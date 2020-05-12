SolGold: First Part Of Cascabel Funding Is Secured

Cascabel will use block caving and is among the most valuable undeveloped gold copper projects in the world.

I view this as the first step in a wider $2.8 billion funding package that should see backing from BHP and Newcrest.

Introduction

On May 11, Ecuador-focused copper and gold mining company SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) announced that it has secured a $100 million royalty financing package from Franco-Nevada (FNV) for its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador, paving the way for the development of the latter without significant dilution for shareholders.

Sure, the start-up capital expenditure is $2.4 billion to $2.8 billion, but this is a step in the right direction and SolGold should announce a debt package soon.

Cascabel and Alpala

(Source: SolGold)

Cascabel is located on the northern section of the Andean Copper belt around 180 km north of the capital Quito and its main deposit is named Alpala. Cascabel is among the most significant discoveries in the copper and gold sector over the past 10 years, and according to the latest resource estimate, it holds 9.9Mt of copper, 21.7Moz of gold, and 92.2Mo of silver.

(Source: SolGold)

The grades are not great, but this is a copper-gold porphyry after all. Alpala itself is among the most attractive block cave development projects globally. The main idea of the method lies in undermining an ore body which allows it to collapse under its own weight. The broken-up ore is then moved via tunnels. Block mining is very useful in some copper-gold mineral systems due to rock structure, and it can open access to deep and uneconomic deposits. Some engineers estimate that the cost of mining with block caving is around 10% of conventional underground mining.

It seems that the most likely route for the development of Cascabel at the moment is the 50 Mt/year fast ramp-up option. Under this scenario, the life of mine of Cascabel is set to be 55 years, and the net present value is $4.4 billion at an 8% discount rate. Beginning with the high-grade core, the payback period for Cascabel is just 3.6 years. At the moment, SolGold is valued at just 0.1 times the project's net asset value.

(Source: SolGold)

I think the internal rate of return for the project is decent as it's above 20%.

The funding package

Under the deal with Franco-Nevada, SolGold will receive $100 million in exchange for a 1% net smelter return interest on the Cascabel license area. The sum can be increased to $150 million for a 1.5% net smelter return at SolGold's election. This is the first financing deal for Franco-Nevada in Ecuador. Also, the two companies entered into a $15 million secured bridge loan agreement.

The proceeds from the royalty funding will be used for the financing of the prefeasibility study for Cascabel and the definitive feasibility study on Alpala and SolGold will use any remaining amounts for its share of the development of the project. The prefeasibility study for Cascabel is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020, while the definitive feasibility study for Alpaha is set to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Looking at funding of the initial capex for Cascabel, I think a significant amount of the sum will come from loans while the remainder is likely to come from capital increases with SolGold's two main shareholders - Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) and BHP (BHP). At the moment, BHP has a 14.7% stake in SolGold, while Newcrest has 14.62% and both companies have put money into SolGold through several private placements.

SolGold has already started talks on a development funding package worth $2.7 billion, which will probably involve debt packages backed by Sovereign Export and Import Credit facilities as well as equity raised from a corporate capital issue.

Mining giants have been scrambling to find new copper deposits due to the forecast of a shortage in the red metal emerging in the coming years, and Cascabel is one of the few large new projects that are expected to come online in the near future. I think both BHP and Newcrest have a significant interest in Cascabel moving forward.

Conclusion

Major miners are stepping up efforts to partner with smaller sector players to restock production pipelines, and I think Cascabel is among the best undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world. It has a very long mine life and production costs are set to be among the lowest in the world.

I view SolGold's $100 million funding deal with Franco-Nevada is the first step in a wider $2.8 billion funding package that is set to include a significant amount of debt as well as funds from BHP and Newcrest.

This project is going forward, and SolGold looks cheap at the moment as the company is valued at just 0.1 times the net present value of Cascabel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.