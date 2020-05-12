Tanger Suspends Dividend With Equity Trading At Distressed Levels

The Dividend

The impressive continuous streak of dividends since 1993 has come to an end. Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has "temporarily" suspended the dividend going forward. The Q2 dividend due in May will be paid. On the call the firm disclosed that it thinks it will have already met its REIT taxable payout requirement for the year. We previously highlighted that dividend coverage had been declining prior to the pandemic in our article Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Riskiest Dividend May Be The One That Was Just Raised. We do not expect the dividend to be reinstated this year.

Cash Burn

Tanger disclosed that its monthly cash burn is about $25M, or about $300M per year. This is close to the estimate we made last month of $287M per year in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Valuing Distressed Equity As An Option. The $600M Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) has on hand could cover approximately two years worth of run rate expenses with no revenue. Although, it is important to note that the revolver is technically due at the end of October 2021.

Probability Of Distress

Using current prices from the bond market we estimate the probability of distress to be approximately 5% over the next year, and 22% over the next five years. The coupon rate is 3.2%, and the weighted avg. bond market price is $88.9.

Valuing Distressed Equity

We are going to continue valuing Tanger as distressed equity using an option model. Using the just updated 2020 Q1 financials we will update the model inputs.

Asset Value

We are using the book value of total assets of $2,791.8M. Technically, this is an estimate of liquidation asset value. However, given the firms liquidity and the term on its outstanding debt we are not worried about liquidation in the short-term. In our previous valuation we also included two other scenarios where we added back 50% and 100% of depreciation to asset value. For this update we are just considering the base case using reported book value.

Total Debt

The estimated total debt including interest payments is $2,357M, this is the strike price. We need a term to maturity for the option tenor. Tanger has more than one outstanding debt issue so we are using a weighted average term to maturity of 4.7 years as the option tenor, including the revolver.

Volatility

We are using a REIT sector estimate of firm level volatility of 13.6%. This is lower than the prior estimate, but since then the VIX is down considerably. We think this is a better estimate of volatility for the length of the option (4.7 years).

Dividend Yield

The estimated dividend yield is zero.

Estimated Option Value

The resulting value of equity is $592.3M, or $6.33 per-share. Additionally, the option model provides us with another probability of default estimate of 32%. This estimate is significantly higher than the bond market estimate. The current market price is only about 7% lower than our valuation estimate. We are looking for a bigger discount before purchasing shares.

Conclusion

The dividend has been suspended for the first time since going public in 1993. Most of the retailers at the firm's outlet centers remain closed. Cash burn at $25M per month looks manageable until cash rents begin to flow in. However, it is worth noting that bond market pricing implies a relatively high chance of distress over the next five years of 22%. We estimate the value of Tanger shares to be $6.33 using an option pricing model, about 7% higher than the current market price. There is upside if the firm's assets are worth more than book value. The option model also provides us with a probability of default of 32%. This is significantly higher than what is implied by bond market pricing. In either case 22% or 32% is an above average risk of default, and it is worth pointing out that there is still a short interest of 53%. There is also an above average chance to earn strong returns if shares can be bought at significant discount to the estimated value of $6.33. We currently have no position but are slightly bullish based on valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.