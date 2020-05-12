Delta Air Lines: Dirt Cheap And Focused On Long-Term Recovery

While the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed near-term air travel demand, it is enabling Delta Air Lines to accelerate the timelines of various projects that will boost efficiency and reduce costs.

The global spread of COVID-19 has decimated business at U.S. airlines, irrespective of their pre-pandemic performance. The largest airlines in the country are on pace to post multibillion-dollar losses in 2020, as even the most aggressive cost-cutting moves haven't come close to offsetting a 90%-plus decline in demand over the past two months.

Yet while the short-term pain from the pandemic has been nearly universal, it would be wrong to conclude that airlines will all experience similar damage to their long-term prospects. Instead, those that entered 2020 on a stronger financial footing will be able to seize opportunities to improve their future profitability and competitiveness. By contrast, those on shakier ground will have to prioritize short-term survival.

Among the U.S. legacy carriers, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is best positioned to capitalize on the current crisis (despite the short-term losses it is experiencing). Top competitors American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) have found themselves with much less room to maneuver.

Fleet simplification

One area where Delta is charging ahead during COVID-19 is fleet simplification. This had already been a long-term goal prior to the pandemic. At its investor day last December, Delta's management highlighted a big opportunity related to moving from a hodgepodge "legacy" fleet (acquired through mergers and opportunistic purchases) to a simpler, optimized fleet. This would allow the carrier to eventually operate just 8 fleet families, down from 13 in 2020.

Now, Delta is poised to accelerate this fleet transformation. On the company's Q1 earnings call last month, CEO Ed Bastian said, "Well, certainly anything that was scheduled to retire over the next five years [is on] an accelerated path towards retirement…"

Delta has already made plans to fully retire its last 76 MD-88s and MD-90s in early June. Previously, the former had been scheduled to leave the fleet later in 2020 and the latter would have stuck around until 2022. Additionally, regional partner SkyWest (SKYW) announced last week that Delta won't renew flying contracts for 55 CRJ-200s: aging, cramped, and less-efficient 50-seat regional jets. Those aircraft will be retired by year-end.

In fact, Delta could phase out 50-seat jet flying altogether in a relatively short period. Aside from the 55 CRJ-200s that are exiting service over the next few quarters, Delta's remaining 50-seaters are split between aircraft operated by SkyWest under prorate agreements that can be terminated with 30 days of notice (p. 7) and those operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air. Endeavor's 42 CRJ-200s range between 15 and 18 years of age and are ripe for retirement, given the revenue and unit cost benefits of operating larger regional jets that offer first-class seating.

Delta Air Lines also plans to retire some of its older Boeing (BA) 757s and 767s, but those fleets are unlikely to be fully retired anytime soon. On the flip side, the current crisis could lead to an accelerated retirement schedule for Delta's subscale fleet of 18 777s, even though those planes average only 15 years of age. Delta's 62 A320s, all of which have been parked and which are nearly 25 years old on average are also candidates for near-term retirement.

Eliminating entire fleet types will limit the frequency of training events, simplify operations, cut down on spare parts inventories, and reduce the need for spare aircraft and spare crews. Even when a fleet type can't be fully eliminated, retiring older planes will reduce fuel and maintenance costs. With limited flight activity right now, Delta will face fewer schedule constraints for retraining pilots on newer aircraft types like the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A220 and A320 families.

Delta's fleet simplification moves would have happened eventually anyway. However, due to the timing of delivery schedules and the need to properly serve its route network, the carrier had to plan on a slow transition away from some of its older and non-core fleet types. That constraint has now lifted. Delta Air Lines can shrink its fleet in the short term, knowing there will be plenty of delivery slots available for replacement jets once demand starts to return.

Accelerating airport construction?

During the Q1 call, Delta executives also noted that the pandemic "will allow us to advance the timelines of some of our critical airport infrastructure projects as we don't have the same constraints that limited progress and drove higher cost to construct." Management didn't provide much in the way of details, but facilities upgrades in New York likely account for the bulk of this opportunity.

At LaGuardia Airport, Delta is in the midst of a nearly decade-long terminal replacement project scheduled to run through 2026 and cost nearly $4 billion. Space constraints have contributed to the high cost and length of the project. (The new terminal is being built on essentially the same land as the existing one.) Construction is occurring in phases so that there are always enough gates available to support Delta's usual schedule of about 275 peak-day departures. In some cases, Delta has had to build temporary structures to enable demolition of existing buildings.

This may no longer be necessary. If air travel demand seems likely to remain muted for the next two years or so, and if Delta can get a longer-term waiver of use-it-or-lose-it slot rules, the airline could reduce construction costs and accelerate the project timeline by decommissioning and rebuilding larger portions of the existing terminals simultaneously.

Reduced project costs would directly benefit Delta, which is funding construction under a long-term lease that runs through 2050. A shorter project timeline would also allow Delta to capture the benefits of dual taxiways (reducing ground delays) and more flexible gates capable of serving both mainline and regional jets.

Similarly, in February, Delta Air Lines announced plans to consolidate all of its operations at New York's JFK Airport into an expanded Terminal 4 by early 2023. Now, it could potentially close Terminal 2 (its other JFK facility) sooner while accelerating the expansion of Terminal 4 so that it will be ready when demand returns. Outside of New York, Delta may be able to fast-track a project to unify and rebuild its terminals at Los Angeles International Airport.

American and United have less flexibility

Of course, Delta would be better off if the pandemic had not occurred. However, it's encouraging to see that management is already focusing on ways to capitalize on temporarily reduced traffic to accelerate long-term cost savings and operational improvements. This could help turbocharge a profit recovery for Delta a few years down the road. Yet despite this opportunity, Delta Air Lines stock trades for just 3 times its 2019 EPS.

Delta stock should obviously carry a low trailing earnings multiple due to the debt it has taken on to cover short-term losses and the slow projected recovery. Nevertheless, 3 times trailing earnings seems excessive. This kind of valuation only makes sense if you believe that Delta will never return to its previous levels of profitability. That viewpoint overstates the risk that temporary behavior changes due to the pandemic will morph into a permanent reduction in travel demand and completely ignores the potential upside from efficiency moves like fleet simplification.

American Airlines and United Airlines have some similar opportunities to improve their long-term efficiency. However, they are constrained by weaker balance sheets that will soak up management's attention in the near term.

To be fair, American Airlines is also simplifying its fleet. It is permanently retiring all of its E190s, 757s and 767s within the next year and at least temporarily grounding its A330 fleet. It is also retiring some 50-seat regional jets.

However, replacing these planes when demand recovers will add to the strain on American's balance sheet. As of March 31, it had $34.1 billion of debt and lease liabilities, compared to just $3.6 billion of unrestricted cash and investments. As of the same date, Delta had only $23 billion of debt and lease liabilities and just shy of $6 billion of unrestricted cash and investments. Furthermore, Delta has been significantly more profitable than American Airlines in recent years. So while Delta will also have to replace the aircraft it is retiring, it can better afford that future CapEx.

Meanwhile, United still hasn't made any decisions about permanent aircraft retirements. Indeed, it has bigger problems right now. Whereas Delta was able to borrow $5 billion in late April at reasonable rates, paying 7% for 5-year secured debt, United canceled a $2.25 billion secured debt offering last week, after finding it would need to offer an 11% coupon to complete the deal. At present, addressing balance sheet constraints is taking precedence over strategic planning for United.

This highlights the lasting value of Delta's efforts to improve its balance sheet over the past decade. Indeed, Delta Air Lines' profitability could rise to new heights as demand returns over the next 3-5 years, thanks to efficiencies it can unlock during the current downturn. That will extend its existing advantage over American Airlines and United Airlines.

