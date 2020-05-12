The Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Is A Defensive Play With An Aggressive Yield

Covered calls are not without risk and are affected by market movements albeit to a lesser extent. Investors unwilling to risk the market should consider fixed-income investments instead.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jeremy S Chen as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Over the past three months, the markets have seen some of the most significant price movements in history. At the same time, traditional methods of evaluation are increasingly becoming disconnected from stock prices as (predictably) disappointing earnings and grim macroeconomic statistics had little effect on the April rally. It is generally accepted that time in the market beats timing the market for long-term investors, but determining what to invest in is harder than ever right now. Based on these factors, I decided to increase my defensive portfolio allocation with the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD).

How covered calls work

The goal of the covered call strategy is to profit from selling call options while owning the underlying stock. Higher volatility can lead to larger premiums when selling options. The ideal situation for a covered call is for the stock to move up to the strike price before the option expires allowing the seller to collect both the premium and the profit. Even if the stock never reaches the strike price, the seller still collects the premium as it is paid on the day the option is sold. This differs from naked calls as naked calls do not own the underlying stock, and they profit from expiring options. The risks of the covered call strategy are twofold:

The stock moves higher than the strike price + premium resulting in lost potential profits as the option is called. Naked calls are significantly exposed to this risk. The stock moves lower than the cost basis - premium resulting in an overall loss from owning the stock. Naked calls are not exposed to this risk.

Options trading is exceptionally complicated, and I would not recommend it for the average investor myself included. This is why I chose to pursue the strategy using a covered call ETF instead.

Picking an index

As mentioned above, covered calls profit the most when the underlying stock moves up to the strike price, so picking stocks with an overall bullish trend as they approach the expiration date is essential. For covered call ETFs, this means picking the right index. I was immediately drawn to the NASDAQ 100 when I made my initial investment in February - in hindsight, not the best timing...

Source: NASDAQ

Thankfully, the NASDAQ 100's technology-heavy weighting has been beneficial during the most recent drawdown as companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) lifted it out of the red YTD. More importantly for covered calls, the index also experienced less downside when compared to the S&P 500 and Russell 2000. This works well with the covered call strategy as it further limits the possible downside these seemingly COVID-19 proof stocks can experience while taking advantage of the long-term trend upward.

Data by YCharts

QYLD Overview

As of the writing of this article, QYLD is the only covered call ETF for the NASDAQ 100 available for investment through my broker. Here is how it works according to Global X:

Source: Global X

The monthly writing/selling process enables this ETF to pay monthly distributions which I was pleasantly surprised by during my research. Having those monthly payments is a bonus for income-minded investors especially in volatile times like these. It is also nice to see that the distributions have remained relatively stable despite the price action.

Source: Global X

These distributions are the most attractive aspect of QYLD in my opinion, and the fund's 11.53% yield is nothing to scoff at. Be aware that distribution amounts each month will vary due to changing options premiums as QYLD repeats its monthly purchasing process. It should not form the foundation of your retirement income or a similar vital function, but rather, it is best suited to be a supplement to your existing investments. If taxes are a concern for you, QYLD's distributions have been comprised of over 95% ROC on average for the past year making it quite tax-efficient as well. April's distribution was no exception as seen in the latest Form 19a. See the source link for access to all of QYLD's past filings.

Source: Global X

Past performance can be misleading

Making the case for a covered call strategy based on past performance is difficult because there has not been a significant period of volatility since 2008-2009 which predates QYLD. Additionally, drawdowns we have seen since QYLD's inception have been steep which negatively affects covered calls as well. Looking at a chart of the past five years does not make a great case for the theoretical protection this strategy offers, but it is worth remembering that a bull market dotted with V-shaped dips is close to a worst-case scenario for it.

Data by YCharts

It is easier to see how the strategy works when focusing on the past three months. Here, it worked as advertised offering downside protection at the cost of capping profits during the counter-rally. I will admit, a part of me regrets being pessimistic and holding onto my cash during the best monthly performance in decades, but I do not regret my defensive investment. Another drop down at a moment's notice was a very real possibility for me and still is.

Data by YCharts

Looking to the future

Until the markets establish a trend one way or the other, QYLD will be shielded from the worst of headache-inducing movements by approximately 25% drawing from the latest official beta value of the underlying index updated March 31, 2020.

Source: Global X

As stated before, large price movements like the one we experienced mid-March will reduce the protective effect of the covered call strategy as the losses grow larger in comparison to the option premiums received. Now that the ongoing global policy response to the coronavirus pandemic is better defined, I think it is less likely that we will see such movements in the near future. That risk, however, still remains. A second wave before autumn sparked by untimely openings could be the catalyst that lights the fuse for that scenario.

A more likely scenario is that we will slowly inch higher with occasional drops as markets weigh positive news such as additional Fed measures and promising research developments against the worsening state of the US economy and the reality that our lives are disrupted until a vaccine is properly developed and ready for production 12-18 months from now. Investing in QYLD can spare you the worry over prices while you collect your monthly distributions as these are the conditions suited for the strategy.

Comparison with sister funds

Interestingly, Global X also offers covered call ETFs for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000; those being HSPX and RYLD respectively. Due to how covered calls work, I would not recommend RYLD under these circumstances. Small caps tend to drop the most during periods of distress, and the capped profits from covered calls would struggle to keep up during the eventual recovery. HSPX is a possible option that I would be willing to consider perhaps further down the line.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Investing in covered call ETFs can be a great way to stabilize a portion of your portfolio in times of volatility, and QYLD is the best option among these funds. Even after this market disruption concludes, I believe QYLD will remain a reliable source of monthly income that protects your initial investment. Covered calls are certainly not bulletproof, however, so investors that need their money should consider fixed-income investments or keeping cash positions. As always, conduct your due diligence and understand the underlying strategy before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QYLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an amateur investor with no professional experience in the finance sector. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions, and only invest in products you understand.