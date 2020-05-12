Glu Mobile: New Highs Ahead

The company is expected to see peak bookings in Q2 which could hurt momentum for the stock.

While some analysts were worried about Glu Mobile (GLUU) reporting lackluster Q1 results, the mobile game developer actually reported stellar numbers. The bookings guidance has the company on a path towards new records and the stock is in the process of a major breakout to test old highs around $11.75. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock, even after a big rally and the risks of the current tailwind in engagement turning into a headwind.

Staying Strong

Like most mobile games, the stay-at-home orders led new players to discover Glu Mobile's games, resulting in higher engagement and increased organic downloads. In addition, the company took advantage of lower ad rates to attract more users of key titles via a higher spend on user acquisition.

Design Home, Covet Fashion and the TSB franchise drove record Q1 bookings despite now aging franchises. At the same time, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood had quarterly bookings topping $10 million for the best quarter in a couple of years.

Source: Glu Mobile Q1'20 presentation

In total, Glu Mobile saw bookings reach $106.5 million in the quarter, up 15% from $92.6 million last year. The biggest upside was from the Diner Dash franchise delivering $10.6 million in quarterly bookings, up from only $5.7 million last Q2.

In total, Glu Mobile saw the five different franchises drive $10 million in quarterly bookings placing the company in a very diversified position. The results also reinforce a long held theory that the stock doesn't need a new hit game to reach all-time highs.

The unknown is whether Tap Sports Baseball 2020 can drive the franchise higher without MLB playing during Q2 and whether Disney Sorcerer's Arena can finally provide a new franchise to drive growth. A big part of the huge guide up in bookings is due the Disney game contributing over $10 million in bookings per quarter to reach a $40 million goal for the year. Glu Mobile guides to minimal bookings from new games and only includes estimates once a game is proven.

The Disney game isn't trending well on top grossing charts in the U.S., but the management team has remained far more positive on the game monetizing than prior new games. WWE Universe was never added to bookings estimates for the year when the game failed to deliver in 2019. Per CEO Nick Earl on the Q1 earnings call, the company has some marketing initiatives to unlock once shelter-in-place orders are relaxed:

While we have seen a solid organic trends to-date, we look forward to participating in additional marketing initiatives after shelter-in-place mandates have been lifted. We are extremely impressed by the talent of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena’s team, and we’ll continue to invest in this title, given our belief that we have been making of a successful growth game.

In addition, Disney Sorcerer's Arena has a global audience so investors can't solely focus on U.S. grossing numbers.

In total, Glu Mobile guided to Q2 bookings of $152.5 million, up from only $101.9 million last Q2. The number is massive and pushes the full year booking guidance up to $500 million on the top end. After Q4, the mobile-game develop had only guided to 2020 bookings of $432.5 million.

The major upside is the $40 million for the Disney game and somewhere around $27 million for existing games. Tap Sports Baseball 2020 is guided towards flat bookings this year with the assumption of no MLB with another $10 million upside with the season taking place. All of the discussions now are on how to safely hold the MLB season so Glu Mobile is being very conservative not including these revenues in bookings guidance.

Cheap, Cheap, Cheap

The stock faces risks that Q2 is likely peak bookings in this cycle as the economy reopens. Morgan Stanley already cut the stock to Equal Weight on this view with a $10.50 price target.

Glu Mobile has guided towards spending less on UA as CPI rates rebound. Investors should prepare for a sequential dip in bookings during the 2H from the elevated Q2 bookings above $150 million.

A new bookings normal of $125 million per quarter is still attractive with the stock only at $10. In the near term, Glu Mobile could trade volatile as the tailwinds turn into headwinds.

Despite all the constant growth in bookings and a path to 15% EBTIDA margins, the stock continues to trade at the cheapest multiples in the gaming sector. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) lead the sector with multiples at 5x or above. Whether or not growth exists, Glu Mobile is cheap at 2.5x an EV/S target while even Zynga (ZNGA) trades at a far higher premium.





Even with the big bookings boost, Glu Mobile has hardly seen any upside from the forward EV/S multiple from when 2019 started. The stock only trades ~2.5x bookings estimates for 2021 that could jump to $550 million or higher based on the backs of the Disney game and not the short term bump in bookings due to gamers stuck at home.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile is an exceptionally cheap stock despite the rally to $10. The investor community will likely place the stock in the penalty box over the Summer for being a stay-at-home play that sees some headwinds as the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Investors should buy any related weakness as the company has improving underlying trends that will boost 2021 bookings and make the stock still cheap at $10 and any lower prices. The stock appears poised to reach new highs this year whether on the current breakout or later this year after underlying positive trends are confirmed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.