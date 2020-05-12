Dillard's: When Assets Are More Important Than Earnings

Free cash flow will be clearly higher than net income as the company is investing less than its amortization. Financial debt was very low before the coronavirus crisis.

Besides, we explore the competitive environment. We expect short-term pain for department stores, due to liquidations and closeout sales, though stabilization for survivors such as Dillard’s.

That is the reason why we observe high extraordinary gains in the last decade when the company sold properties, including 2019.

Many of the assets are real estate properties, which in some cases were acquired in the distant past and are probably undervalued in the balance sheet, compensating a possible drop.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) is a traditional department store company, and the family who controls the business is proud of having survived the many changes that took place in the last decades, such as some iconic department store chains which disappeared or are still in deep trouble. The company is present in the southwest, southeast and midwest regions of the United States with 285 stores. The stock has dropped in recent years, as earnings have been reduced since the 2014 peak. Especially, the last drop from $70 to below $30 per share seems extreme, as a result of a strong negative sentiment concerning department stores and the consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

Dillard’s is an unusual company, as it has developed its store network through property acquisitions instead of leasing or renting. This means that the company owns the buildings and establishments. Therefore, it is not forced to wait until the end of the leasing contract to close stores. Those properties can be sold if needed. In fact, we can observe periodical asset sales in its income statement, with extraordinary gains. This is then the perfect context to analyze its balance sheet and compare its book value with its current market capitalization.

It seems that many real estate assets in its balance sheet are undervalued because they were acquired a long time ago and have been paid off while remaining valuable. This can be noted in its free cash flow figure - higher than its net income -, as Dillard’s is investing less than the annual amortization and selling some assets over its book value. This angle is key to understanding how much cash the company can recover, compared to its current market capitalization.

Although the point of view of liquidation starts to be more decisive as the market capitalization is significantly lower than its book value - even after adjusting for losses in the last months - profitability and earnings are still relevant. That is why we will also explore the competitive environment and the process of liquidation of some rival companies. In spite of the negative impact of the rival closeout sales, the company could recover market share in some areas in the mid-term and become stronger from a competitive standpoint.

Market capitalization vs book value

The first observation is that market capitalization is much lower than book value. This is a summary of the last available balance sheet, with a stockholders’ equity of $1.62 billion. The current market capitalization is around $655 million at the close of May 8, 2020. As a consequence, if those assets can be converted into cash at its balance sheet figure, the investor could buy them for less.

*Data from 2019 Dillard’s Annual Report

If the majority of assets can be converted into cash without losses, this company is clearly undervalued. The question is how much of every asset Dillard’s will convert into cash in the future.

The difference with other modern retailers is that Dillard’s owns most of its infrastructure. Instead of asset rights of use or leasings, we find buildings, leasehold improvements, furniture, fixtures and equipment in the balance sheet. In other words, the company owns its fixed capital, so it can decide to sell it any time. If the company thinks there are no good offers for these assets, the option of waiting and operating the stores with fewer investments is still valid. In fact, as we will see later, Dillard’s approach is gradual and smooth regarding asset sales.

We can include important losses caused by the temporary closing of stores. Consider a $400 million loss in the quarter, which would mean that book value will rank almost double the current market capitalization. Even in the case of bigger losses, there is an important safety margin to rely on, taking into account that its market capitalization has dropped almost $1 billion since January.

Asset sales: extraordinary gains mean that assets were undervalued

More importantly, many of the company’s buildings were acquired a long time ago, so they are registered at initial cost minus accumulated amortization, not at fair value. This means that the real value of those assets is likely to be much higher, consistent with the extraordinary gains declared in its income statement after selling assets year after year. This allows a direct asset recovery through sales, instead of waiting till they are paid off. This is an advantage that provides flexibility for the company. Besides, at the current share price, the investor is paying less than the quoted value of those assets.

The next graph summarizes the extraordinary gains registered in the last 13 years, according to its income statement:

*Data from Dillard’s annual reports

Some analysts and investors point out that real estate associated with malls is declining in value. But it is important to highlight that the last 6 Dillard’s properties were sold at a 200% higher price than its balance sheet figure. Therefore, even considering an important discount from the market price of previous years, many properties could still be liquidated over its balance sheet figure.

Skeptics argue that the sector is in such crisis, that there will be no demand for all that real estate. This is partially true, some activist investors have been demanding massive real estate operations for Dillard’s and Macy’s (NYSE:M), consisting of radical asset sales to funds or private equity. But those plans are difficult in the short term, as the crisis in the mall sector limits the appetite for those buildings.

So, the only option is to choose specific asset sales when convenient. This is what we see in Dillard’s. For instance, in 2019, the company sold six properties for $30 million, with an extraordinary gain of $20 million. We can expect some small sales over time, increasing its free cash flow as a recurring source of income.

Natural amortization: less investment than amortization means higher free cash flow

As in the Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) case discussed in a previous article, free cash flow has been higher than net income as Dillard’s is reducing investment. Remember that higher free cash flow is one of the symptoms of the liquidation mechanism, as the company is investing less than the depreciation figure. It is not a hypothetical scenario, it is already slowly in motion. Even separating the proceeds from asset sales, free cash flow would have been higher than net income:

free cash flow = net cash provided by operating activities - capital expenditures + proceeds from asset disposals + distributions from joint ventures + proceeds from insurance

*Data from Dillard’s annual reports

The previous chart is proof that the asset conversion into cash is gradually in motion, through the natural process of amortization and reduction of new investment. Obviously, this does not speak for a brilliant future in terms of growth, but we can count on additional free cash flow in the coming years, as the company is not replacing all of the net investment. Some of this free cash flow will be used to pay off debt. However, an important portion will be free for shareholders, as the current debt is low.

This is the key to understanding why the current market capitalization is too pessimistic. We will consider a $60 million additional free cash flow per year to the net income, a quite conservative assumption after looking at previous data.

Financial position

Dillard’s is not debt-free. However, liabilities are strongly backed by ownership of real estate assets and positive free cash flow. In this regard, even after the temporary closings related to the coronavirus crisis, it is hard to imagine liquidity or solvency problems for now. The 2020 Q1 will be bad in results and free cash flow because of fixed costs and a plunge in revenues, but Dillard’s does not have to pay rent and the interest cost is limited due to a low financial debt.

Total financial debt was $565 million at the beginning of February - including subordinated debentures - while cash and equivalents stood at $277 million - more than previous years. Besides, the company was generating more than $200 million free cash flow in recent years - 2017 was the exception. Fortunately, Dillard’s managed to reduce investment in merchandise inventories before the end of the last fiscal year. In the short term, it is likely that we will observe an increase of financial debt and relevant losses. Still, the company has a strong financial cushion to weather the storm.

Shareholder structure and capital allocation

The original family still controls the company through class B shares. Although all the shares entitle shareholders to the same voting rights, class B shares select ⅔ of the board. Thus, the Dillard family has greater influence than the rest of shareholders. However, shareholders still have some influence to stop relevant decisions that require approval through voting, a factor that partially offsets the family privileges.

In our view, it is important that the rest of shareholders can veto some crucial decisions - for instance, a merger. We consider that its capital allocation policy is prudent and adequate, and the family influence is not a problem. At least, wrong or right, we know management and strategy will be consistent.

Dillard’s has followed a low dividend policy and strong share repurchases, with the exception of 2012. For the long-term investor, share repurchases are more efficient from a fiscal point of view, while receiving some liquidity through dividends can sometimes be useful. In our view, this is a convenient shareholder remuneration plan.

Recently, Dillard’s has increased its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.15 per share, which means $0.60 annual dividend. Therefore, the company is distributing only around 10% of its annual profit, while it is using almost all the profit to repurchase shares. This is sustainable because Dillard’s is generating more free cash flow than net income.

Crisis in department stores and malls

The second key to Dillard’s assessment is the competitive environment. It seems the company has a clear strategy: to be the strongest player in one market niche and avoid radical changes. While other companies have the pressure of shareholders to innovate and adapt to new trends, Dillard’s goes after the small markets that other rivals are leaving because of the malls decline.

There are interesting signs of Dillard’s occupying markets of other department stores in crisis. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is expected to go bankrupt in the coming weeks and shut down around 25% of its stores; a few days ago, we also found out that J. Crew filed for Chapter 11. Other solvent companies such as Macy’s are shutting down more stores than Dillard’s. As this observer noted a few years ago, when a big store goes out of business, most of the clients move to the closest rival. These shutdowns mean short-term pain as closeout sales bring product prices down for a while, but the process ends up reducing competition in the local market. When a Macy’s store shuts down, the majority of customers go to Dillard’s or vice-versa.

To illustrate the logic of this strategy, Dillard’s has the plan of opening two new stores in 2021, due to the exit of a rival company from those two local markets. This is how the 2019 annual report explains this decision:

The Company has announced plans to open a new store at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado during the Spring of 2021 (105,000 square feet). The Company has also announced plans to open a new store at University Place in Orem, Utah in the Fall of 2021 (160,000 square feet). Both opportunities arose from peer closures at those centers. Dillard’s 2019 Annual Report

The plan is to strengthen in niche markets, in spite of a shrinkage of that market segment. Thus, we expect more deterioration in the short-term beyond the coronavirus crisis, as some competitors are exiting local markets. After that wave, it is possible to recover profitability and obtain more market share in a declining sector. Indeed, Dillard’s closings may smooth the impact on other rivals, although this company is less prone to exit markets.

In order to succeed in this strategy, the company needs a stronger financial cushion than its competitors and to be able to operate more time under competitive pressure. This is why its balance sheet matters and a consistent strategy is required.

Valuation

In summary, we expect a lower net income in 2020 and 2021 than in 2019 for Dillard’s. However, we also expect a higher free cash flow than net income in the future, as we observed in the past years.

Without extraordinary gains, Dillard’s net income would have been around $90 million in 2019. We will consider a $40 million net profit as a reference, taking into account that the disinvestment process - through asset sales and amortization - will add a $60 million additional free cash flow per year. Actually, the disinvestment process is generating more than $60 million per year, but some of that is required to pay off debt and other liabilities in the long term.

Therefore, a $100 million surplus means a 15% free cash flow yield after paying off debt - market capitalization was $655 million at the end of May, 8. The other perspective is the comparison between book value and market capitalization, with a potential upside around 100%, if we consider a $400 million loss for this year. Book value would go down $400 million to $1.2 billion, which would be almost double the $655 million market capitalization.

Both perspectives point at similar conclusions. Dillard’s seems attractive at this price, and we expect the shares to go back to $50-60 in due time, and even higher, if positive surprises come up.

