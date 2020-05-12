Greenbrier Is A Buy

The more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Greenbrier was a terrible investment at $24 but is an excellent investment at $17 in my view.

Since putting out my cautious note on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the shares are down about 27% against a 3% loss for the S&P 500. I decided to look in on the name again for a few reasons. First, the company has released financials since I last wrote about them, so I thought I'd look in on the name. Second, the risks associated with an investment at $24 are very different from the risks of taking on that investment at $17, and the price change has prompted a review. I am also short puts with a strike of $20, so I thought I'd update readers on the options trade. It's worked out well as a risk mitigation strategy in my view, and I'm recommending another options trade here. For those who want a quick summary, I'll say that I think the shares now represent great value. I'll offer support for this view by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I think the dividend is sustainable, at least for the next few years, and therefore I am comfortable on the long side of this trade.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is interesting, to me at least. On the one hand, over the past six years the company has managed to grow revenues at a CAGR of ~7%, but net income has actually declined over the same period at a rate of about 7%. In my view, this is a function of the changing demand for the DOT-111 tank car, and I think the company's recent performance is more representative of "normal" times. In the teeth of these declining profits, management has grown the dividend aggressively at an impressive CAGR of about 37%. I think the dividend is a primary reason to invest in the shares, and for that reason I want to focus in on it below.

In my view, the first six months of 2020 was actually fairly good relative to the same period a year ago. For example, net income rose just under 3% on a 21% increase in revenue. This increase was driven entirely by manufacturing, as both wheels/repair and leasing saw revenue declines. Both dividends per share and total dividend payments increased by fully 4%, and the backlog jumped about 17.5% from the year ago period.

Dividend Safe For Now

I think investors need to figure out whether the dividend is sustainable here because a sustainable dividend offers a floor to share price, and if the market determines the dividend is unsustainable, the shares will likely crater. In order to work out whether the dividend is sustainable or not, I'm going to review the resources available to the firm and compare those to the upcoming obligations. In terms of resources, the company has liquidity of about $620 million. In addition, after a massive investment in inventory in 2019, the company generated cash from operations of about $-21.2 million.

Against these resources, the company has financial obligations for each of the four years of $37.2 million, $36.8 million, $27.3 million, $26.4 million, and a whopping $756 million obligation in 2024. I've detailed these outflows in the table below for your entertainment, education, and edification. I should say that my CAPEX figures are a guess after 2020. I don't consider this too problematic because capital expenditures represent a relatively small portion of outflows. Capital expenditures were originally forecast at $140 million in 2020, but given the short-term focus on liquidity, the company has reduced CAPEX estimates for 2020 to $95 million. The thing about CAPEX, though, is that it's very much a "pay me now, or pay me later" sort of thing, so I'm increasing the CAPEX required in 2021. Please note also that my CAPEX guesstimates are based largely on the fact that the company spent an average of about $154 million on it for each of the past three years.

Source: Latest 10-K

All of this leads me to believe that the dividend is reasonably secure in my view, at least until 2024 when a relatively massive amount of debt comes due.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Given the above, I think Greenbrier is a reasonably sound investment at the moment. As I've written many, many times, and said even more often, a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the shares as a thing distinct from the actual business. Since I think the more an investor pays for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns, I want to make sure that I don't overpay for a given investment. I'll admit it. I'm cheap (when it comes to stocks, not when it comes to my whiskey, uh, "hobby"). I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. Simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. I want to see that a stock is trading at a low price relative to both the overall market and the company's own history. On this basis, I think Greenbrier is trading on the low end of its historical range per the following.

Data by YCharts

In addition to working out what the backward looking P/E multiple tells us, I want to work out what the market is forecasting about a given firm's future. In order to do that, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they might use a standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable and thus isolate what the market must be assuming about the future. Applying this methodology to Greenbrier at the moment seems to suggest the market is forecasting a growth rate of ~-1.25%. I consider this to be a massively pessimistic forecast, and for that reason I'm comfortable owning the shares at these levels.

Options Update

In my previous article I suggested that investors avoid the stock when it was priced about $24 per share, but was very comfortable selling June 2020 put options on this name with a strike price of $20. When I originally sold these puts, they were bid-asked at $.95-1.10. These are currently bid-asked at $3.60-$4.40, and it's very probable that my current short puts are going to be exercised. Given that I like owning the company at a net price of ~$19.05, I'm comfortable letting that happen.

In addition, I think the shares are still undervalued, and for that reason I'm willing to enter another short put trade. In particular, I'm willing to sell the September puts with a strike of $12.50. These are currently bid-asked at $1.20-$1.80, so if the investor simply takes the bid here and is then exercised, the net purchase price will be ~$11.30. Holding all else constant, that translates into a dividend yield of 9.5%. Given that I think the dividend is sustainable at the moment, this would be a great buying opportunity in my view. Obviously if the shares remain above $12.50, they won't be exercised, and the investor will simply pocket the premium.

Risk is everywhere in the domain of investing, and short puts are no exception. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the risks of the short put strategy. Most obviously, given what has just happened with my earlier short puts on Greenbrier, it's possible that the shares will drop and the investor will be obliged to own the company at the strike price less any premium they received. For that reason, I think investors who write short puts should only ever do it on companies that they're interested in owning. For my part, I think a purchase price of ~$19 for Greenbrier is fine over time.

In this way, put writers have the same perspective as most long stock buyers, in that both groups want the shares to go up. I think short puts are actually less risky than stocks, and my recent experiences with Greenbrier have done nothing to dissuade me of this opinion. Being forced to buy at $19.05 when the shares are trading at $16.70 is unpleasant. It's far less unpleasant though than simply buying the shares at $24, which was the price they were trading when the article came out.

Shifting focus to the current time, I think the short put I'm recommending today is by definition less risky than simply buying the shares at the moment. If the investor buys Greenbrier, they'll own a great company at a very good price. On the other hand, if the investor sells these puts and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy this great company at a price ~32.3% lower than the current market. I think buying the shares at the moment is a good idea. I also think generating a credit for the account by selling put options that oblige the investor - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price ⅓ below today's level is also a very good idea. In my view, the latter approach is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think there's much to like about these shares at these values. Specifically, I think the dividend is sustainable, and I really like the valuation here. I think 2024 is looming large, but that's years away and much can happen in the meantime. By shuttering 20% of its workforce, the company has demonstrated that they can react dynamically to this unprecedented slowdown. All of that suggests to me that what was a terrible investment at $24 is a great investment at the moment. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to owning shares, I'll be selling the $12.50 puts mentioned in this article.