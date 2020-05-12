A. H. Belo's (AHC) CEO Robert Decherd on Full Year 2019 Investor Update Conference (Transcript)

A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)

Full Year 2019 Investor Update Conference Call

May 12, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katy Murray – Chief Financial Officer

Robert Decherd – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Grant Moise – Publisher and President-The Dallas Morning News

Conference Call Participants

Jonathon Fite – KMF Investments

Barry Blank – Darbie & Company

Chris Mooney – Wedbush Securities

Arvind Mallik – KMF Investments

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the A. H. Belo Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Chief Financial Officer of A. H. Belo Corporation, Katy