CorePoint Lodging: Too Much Uncertainty To Call A Buy

Despite its small market cap (at present, roughly $250 MM), we've been closely following the company, particularly in the age of coronavirus, when many lodging companies have been troubled. With CPLG shares trading today at less than half from the levels reached in late 2019, some investors are wondering if this is a good entry point to jump in. In the present note, we recommend to stay on the sidelines for now, at least until one-two more quarters of results. Our thesis is Neutral.

Why We Are Neutral

Group and conference cancellations remain a problem: In our opinion, the speed with which CPLG shares can climb back again largely depends on the company's ability to restore group and conference events. We estimate that they need to be back to at least 70% of the pre-coronavirus capacity in order for investors to start taking the stock seriously again. Individual room bookings, on the other hand, should be returning quicker, but that revenue base is not as sticky / committed, so we cannot depend much on those numbers. We need to operate in an atmosphere when clients are no longer scared to book large events at various hotels around the country. The hotel industry is simply not there yet.

Sale of non-core assets remain key: We hope that the coronavirus outbreak does not become a distraction for the company in terms of non-core assets sales. The present timing may actually be perfect, as many companies in the lodging business are reorganizing and considering changes. As a frame of reference, in 2019 the company sold 36 assets for a total of $136 MM in proceeds. We do not expect same level in 2020, but at least 60%-70% of the previous year's run rate would be commendable. Overall, we believe that for 2020 the company is in the "show me" mode: a lot needs to happen for the business-as-usual to resume.

Need to see solid execution on Midscale business: On that same note, the company's ability to remain focused on Midscale segment is key. This is the engine of companies like CorePoint, driven by Best Western, Fairfield, and Hampton brands, among others. While St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton brands will always remain popular, they are at only 3% of the market. Midscale segment, meanwhile, stands at 40%. Post-coronavirus demand around Midscale is difficult to predict; however, a lot will depend on the company's ability to properly channel its marketing dollars. Therefore, solid execution remains key. It also remains to be seen if marketing can be managed while protecting the EBITDA.

Dependence on airports is more a headwind than a tailwind: In our opinion, lodging industry is going to recuperate before the airline industry does. Therefore, of all the company's core segments, the airport one is the most problematic and is likely to see the lowest occupancy rates, relative to others. As the chart below shows, airport business makes up about 16% of the total EBITDA for the company.

Meanwhile, suburban business may shift the business in CorePoint's favor: With 55% of the company's EBITDA driven by suburban hotels, this business segment at present has greater chance of quicker recuperation. However, a lot will depend on the balance of international guests versus domestic ones, since we are likely to see a steep fall in non-US visitors. The steepness of the decline is unknown to us at present, and will largely drive the company's business in 2020.

It's 40+ states, after all!: While CPLG hotels have significant presence in large cities, which have been at the center of the virus outbreak, we also have to remember that its businesses are scattered throughout the country and that some states/cities will open sooner than others. Therefore, we believe that performance may be skewed / asymmetrical throughout 2020, depending on which locations open faster and how sustainable the opening is.

We don't expect guidance reinstated in 2020: Management wisely withdrew guidance during their last earnings call in March, and we don't expect annual forecast to reappear anytime soon. This is the most prudent course of action for companies in the lodging and airline industries, among others. Basically, there is nothing to win by providing guidance, only to lose. A better way is to provide monthly updates and to guide the Street in a slow, cautious manner. In our opinion, such approach is also viable longer term, because it prevents too much of a disconnect between analyst consensus and actual results.

About the Company

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) is a real estate investment trust that deals with select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. CorePoint owns a portfolio of 330+ hotels and 40K+ rooms across 41 US states. Hotels are located primarily in or near employment centers, airports and other travel thoroughfares. The Company's main focus is on the mid-tier, select service space.

Source: Company documents

Valuation

We are estimating revenue of $833 MM for 2021, which is only 3% higher than the 2019 levels. This estimate assumes at least 80% of V-curve recovery by that time, which is something we hope to assess with greater certainty in the coming weeks and months, as new data emerges and as we hopefully become more constructive on valuation. For now, our thesis is Neutral.

Risks to Our Thesis

1) Coronavirus headwinds may become more pronounced, causing the economy to deteriorate faster than expected.

2) Pricing pressures from competitors may continue to mount.

3) Technology and cybersecurity risks create new headaches for management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.