Norfolk Southern's Cost Cuts Buttress The Bottom Line

Source: Norfolk Southern

The coronavirus has led to social distancing, which has caused spending to decline. Q1 GDP fell 4.8%, and it could continue to fall until the economy reopens. That could hurt cyclical names like Norfolk Southern (NSC). Combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) for the first 18 weeks of the year fell in the double-digit-percentage range. Norfolk Southern could be stymied by such headwinds. The company reported Q1 2020 revenue of $2.63 billion, down 8% Y/Y. Rail traffic fell 11% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 4%.

Of the company's six product categories, five experienced revenue declines. Coal revenue fell approximately 31% Y/Y on a 31% decline in volume and 1% decline in ASP. Coal was negatively affected by low natural gas prices and additional renewable energy capacity. Automotive revenue fell 7% on an 8% decline in volume and 1% increase in ASP. The car industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. It could face more headwinds if consumers delay impulse buys. Meanwhile, stronger over-the-road competition resulted in Intermodal revenue falling 9%.

Total rail traffic fell 11% Y/Y, which appears to be consistent with falling rail traffic for the entire industry. Volume fell for each product category. Coal and Intermodal were hardest hit. Agricultural was expected to be a catalyst after trade tensions thawed with China. That has not been the case so far. I expect rail traffic to continue to fall until the economy reopens.

ASP rose 4% during the quarter. Each product group experienced revenue increases except Coal, which experienced a 1% fall off in ASP. Norfolk Southern's ability to hike prices could dissipate amid an uncertain economic outlook. Clients may push back on price hikes if they are uncertain about the outlook for their businesses.

EBITDA Was Flat

Several U.S. railroads have engaged in cost containment efforts to help offset headwinds to their top lines. Some have been able to close the distance with Canadian railroads pursuant to overall efficiency. In Q1 Norfolk Southern reported an operating ratio of 63.7%, a 229 basis point improvement over that of the year earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $622 million, down 14% Y/Y. Management cut headcount and incentive compensation during the quarter:

So now drilling into the operating expense categories on slide 19, we drove down compensation and benefits in the quarter, 14% year-over-year on a 19% reduction in employees versus Q1 of 2019. Employee count was down 6% sequentially from Q4. Our employment levels declined throughout the quarter and this along with lower costs associated with benefits, over time, re-crews and incentive compensation saved us $105 million.

More headcount reductions could be in store for the company. Fuel costs and materials and other fell 24% and 13%, respectively. Excluding a loss on asset disposal, Norfolk Southern's total operating expenses fell 11% Y/Y. This decline outstripped the 8% decline in revenue. The operating ratio was not sub-60% like other U.S. railroads, yet the efficiency gains were impressive.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.2 billion was flat, despite the decline in the company's top line. EBITDA margin was 47%, up about 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. I expect Norfolk Southern's revenue to continue to fall for the next few months. After the economy reopens, rail traffic should rise. It could be difficult to maintain EBITDA margins over the long term unless the company can generate consistent revenue growth. Such growth could be dependent upon the vagaries of a global economy that I consider shaky, at best.

Valuation May Not Reflect Growth Prospects

NSC has an enterprise value of $55 billion and trades at 10.8x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Broader financial markets have bounced off their March lows, and NSC has benefited from this rise. I expect animal spirits to take hold after the economy reopens, driving NSC even higher. Long term, there is no guarantee any rise in rail traffic is sustainable.

Conclusion

NSC is down over 15% Y/Y. At 10.8x LTM EBITDA the stock appears fully-valued. I rate NSC a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.