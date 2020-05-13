SurveyMonkey: Unshaken By The Pandemic

The company's ~7x forward revenue valuation is below most companies in the 20-30% growth range, which tend to trade closer to double-digit multiples.

Shares of SurveyMonkey have shot up nearly 10% after the company reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK), the popular survey-gathering software tool used by many blue-chip customers to measure customer feedback, is rocketing back up after proving that the coronavirus isn't having as deep of an impact on its results as investors expected. In fact, if anything, SurveyMonkey seems to be riding tailwinds: the company's total revenue growth has accelerated for the second quarter in a row to near 30%, despite growing only in the mid-teens at its IPO. This upside performance reinforces the thesis that SurveyMonkey - previously considered by many investors to be an older, slower-growing tech stock - is reinventing itself as a bona fide enterprise software platform as the company aggressively chases after enterprise deals.

Despite this growth acceleration, and despite the ~10% rise that SurveyMonkey has enjoyed after its earnings release, shares are still ~15% down from all-time highs above $22, despite many tech stocks (especially in the software sector) trading at or near their highs. In my view, SurveyMonkey still has plenty of head room to rise further.

It's no secret that the tech sector has outperformed year-to-date, with many high-growth tech stocks soaring to extreme valuations as investors piled into the sector as the new safe haven bulwark against the pandemic. In my view, the best tech stocks to invest in at this juncture are those with 1) reasonable valuation multiples, 2) a high degree of recurring revenue, and 3) a demonstrated path to profitability.

SurveyMonkey checks off all three boxes. Aside from strong near-30% y/y growth, the company boasts a revenue base that's 90% recurring, with more than 85% of its clients on annual plans that typically demonstrate less churn. The company generates positive free cash flow and approximately breakeven pro forma operating margins. Despite these strengths, SurveyMonkey still isn't trading at a huge premium to the market. At present share prices near $18, SurveyMonkey's market cap is $2.56 billion. After we net off the $144.6 million of cash and $215.0 million of debt on SurveyMonkey's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $2.63 billion.

Like many other tech companies, SurveyMonkey has pulled its full-year revenue outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but Wall Street pegs SurveyMonkey's FY20 revenues at $376.7 million, or +23% y/y (per Yahoo Finance). Versus this revenue view, SurveyMonkey trades at a valuation multiple of just 7.0x EV/FY20 revenue (as a point of reference, SurveyMonkey's valuation multiple has deflated about one turn from its peak in February).

Various other software comps that are expected to grow at 20-30% y/y this year, however, trade at much stronger valuation multiples close to the double-digit territory.

In my view, this suggests that SurveyMonkey has room at least to expand to 8.5x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $23 and 24% upside from current levels. I would much rather invest in a stock like SurveyMonkey - especially with recent performance accelerating - than a high-flyer trading at double-digit multiples.

Q1 download: enterprise growth drives revenue acceleration yet again

The justification for a multiples re-rating for SurveyMonkey is clearly found in its excellent Q1 results. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey Q1 results Source: SurveyMonkey 1Q20 earnings release

As previously mentioned, SurveyMonkey's revenue growth accelerated for the second quarter in a row, up 29% y/y to $88.3 million (vs. a 24% y/y growth rate in Q4) and beating Wall Street's expectations of $85.5 million (+25% y/y) by a solid four-point margin.

Consistent with the past several quarters, SurveyMonkey's success in pivoting toward large enterprise customers is the primary driver in pushing revenue growth rates higher. We can see in the chart below that SurveyMonkey's enterprise customers, as of the end of Q1, has hit 6,800 - while that represents only 200 net new adds since Q4 due to the impact of the coronavirus on stretching sales cycles longer, SurveyMonkey's enterprise customer base is still up 74% y/y. Platform integrations have been key here - recently, SurveyMonkey has rolled out integrations with popular blue-chip enterprise software platforms, including Microsoft's PowerBI (MSFT) and Salesforce. Having this interoperability with other well-regarded software systems is critical in expanding SurveyMonkey's enterprise revenue base.

We note as well that the percentage of SurveyMonkey's total revenue that comes from enterprise customers is now 29%, up thirteen points from 16% in 1Q19 - that greater mix of enterprise revenue will help cushion SurveyMonkey from the impact of churn throughout the pandemic. The company has also revealed that of the bookings that SurveyMonkey landed in 2019, only 5% of these customers were in industries directly impacted by the coronavirus (travel/retail), so we'd expect only modest increases to churn, if any. SurveyMonkey has also done a good job at increasing monetization of its services, with ARPU up 14% y/y to $483.

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey sales metrics Source: SurveyMonkey 1Q20 earnings release

Management has also commented that, while sales cycles have slowed for customers in the industries most impacted by the virus, SurveyMonkey has also seen some tailwinds from businesses racing to digitize their customer experience processes. Zander Lurie, the company's CEO, has pointed to a bullish pipeline in April on the Q1 earnings call (key points highlighted below):

Our resilience is playing out in the trends we’ve experienced since mid-March. In the last week of April, we saw record enterprise pipeline creation and responses on our platform increased more than 25% year-over-year. And we are seeing accelerated selling cycles with healthcare and government agency customers. Our model is generating clear tailwind. Are there headwinds at SurveyMonkey based on the current economic crisis? Of course, there are. Given the size of our customer base, we know there will be incremental churn in specific segments of our broad portfolio, along with longer sales cycles in affected industries. On the flipside, we are seeing new customers with innovative use cases embracing our platform. Over the month of April, the heart of the pandemic, our volume of new paid annual seats grew more than 25% year-over-year, a clear testament to the importance of our software. Our net revenue retention rate was again over 100%. And for customers whose budgets are being compressed, we are going to work with them on terms."

In spite of Q1's record-setting revenue growth and bullish April commentary, however, SurveyMonkey's guidance for Q2 reflects growth slowing down to only 18% y/y. This suggests that SurveyMonkey has set an incredibly low bar to cross, and investors may benefit from a "beat and raise" cadence this year that will help to gradually propel SurveyMonkey shares upward.

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey Q2 guidance Source: SurveyMonkey 1Q20 earnings release

SurveyMonkey has also delivered strong profitability results as well. SurveyMonkey's pro forma gross margins, already high to begin with in the high 70s last year, has shot up four points to 81% this quarter, as shown in the table below:

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey gross margin trends

Source: SurveyMonkey 1Q20 earnings release

The only disappointment was that this gross margin tailwind was offset by heavier sales and marketing spend, which drove pro forma operating margins down two points to -2% (but still virtually breakeven). In my view, I'm willing to trade two points of margin decline in return for five sequential points of growth acceleration. Going forward, as implied by SurveyMonkey's second-quarter guidance, the company continues to expect operating margins at or slightly above break-even - a major distinguisher for SurveyMonkey versus other SaaS software stocks.

Figure 5. SurveyMonkey operating margin trends Source: SurveyMonkey 1Q20 earnings release

How should investors react?

In the midst of continued market volatility, my investing approach remains largely the same: buy high-quality businesses that have clear category leadership at reasonable valuation multiples. With its enterprise transformation and recurring revenue base, SurveyMonkey is a great balance of growth, profitability, and value that has plenty of room to re-rate higher. Expectations for this company are still modest (especially with SurveyMonkey forecasting an eleven-point revenue declaration in Q2 that's barely credible) and investors still have an opportunity to get this stock at bargain prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.