Fintechs Will Hit PayPal

The proposition from fintech innovations is often to make things simpler, faster and cheaper for consumers. PayPal (PYPL) was a leader in the fintech world, bringing digital payments to the masses just as online ecommerce expanded powerfully. PayPal has been riding that same trend for a long time.

Recently, though, many other fintech companies have started to gain significant traction by serving the consumer. What many of these fintech companies have in common is that they leverage the usage of physical and virtual debit/credit cards to instantly be usable anywhere in the world, be it physical or digital.

This leveraging runs both ways:

It makes the new fintechs, like Revolut, be immediately accepted in any ecommerce website (since all ecommerce websites outside of the dark web will take credit/debit card payments). Thus, this makes emerging fintechs immediately attractive for consumers.

It creates an instant business for the fintechs, since they are card issuers and thus get a cut of every transaction made with said cards.

Of course, just offering the same advantages of having a debit/credit card would not be very attractive for consumers who already hold a debit/credit card. This meant further "nearly costless" (for the fintech) features needed to be added, such as:

An electronic wallet with varying levels of functionality, including the ability to make transfers between electronic wallets or towards credit/debit cards and bank accounts.

The ability to create virtual debit/credit cards.

The ability to exchange foreign currencies cheaply (with low or no commissions, at market prices).

All of these extras make the new fintech's usage extremely attractive for consumers, while at the same time producing zero overhead or cost for accepting merchants (since they already accept the payments transparently because of accepting debit/credit cards).

So here's the problem for PayPal: given the above, and with mostly only a single exception, PayPal is an extremely worse product for most consumers. Hence my thesis that the growth of these fintechs will at some point cut into PayPal's growth, or maybe even make PayPal regress.

Why is PayPal worse?

It's worse because not only is PayPal accepted less widely than debit/credit cards, but PayPal has also fallen prey to extreme greed.

This extreme greed isn't entirely visible to US consumers, because they tend to transact using a single currency, the dollar. However, international consumers are often exposed to many different currencies (it's also not a surprise that some of these products were first targeted at travelers). Thus, such consumers are quickly exposed to PayPal's absurd foreign currency rates and fees, for instance amounting to 500 bps on the common EUR/USD pair.

Not only is that extremely uncompetitive with emerging fintech companies (which can be as low as "free"), but it lags even old-school banks (and credit cards...) by a massive differential (these will typically charge around 100-250 bps).

PayPal doesn't just stop at being egregiously uncompetitive - which would already drive many consumers towards better, friendlier, fintechs. PayPal also rubs in the salt. Many consumers will notice that PayPal actively takes steps to make sure it charges the consumer the fat foreign exchange fees even if entirely unwarranted or unnecessary. For instance, if the consumer has a USD account in Europe and could thus transfer its PayPal USD balance towards that account with no conversion taking place, PayPal will force a conversion to EUR! This repeats on several other scenarios, where PayPal actively tries to force the imposition, a totally unnecessary conversion.

All in all, between using PayPal and using one of the newer fintechs (especially those emerging in Europe, like Revolut or N26), it rapidly becomes evident that the newer fintechs are more practical and much cheaper to use. I've seen this myself as I was always a large PayPal user, and now overwhelmingly my previous PayPal usage has migrated to Revolut. From a consumer standpoint, only PayPal's extreme protection of online sales seems superior versus what one gets from the ability to chargeback a conventional credit/debit card. That, of course, already requires a bad online seller, the likes of which are now rarer.

Finally, the emergence of Apple Pay and Google Pay integrates well with PayPal but also with its fintech competitors (though debit/credit card integration). This removes PayPal's checkout advantage (it being slightly more convenient when you are required to enter a card number).

Conclusion

In my view, at the very least this competition (outside the U.S. market, but also potentially inside it) will restrain PayPal's growth and ultimately also impact its margins. PayPal as currently exists is simply an inferior product, though with lots of momentum behind it.

I don't think the market is fully appreciating the emergence of this threat. For instance, N26 is now past 5 million users and Revolut is past 8 million users. The effect from these and other fintechs isn't very evident yet because they're still relatively small in the context of a growing fintech market, however as they gain scale the impact will inevitably happen.

