The Markets Are Aligning For A Move Lower (Technically Speaking For 5/12)

Most of the job losses have so far been in workers without a 4-year degree (emphasis added):

Looking at labor force participation by education attainment, we see that virtually the entire decline (92%) in the US labor force came from workers without a 4-year college degree. This cohort will face the most severe challenges in finding new employment if their prior employer does not rehire them.

Here's a chart of the data from the St. Louis Fed: In 1-month, the unemploymet rate for high school graduates with no college spiked to the highest in the last 30 years.

Simon Property Group will open 50% of its properties by the weekend (emphasis added):

The biggest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, said Monday that it plans to have roughly 50% of its properties reopened again within the next week, as states begin to loosen their lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. It made the announcement as it reported quarterly earnings, where Simon’s quarterly profits fell 20.2% during the first quarter ended March 31. ... Simon owns roughly 200 malls and outlet centers in the U.S., including Copley Place in Boston and Northgate Mall in Seattle.

This leads to a number of questions:

Will consumers come back to the malls? What about tenant rent payments? Three retail chains have already sought bankruptcy protection. How many more? What does this mean for the REIT sector?

This is very much a "stay tuned" scenario.

The Central Bank of Brazil lowered interest rates 75 basis points to 3% last week. The bank's just-released minutes contain the following observations: (emphasis added)

The Copom members discussed the evolution of domestic economic activity in light of the available information and indicators. They assessed that, despite few data available for April, there is enough evidence that the economy will contract strongly during the second quarter of the year. The Committee also discussed on the pace of economic recovery. They considered that, unless there are medical advancements in the fight against the pandemic, it is plausible to consider a scenario in which the recovery is more gradual and marked by comings and goings. The baseline scenario assumes a sharp drop in GDP in the first half of the year, followed by a gradual recovery from the third quarter on.

The US markets are trading as if the domestic economy will have a V-shaped recovery. Given the amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus, that's possible in the US. However, developing economies -- which face a trifecta of capital outflows, low commodity prices, and a strong dollar -- may have a far more difficult time.

Let's look at today's performance tables. The index table is pretty bearish. The long end of the bond market was up the most with the belly of the curve gained a bit. All the equity indexes were lower. The larger-cap indexes were off the least while the smaller-cap indexes dropped over 3%. The sector performance table is also bearish. Not only were all the sectors lower, but the "best' performing sectors were defensive -- staples, utilities, and health care occupy the top three slots while more aggressive sectors sold-off in larger percentages.

This week, the markets look like they want to start a move lower. Let's start with the Treasury markets: While the equity markets have staged a strong rally, the Treasury market ETFs have stayed at high levels. In an ideal scenario, they should have sold off at least a bit as money flowed from more defensive areas of the market to riskier assets.

And now, the equity ETFs are looking a bit tired: The QQQ remains the strongest chart; it's still in a solid and strong uptrend. But notice the declining volume for the rally, indicating a growing lack of enthusiasm for this rally. For the second time in a few weeks, the SPY has tried to get above the 200-day EMA only to start falling back. Volume is lower on the second try while the MACD is close to giving a sell signal. The IWM broke its uptrend a bit ago but prices continue to move higher, using the trend line for resistance. Today, prices printed a large candle lower that broke the 50-day EMA. Mid-caps have the same pattern.

Right now, all the charts are starting to align from a move lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.