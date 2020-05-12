Coty: A Look At The KKR Deal

Hence, the company does not deserve the benefit of the doubt, even as valuations look low.

I like the measures being taken as it all comes a bit late, as Coty has been over-promising and using too much leverage for too long.

The deal involves quite some dilution and high interest costs in the meantime, as Coty is selling the majority of its best-performing division.

Coty (COTY) announced a much-needed financial partnership with KKR (NYSE:KKR) as struggling operating performance and elevated debt load put the company in a tough position here. Investors do not appear to be too pleased with the deal terms, so let's look into the details of the transaction.

The deal looks quite complicated and expensive for Coty, and while leverage is addressed to a great extent, the rescue package comes at a real expense to long-term shareholder potential.

A Strategic Partnership

Coty has reached a deal with KKR under which Coty will sell $750 million worth of convertible preferred shares. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding has been signed to sell a majority 60% stake in the Professional Beauty and Retail Hair Business, including Wella, Clairol, OPI, at a $4.3 billion deal tag or 12.3 times EBITDA. The businesses included generate $2.35 billion in sales and EBITDA of $350 million, which is, of course, based on the 2019 results.

The press release is a bit confusing as Coty claims additional cash proceeds of around $3 billion from the Wella deal, as 60% of the $4.3 billion deal tag comes in closer to $2.5 billion. Including the $750 million convertible preferred equity deal and another $250 million convertible preferred equity deal if the Wella deal closes, I peg the cash influx around $3.5 billion, about half a billion less than reported by Coty.

The financing package comes at a very high cost as the preferred equity carries a coupon of 9% and might be converted at a 20% premium, equal to $6.24 per share.

The Trends

Coty has been nothing but shareholder value destruction over the past years. Shares traded in their thirties back in 2015 when the company made a transformational deal that started the decline in the share price which followed in the five years thereafter. Shares gradually lost ground, traded at just $12 in February, as the coronavirus-induced sell-off pushed shares lower to just $3 and change during the height of the crisis, and now just below the $5 mark.

My last take on the shares was August 2018 and the conclusion was anything but upbeat: Any appeal is driven by lackluster share performance. In that article, I noted that shares fell from $30 in 2016 to $20 in the aftermath of the $11.6 billion purchase of the beauty business of Procter & Gamble (PG). While the deal lived up to the expected sales performance, earnings were under constant pressure, charges were constantly taken on the P&L as a high dividend of $0.50 per share limited the potential to deleverage, with the company making expensive bolt-on deals over time as well.

If the company could grow to $10 billion in sales and achieve operating margins in the mid-teens, earnings could come in at $1.30 per share which looks compelling with shares at $11 and change at the time. High leverage and poor execution are what made me cautious, yet, I initiated a small speculative position which I sold a few months later at similar levels, as shares have been trading around the $10-12 mark until February of this year.

The issue is that of the COVID-19 crisis, as a short-term backdrop immediately puts the company into action and resort to drastic action. Quite frankly, it is shocking to see that the company paid out a $0.125 per share dividend or $66 million at the end of March, now raising very expensive capital with KKR.

An Update On The Quarter, The Moves

Third quarter results have been absolutely dismal with sales down 23% to $1.53 billion and organic growth down 20%. The company reported a net loss of $272 million and adjusted net loss of $62 million, as restructuring, impairment, amortization, and other expenses caused this difference.

Net debt stood at $8.15 billion this quarter, having increased due to the losses, dividends paid out, and acquisitions pursued. The 760 million shares now represent a $3.8 billion equity valuation at $5 per share, for a $12 billion enterprise value. With trailing EBITDA at $1.12 billion, leverage ratios have increased to 7.3 times, although EBITDA will likely fall in the quarters to come as leverage ratios have increased 2 times in the time frame of just a quarter.

So, what does the deal with KKR have for an impact? Assuming the Wella deal closes, Coty will see $1 billion in convertible shares being issued and sell 60% of the professional beauty segment, the smallest of the three segments, which actually fared the best of the three units this past quarter.

Professional beauty made up 23% of revenues in the third quarter and performed the best. Assuming a total cash inflow of $3.5 billion ($1 billion in convertible equity and $2.5 billion for a 60% stake in Wella at a $4.3 billion price tag), net debt will fall to $4.7 billion, excluding current losses and transaction costs. If we assume the communicated $4 billion in proceeds, net leverage might even fall towards $4.2 billion.

The question is what EBITDA will look like going forward, but this definitely helps in de-risking the investment thesis. The $4.3 billion deal tag comes in at nearly half the price reported in recent weeks, as just 60% of the business is sold and not the entire business.

On the other hand is the potential dilution for investors. The $1 billion preferred equity comes at interest costs of $90 million per year which is quite substantial of course, equal to about $0.12 per share. Furthermore, conversion at $6.24 implies potential issuance of 160 million shares, representing more than 20% dilution in that case. This might seem reasonable with net debt cut nearly in half, yet the other issue is that of giving up a 60% stake in the business which makes up nearly a quarter of sales and is the most profitable segment.

Shares certainly look on the cheap side, yet the issue is that of continued losses, quite some dilution (and in the meantime, additional interest expenses being incurred). Furthermore, we might see a continued disappointing operating performance and charges coming up.

All of this makes me conclude that I fail to have the conviction to buy a position here, let alone a position in size, as the company currently loses millions a day, with the best part of the business being sold.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs, and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.