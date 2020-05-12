Rotate To Defensive Positioning Now

As U.S. equity markets have rallied back to their October 2019 levels, led largely by technology companies, many are in amazement. Economic fundamentals in America are seemingly worse than ever, with record high unemployment and thousands of companies in dire straits from a liquidity perspective after the erratic implementation of fiscal stimulus measures.

My view is that equity markets remain incredibly expensive, and the risk/reward equation is skewed to the downside. I have implemented this view in my own portfolio by shifting largely to cash, gold, and long index put option positions.

Data by YCharts

Equity markets are only off just over 10% from their highs before the pandemic-induced market chaos began. Meanwhile, liquidity and bankruptcy risk for many index components has increased substantially. Increased scrutiny on corporate buybacks, which has been a major driver of index returns over the past decade, is also not a good thing for future returns. Of course, the U.S. government has issued a quite aggressive monetary and fiscal policy response, causing some market analysts to speculate that investors should simply "look through" the next few quarters of earnings declines to the bright, sunny post-COVID world when inflation takes charge again and markets return to surpass their all-time highs. I'm not as optimistic.

Data by YCharts

Forward earnings multiples for the top SPX index constituents have expanded significantly since the March market bottom. It should be noted that many of these companies - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), for instance - are technology companies that have come to be regarded as the beneficiaries of the coronavirus-induced "work from home" era. I believe many of these companies do indeed have great longer-term growth prospects. But the fact remains that markets are where they were in October 2019, a point in time when equity markets were by no means cheap. In fact, compared to long-term valuation averages, markets were fairly expensive at this point in time. Meanwhile, the uncertainty around the future has risen significantly.

Source

Investors are getting a second chance here to reposition their portfolios defensively. Even if this view proves incorrect, there is no need to risk permanent (or medium-term) capital impairment in order to cure the fear of missing out on "the lows". Cash and defensive assets can always be rotated into the growth assets of tomorrow if and when certainty returns to the market environment through a resolution of the pandemic era, for instance.

One way investors can execute this portfolio allocation is to consider more defensive allocations. Of course, "defensive positioning" will vary depending on an investor's specific objectives and required return on capital. However, some instruments I have found helpful in the past to achieve relatively more defensive positioning include consumer staples ETFs (VDC), dividend defensive index funds like (QDEF), and longer-term Treasury bonds (TLT).

One Possible Trade

I have long exposure to the 3000 strike SPX index put options with August month-end expiry. These currently trade at just over $200/contract, meaning if the SPX index closes below 2,800 at expiry, the trade is profitable. I don't intend to hold these through expiry and suffer the time decay, though - giving myself the ability to profit with the inherent leverage of options even if the index falls from its current levels near 3,000. For instance, if the SPX index falls to near the 2,200 level where it bounced over the last months, this trade should yield ~5x or more (perfectly timed, of course). More realistically, I am viewing this trade as an interesting risk/reward and would likely look to increase exposure if the market level does start to exhibit weakness.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Markets would rally significantly in the event there is a vaccine or highly effective treatment for coronavirus disease. Rumors and some legitimate news around antiviral cocktails showing efficacy against the novel coronavirus in human patients are starting to emerge. Personally, I believe a vaccine is at least a year away at best and that the various alphabet soup around a V-shaped, L-shaped, U-shaped etc. economic recovery is not certain and that most armchair analysts' views are far too optimistic. Of course, if the equity market does rally as a result of some fundamental change in the scientific outlook around fighting COVID-19, these options contracts are likely to expire worthless.

Another risk here is the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve does the unthinkable and pushes interest rates beyond the "zero lower bound". Prominent economists such as Ken Rogoff have come out with pieces supporting such a move in recent days, making such an unprecedented policy move part of the public discourse. I am not convinced this is a likely scenario, but anything can happen. I do not think this would be advisable as the "Fed put" is going to do more harm for the country's economy in the long run than it will save in the short run. The idea that no business can fail must not become part of our policy playbook. Artificially dampening interest rates and printing "helicopter money" has its consequences in the long run: subsidizing the risk premium of entrepreneurship is all well and good, but part of capitalism is allowing over-leveraged businesses to fail, even if the catalyst for their failure is through no fault of their own. In any event, such an aggressive monetary policy move would potentially cause equity market indices to rally sharply, making a bearish trade against them to lose.

Conclusion

U.S. equity market valuation levels are elevated, and defensive positioning is merited. The risk/reward from being overexposed to cash, gold, and other defensive assets as well as opportunistic long index put options positions is good, especially for some part of an investor's portfolio. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long index put options on SPX Index.