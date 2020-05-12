Takeaways From Earnings Calls Last Week: There Are Some Signs Of Improvement

We are looking at 18 months of ebbs and flows ahead with lockdowns and openings until we get a vaccine at least.

There is clearly some incredible pent-up demand in some sectors especially in hotels, tourism and entertainment. People want to get out.

From our readings of earnings calls last week, we noted that companies are reporting signs of improvement in the economy, but the rebound is coming off such a low base that these numbers would still be considered very bad in any other environment. However, the duration of this rebound will depend heavily on whether or not there's a second wave of infections. Let us explore a select 4 key things a little further.

There are some signs of improvement

The general mood might be one of doom and gloom, but it seems that there are some improvements even though it is off a low base. Good to remember, though, that when business was down 90% in March/April, then -80% looks good. For instance, Uber (NYSE:UBER), which saw rides fall 80% YoY, is seeing "some green shoots" which are giving them "restrained optimism". We have counted no less than 10 companies from various sectors that have seen an improved level of business in the past few weeks. Here are a few:

"With sales and service beginning to recover from the lows we experienced at the start of April, we're starting to recall back some of our furloughed employees in the U.S. and anticipate being able to add back approximately 500 U.S. employees by June." - Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl Hesterberg "So we are seeing that uptick in retail, and we it's progressive week to week. So if you look at the one April, it was lower, but it has progressed through even last week, and we see that retail increase." - Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jack D. Springer "we are starting to see double-digit increases in digital traffic and booking activity across all segments." - Hilton (NYSE:HLT) CEO Chris Nassetta

Even if for the short term, we have ourselves the beginnings of recovery especially for hard-hit sectors like restaurants, auto and leisure.

There is "clearly pent-up demand"

Companies are observing a strong urge to spend and to get out back to normal life. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) CEO Steven Roth noted that people "want to go out...want to shop...want to go to restaurants...want to have their life back." Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox agrees that there is "clearly pent-up demand for activity." People are yearning to go back to work. Will this mean a surge in spending habits for consumers post COVID-19? We know that a huge percentage of GDP is based on the consumer. To be more precise, consumer spending accounts for around 68.1% of GDP Q3 2019, as per the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The faster consumer spending and confidence recovers, the better it is for the overall economy.

Shares of gross domestic product: Personal consumption expenditures

It is clear though that there's a strong urge to return to "regular" life (even if this is risky):

"...hopefully there will be a medical solution at some finite period. In between, when there is still risk of infection and there is still - there will be - we will just crawl back to regular behavior. And regular behavior will be disrupted. The subways are going to be disrupted. Baseball is going to be disrupted. So I can't predict what's going to happen, but I do know that in some finite period of time, we will very quickly revert back like a rubber band back to normal." - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) CEO Steven Roth

The pent-up demand was most pronounced on Friday when Disneyland Shanghai tickets for the opening day and for May 16th were sold out within minutes of opening up. When Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) announced that their August bookings were open, there was a surge of over 600% in bookings representing a 200% increase over the same 3-day period in 2019. Talk about pent-up demand looking for release! People want to get out. There are sectors that we believe are well-positioned to benefit from this pent-up demand, leisure, tourism and entertainment being some of them.

Concerns and fears

There are some concerns though, and one key concern is how long it can take to recover: Beyond the virus, the key question seems to be how long will it take to recover from the sharpest contraction that we've ever seen? The stock market is trudging up slowly quite ignorant of the fact that 33 million people are jobless in the US alone. This is the "most severe contraction in activity and surge in unemployment that we've seen in our lifetimes", according to Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida. Let us put that into context with the help of Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) CEO Steve Sanghi: "These people are not going to be buying cars and refrigerators and other stuff that really would have our product". One wonders then if the stock market has any wheels to go further up. We think not. The biggest fear is that there will be a second wave. The speed of recovery will be faster if we do not have a second wave. As that can be devastating.

..."hopefully, we will not have a second wave but...requiring to go back to sheltering place...would be the largest risk that we're seeing because...the factories will be shut down, the demand would be low...That I see as the biggest risk." - Microchip (MCHP) CEO Steve Sanghi" I fear 2Ws. W number one is war..my second W is the second wave" - European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde

We are looking at "18 months of ebbs and flows ahead"

Most people expect and want to see that things get back to normal, but the reality is that until we get that vaccine, nothing is going to change. We will have openings and shutdowns for a while. This is because even if we open, people will still wait for the vaccine to be fully okay with going out again (Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) CEO Christian Ulbrich). ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has been listening to the wisdom of top specialists availed to him via their close partnership with Sequoia Capital and this is what they have to say:

"What they see is this being at least 18 months of ebb and flows, meaning that you're going to have spikes. You're going to have a period of stabilization. You're going to have periods of deceleration in the virus growth. You're going to have lockdowns. You're going to have spikes again. So, it's this kind of constant periods of stabilization with spikes, lockdowns, spikes, lockdowns. The good thing is there is definitely a finite end to this thing. In 12 to 18 months, we will have a vaccine, and testing is getting better and better so that's the upside case. The most likely scenario case of 18 months of stabilization and with periods of lockdowns and spikes and virus acceleration. But there's a finite end to this." - ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong

Conclusion

Companies are seeing green shoots of improvement, but we would be cautious not to read too much into it as we have a long road ahead. Our takeaway has been to position our portfolio to profit from further strength while keeping an eye on downside risk that may come from a second wave. Our stance is one of cautious optimism.

Each week, we read dozens of earnings calls transcripts in order to get a feel of the economy from the key decision-makers. In this Takeaways From Earnings Calls Last Week, we share some key things we have observed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.