OrganiGram: No Relief In Sight

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

OrganiGram (OGI) is a small cannabis LP in Canada. Due to the recent downturn, OGI has retreated to become a regional player that is focused on surviving the current challenging period. At this juncture of the Canadian cannabis sector, we think investors will focus on OGI's ability to become cash-flow positive. However, after our analysis of its recent performance, we think there are limited upsides in OGI shares given its inability to self-fund its operations and additional dilution from its ATM equity program.

(All amounts in C$)

F2020 Q2 Review

OGI reported fiscal 2020 Q2 results on April 14 which reflected a difficult macro business environment for cannabis operators in Canada. Sales trended down due to lower wholesale revenue. OGI also stopped providing sales volume breakdown between sales channels which is unhelpful. However, based on revenue and results from other LPs, it is clear that the oversupply issue has remained acute and LPs are writing down their inventory at a furious pace. OGI also wrote down its inventory by $1.3 million and still carries $114 million of inventory on its books which indicates the risk of more write-down given its Q2 gross sales of only $27 million.

(Source: Public Filings)

While revenue struggled to grow, losses are piling up as the current business model of most Canadian LPs are unprofitable. The math simply doesn't work out based on current market realities. Consider the following facts from Q2:

Net revenue: $23 million

Gross profit before FV adjustments: $7.4 million

SG&A: $14 million

Financing expenses: $2 million

After six quarters since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, the market has come to view the status quo as the new reality. Investors have largely abandoned the lofty expectations for market growth and LPs are assessed based on their recent performances, not theoretical output or estimates. For OGI, the harsh reality is that the company simply cannot cover its own expenses from its revenue. Cash flow has been negative and the company is taking steps to cut back capital spending and raise new equity capital which all represent near-term headwinds facing the company.

Cash Flow In Focus

OGI has been burning cash consistently since the legalization in October 2018. Cash flow from operations has been negative for five of the last six quarters - F2019 Q3 saw a positive $3 million operating cash flow. More importantly, the company continues to spend large sums on capital projects which have been funded largely through equity issuances and long-term debt which stood at ~$85 million last quarter. We don't expect the operating cash flow to improve as COVID-19 is likely to cause more short-term impact on sales and inventory as brick-and-mortar stores are closed in most of Canada except for curbside pickup. Although e-commerce will play a bigger role, the brick-and-mortar stores still represent the primary channel for cannabis sales in Canada.

(Source: Public Filings)

OGI is taking steps to limit its capital expenditures by deferring investments in its Moncton campus expansions. The Phase 4 expansion has been suspended and utilization will be below expectations due to reduced demand and oversupply. We don't think there will be any need for more farming capacity in Canada in the foreseeable future and OGI will likely continue to underutilize its licensed capacities after recently completed several new growing rooms. However, OGI still intends to complete its Phase 5 expansion which will cost another $11 million post-Q2. Phase 5 will have more processing and extraction space as well as an edibles and derivatives production line.

Potential Catalysts

While the near-term outlook remains grim for OGI and other cannabis operators in Canada, we think OGI has a decent chance of riding out the downturn due to its historically conservative corporate culture and smaller footprint. The company has largely remained in New Brunswick in Eastern Canada and it has not been enticed to pursue expensive acquisitions or large debt issuances. All these factors helped safeguard its balance sheet and avoid short-term liquidity squeeze facing other peers such as Aurora (ACB). However, OGI is not immune to the challenges and it has announced a $49 million at-the-market equity program to raise capital in the open market.

OGI also benefits from having a low production cost due to competitive energy prices and labor costs in NB. For the last three quarters, OGI has been able to gradually lower its cash production cost to $0.53 per gram which is highly competitive among LPs in Canada. For reference, Aurora reported $0.88 and Aphria reported $0.93 for their cash cost per gram in the latest quarter. We think OGI's cost advantage is a competitive strength that can help the company achieve profitability faster than its peers.

(Source: Public Filings)

Summary

OrganiGram has always erred on the side of caution in its past corporate behaviors. While the conservatism helped the company avoid mistakes at other LPs, the company is also facing risks of losing relevance. Based on the current market condition and trajectory, we see very limited opportunity for OGI to increase revenue and market share. Its fate is subject to the overall development of the cannabis market in Canada which has been very challenging since the beginning. As such, the company needs to find ways to accelerate market share gains in order to become self-sufficient. OGI's current cash on hand will support its operations in the near-term and its new ATM program will provide additional liquidity, however, its share price is likely to continue its downward spiral due to dilution and cash burn.

(Source: TSX)

In summary, while OGI faces no immediate liquidity pressure, we think there are also limited upside catalysts on the horizon. We continue to be cautious about the Canadian cannabis sector in general and domestic small-cap stocks like OGI will likely continue to face dwindling investor interest and access to new financings. Thus, we would avoid OGI for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.