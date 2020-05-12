With a pandemic-instigated economic collapse vs. the Fed's monetary fire hoses it can be debated whether or not the stock market 'should' be rallying.

Of course that was going to manifest in a sentiment-fueled relief rally sooner or later.

Excerpted from this week’s edition of Notes From the Rabbit Hole, the Opening Notes segment of NFTRH 602:

‘Sentiment Event’ Rally Grinds On

As we noted in March while it was happening the sentiment environment became terror-stricken. Not fearful. Not over-bearish. Not even a contrarian extreme. Market sentiment was marked by full frontal terror as indicator after indicator (ref. Sentimentrader’s historic readings week after week) got slammed to epic over-bearish proportions.

Into the breach sprang the Treasury (i.e. taxpayer) backed Federal Reserve to the rescue. As the employment numbers come in at the tragic readings that we all saw coming the bears are out there beating a drum (ah, Twitter) about why it is not right, why the Fed cannot print a bull market, why the stock market is going to make new lows and why you should avoid stocks! They have been saying this since the terror-stricken days of March and they are still saying it now.

And do you know what? The rising risk profile that we have been noting for weeks will likely paint them as being right before too long. Imagine all those ‘man who predicted a new market crash now predicts… (blah blah blah)’ headlines that we will be subjected to as the paint-by-numbers media look to feed easy answers to the public later in the year and into 2021. The bears will probably be right but here’s the thing, they have not been right for nearly 2 months now.

When I write that the market is two things 1) bullish and 2) at high risk I trust you not to over react to either of those statements. I ask you to consider and weigh them and to proceed using that information in a way that best suits your investment style. Revisiting the charts introduced a few weeks ago we see a target upcoming for SPX. Chart source: stockcharts.com.

As for NDX, take a look at this. The media headlines are already talking about Nasdaq in positive territory for the year and a gap fill, which we’ve had on radar all along for this leading index, appears likely.

It does not have to make sense. It just has to be what it is. What perma-bears don’t understand during a relief rally is the same thing perma-bulls don’t understand when things fall apart. The market is going to do what it is going to do anyway, informed by not only economic fundamentals (which COVID-19 ultimately is), but also by sentiment extremes and unquantifiable layers of monetary and fiscal policy machine gunned at the stock market (they can say it’s aimed to the economy but you and I know better).

As many businesses ground to a halt and unemployment jumped to 14.7% (and that’s only what is counted) the stock market is supposed to go down. Or so many people think.

The stock market, AKA the product of millions of humans’ and machines’ responses to sentiment and technical markers, is only supposed to do something. Not go up. Not go down. Something. Currently it is approaching logical targets with the S&P 500’s SMA 200 overhead and the leading Nasdaq 100’s gap up there close to all-time highs (can you imagine those headlines?).

The only logical response is to remain unbiased, open-minded, aligned with the probabilities and ready for what the market delivers. It is no accident that NFTRH’s view has been Tech-intensive and in particular, ‘remote work/communication/collaboration’ Tech-intensive. We’ve been highlighting those areas for months. But risk continues to rise. We should manage accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No positions in ETFs associated with SPX and NDX. I am long select technology stocks focused on remote work/collaboration/communication/commerce.