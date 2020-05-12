Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF) CEO Benjamin Smith on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF), AFLYY
by: SA Transcripts
Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 07, 2020 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Benjamin Smith - Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Gagey - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Daniel Roeska - Bernstein Research
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Jarrod Castle - UBS
Neil Glynn - Credit Suisse
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Andrew Lobbenberg - HSBC
Jaime Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank
Johannes Braun - MainFirst
Carolina Dores - Morgan Stanley
Malte Schultz - Commerzbank
Presentation
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Air France-KLM First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM.