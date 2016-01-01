Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) posts earnings Wednesday after hours and faces an important report, with shares up 264% off the March low, while still down 24% from the YTD peak in February. With lockdown, the sector has been hit hard, as restaurants either closed or transitioned to take-out/drive-thru/delivery to compensate for losses of dine-in ability. Jack in the Box's second quarter for the fiscal year ended April 12 and did not suffer any full-out closures, although impacts from coronavirus will still be felt. Jack in the Box had a strong first quarter for revenues, while this second quarter will prove much more challenging for the company.

What to Expect

For the first quarter, Jack in the Box posted its highest quarterly revenue for Q1 since 2016 and EPS of $0.33, as system same store sales increased 1.7%. During the first quarter report, the company reaffirmed its full year guidance - same store sale growth from 1.5% to 3.0%, 25 to 35 new restaurant openings, restaurant margin of ~25% of sales, and adjusted EBITDA of $265 million to $275 million.

In the company's coronavirus update, same store sales growth was published for the second quarter. As the industry was not fully impacted in March, same store sales growth did not tumble until April. System same store sales for the seven weeks ended March 8 were up 5.2%, while in the five weeks following (ending April 12), same store sales were down 17%; quarterly same store sales ended down 4.2% as a result. During the quarter, restaurants were operating mainly on drive-thru, having "minimal temporary closures, with over 99 percent of restaurants open on each day during the COVID-19 pandemic." In this update, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance, as the drastic shift in same store sales dramatically increased uncertainty within its results.

With nearly all of the company's 2,250 owned and franchised restaurants operating on modified limits (primarily drive-thru and related methods), and same store sales significantly lower for April, hitting the consensus estimates of $210 million in revenue and $0.70 in EPS might be feasible, although could prove challenging. Other chains are struggling to hit numbers for the quarter, with McDonald's (MCD) missing estimates by a fairly large margin. Modified operations are not able to float revenues as high as dine-in, and although it will help alleviate the pain of same store sales declines, revenues will still fall as a result.

Jack in the Box has had quite some volatility in one-day moves post-report. The average move on the past 8 quarters has been +/-5.93%, with moves ranging from -8.30% to +16.85%, with the smallest +0.51%. Options are pricing in an ~10% move by May 15, with the most open interest at the $55 and $60 puts, while the highest volume is at the $65 call.

What to Look For

For the report on May 13, shares could potentially move next-day based on results and solely results. In the current quarter, we already know that restaurant same store sales ended quite poor after a shocking April. Management is most likely not going to update guidance after withdrawing it, but should management comment on the current quarter starting April 13, particularly in the same store sales changes, shares could respond to that.

Shares have closed higher 5 of the past 8 days following reports, with the 3 down days all coinciding with an EPS and/or revenue miss. Q4 2018 had the fourth EPS miss, but revenues exceeded expectations, sending shares up 6.24% by the close.

For the quarter, $0.70 in EPS seems a bit too generous, considering the slump in same store sales during April, even though that only accounted for just under half of the quarter and under no full-out closures. Damage to revenues as a result is still unknown, but should revenues come in above $210 million, shares could respond positively even if EPS comes in below; if revenues come in below, EPS will most likely follow suit, and shares could tumble.

Conclusion

Restaurants have been hit especially hard as dine-in off-limits caused same store sales and traffic to decline dramatically. Jack in the Box has already announced unaudited same store sales growth in segments prior to the switch in operating mode, and the five-week period at the end of Q2 had system same store sales down 17%. With that in mind, revenues of $210 million could still be attainable, as over half of the reporting period saw same store sale growth of 5.2%; but should revenues ultimately come in lower than that expected figure, shares could decline. EPS of $0.70 could be too high, but the recent run-up in shares might not reflect that being priced-in, and if shares face a dual EPS and revenue miss, a return to the low-$60 range could be possible.