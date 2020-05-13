Bet On California For An Oil Recovery

California has low rates of COVID-19 versus other states, and so, should be the first to see oil demand recover.

Crude oil demand has collapsed due to worldwide shutdowns for COVID-19, but signs of recovery are here. Storage facilities are still near full, yet we know the situation is balancing from producer shut-ins because futures are rebounding. From the historic negative price close in May, we are now in the roaring 20's. Not enough to declare victory for any producer, but enough to explore opportunities. California oil producers present an interesting opportunity as both favorable for recovery from COVID-19 and for oil pricing.

California will be the first to see oil demand return

California was among the first states to enact measures to contain the virus and has vastly lower rates, even without considering its population size. The governor extended shelter-in-place until the end of May. Regardless, it's clear flattening the curve worked.

(Source: ABC News)

Crude oil fetches premium pricing in California

As it so happens, major North American oil pipelines do not run into California. Thus, you have a major US market that follows Brent pricing rather than WTI. California crude has less risk of longer-term depressed pricing from full storage at Cushing and any potential rebound of shale.

(Source: Company Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Two pure-play California oil producers

Berry Petroleum (BRY) emerged as a standalone company after the Linn Energy bankruptcy. As such, its debt load is low compared to comparable producers, with a nearly undrawn revolver and its 2019 SEC pricing at 4.5x its debt. Granted, 2019 pricing seems like ancient history now, yet it remains a reasonable target in a recovery.

Further ensuring Berry will be a long-term survivor is the fact that it has previously hedged all of its 2020 production and much of its 2021 production. Its hedge book is worth $211 million as of May 1.

(Source: Company Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Shares of BRY have already begun a bottoming process and still look to provide a double or triple in the event demand returns to normal in California. Today's earnings report was well-received by the market, and it's now looking to return to 2019 levels, which ended around $9 per share.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

California Resources (CRC), on the other hand, is a pre-bankruptcy California producer that spun off from Occidental Petroleum in 2014 along with a large debt load. The timing could not have been worse for the spun-off company, yet management has managed to steer the ship thus far. Unfortunately, just as a glimmer of hope came with $60 Brent pricing and a debt exchange offer, COVID-19 collapsed demand. CRC also opted to swing for the fences with largely unhedged positions, leaving it too cash poor for challenging times. There are signs the company may file bankruptcy, from its "no comment" press release about restructuring, to implementing a payment package for management in the event of change of control. Its tradable bonds have also fallen to 1-3 cents on the dollar, which is low even for companies that have already filed bankruptcy. It's here that there may be an interesting case.

(Source: Company Q4 Earnings Presentation)

CRC has a debt load of just under $5 billion, with bank loans comprising roughly half and bonds the other half. Second-lien bonds (CUSIP U1303AAD8) are the majority of outstanding bonds. These bonds traded in the last weeks between 1-5 cents on the dollar. Basically, the market is giving less value to CRC than even the outstanding loans, or $2.8 billion.

(Source: Company Q4 Earnings Presentation)

However, the company reserves were worth multiples of that during normal pricing. That's how it managed to accrue $5 billion in debt in the first place. Should oil prices recover, that's how much CRC would be worth again. Granted, the company presentation may be generous, but it shows the upside. That is, the bonds would have a full recovery should demand instantaneously return.

(Source: FINRA)

Bond prices collapsed in 2019 as Brent stayed below $60 and the rollover of the bonds approached. They fell further as the company attempted to exchange the bonds, finally collapsing during the crisis with the exchange offer cancelled.

Now that we've established the upside, what's the problem here? The problem is that the company has interest payments and redetermination due May 15, and it might opt to restructure. We don't know what might be allocated to the bondholders, if anything.

Optimistically, it might do a bankruptcy-lite option and give the bondholders the company. This would be similar to Atlas Resources and others, where the bank debt was essentially kept as is, and bondholders owned the new equity. This would give bank debt time to be repaid, and the company would not have to unload lots of equity itself or brave a fire sale of assets (which would be a terrible time to do so).

On the other hand, it's not out of question they may opt to swing for the fences themselves by taking the equity or adding onerous DIP financing.

Because of this risk, one must be mindful of the position size for CRC bonds. The bonds, oddly, have such a low principal that it may also be pair-traded with short CRC equity, as equities have rallied in the last weeks.

(Edit: While awaiting approval of this article, CRC filed a going concern warning. If the stock price falls substantially, it may not be worth shorting CRC to hedge a long bond position. As of last close, though, the market cap of equity is much greater than the 2L bonds ($117 million versus ~$23 million going by the last public trade of 2L bonds at 1.26 cents on the dollar).

With such a combination, one can gain exposure to upside if restructuring gives a portion of the company to bondholders. Even receiving warrants may allow one to come out ahead, especially if paired with short equity. CRC would be very valuable in a strong commodity demand market, with debt reduced to manageable levels. Owning bonds may be the only way to get in on any upside, as a restructuring may take CRC out of trading until well after a recovery period.

Bottom line, California is an advantaged way to bet on an oil recovery

COVID-19 has caused uncertainty in future oil demand, but also great discounts on oil producers. Exposure to California oil producers could be a risk-advantaged long-term way to bet on an oil recovery, as California avoids both the worst shocks of the virus and oil oversupply. The only downside scenario is if COVID-19 grows out of control in California as to prevent re-opening of the state, but so far it's looking better than the rest of the country. As futures remain in strong contango, an investment in the US Oil Fund (USO) would lose value over time. Bet on producers with strong upside instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRY, CRC BONDS, SHORT CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.