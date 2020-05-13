H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) CEO Deborah Dunsire on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Dunsire - Chief Executive Officer

Johan Luthman - Executive Vice President, R&D

Anders Gotzsche - Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Tolstrup - Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations

Peter Anastasiou - Executive Vice President, North America

Conference Call Participants

Wimal Kapadia - Bernstein

Marc Goodman - SVB Leerink

James Gordon - JP Morgan

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Martin Parkhoi - Danske Bank

Mike Novod - Nordea Markets

Emily Field - Barclays

Jannick Denholt - ABG

Carsten Lonborg - SEB

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you very much, operator. Thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck. We welcome you to this Lundbeck teleconference covering our financial report for the first quarter of 2020. Together with me are our CFO, Anders Gotzsche; Johan Luthman, Head of R&D; Jacob Tolstrup, Head of Commercial Operations and calling in from Chicago, Peter Anastasiou, Head of North America.

On Slide 2, you can see our disclaimer, which I know you've read many times, so let's move on to Slide 3. Firstly, I want to say how proud I am of the way Lundbeck employees responded to the immense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to put patients first while embracing and delivering on our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy. Our strategic brands continue to show remarkably strong growth, both in volume and value across all regions of the world. In total, our strategic brands grew 35% and now constitute 59% of revenue.

In the quarter, Vyepti was approved on the PDUFA date by the US FDA. A phased launch commenced in April. Of course, these are not normal times, but we are encouraged by the interest from patients, healthcare professionals and payers. The first patients received infusions of Vyepti the day after the product was made available in the supply chain. We've also accomplished the first submissions for regulatory approval in other parts of the world. We are acutely aware that 2020 is a year with more than usual uncertainty. But as of Q1, we see strong performance with good underlying demand growth. Anders will elaborate on the financials in details, so here I'll just state that we are reaffirming our guidance.

With that turn to the next Slide please, before we move on, I think it's reasonable to elaborate a little more on how the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for us during the first quarter. Lundbeck's top priorities during the pandemic are and will remain, preserving the health and safety of our employees and ensuring that we can continue to safely supply all of our medicines to the millions of patients who depend on them around the world. Working from home became the norm for all of our employees across the globe except for our production and lab employees in Denmark, France, Italy and the US, who continued to operate with streamlined teams throughout the lockdowns.

We are proud to say that the global supply chain for our medicines has remained fully intact. We know that some of the strong growth in demand for our products in the quarter was partly driven by prescription lengthening in many countries. We also saw increases in inventory across the distribution channel. We anticipate such stocking will unwind during the second quarter. We now see a growing number of countries in which employees are returning to the office in line with government guidelines as the pandemic has peaked and receded in this first critical phase. China and Korea are getting back towards normal and in Denmark we will be having 50% of our office workers back on site as of tomorrow. This is very encouraging, but it is far from being normal.

Our ability to interact with healthcare professionals is still predominantly through virtual channels. We've significantly expanded our use of digital solutions and increased the use of compliant remote platforms for educational and promotional interactions with healthcare professionals. It's important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic also impacts the clinical and regulatory activities as many healthcare systems have had to reprioritize, limit or cease activities in clinical trials to ensure patient safety and allow physicians and other health care professionals to turn their attention to combating the pandemic. We still expect to be able to start new studies later in the year and Johan will comment on this in more detail.

Next Slide please. The graph to the right of the page illustrates that Lundbeck is returning to growth. If one excludes the loss of exclusivity based declines in Onfi, Sabril and Xenazine in the US, revenue is up 22% driven by the significant growth momentum of our strategic brands. The other mature brands are relatively flat as a whole, with declines being balanced by growth in several markets like Japan and China. The momentum of the major strategic brands as well as the growth of our new arrival by Vyepti will drive Lundbeck's growth going forward.

Please turn to the next Slide. Our four major strategic brands generated substantial growth, up 35% in aggregate, adding DKK700 million in sales compared to the same period last year. There is healthy volume growth for all our strategic brands, but we also recognize a certain benefit from inventory increases. These growth products constitute close to 60% of Lundbeck's sales. Rexulti is still majority US franchise. The brand achieved more than DKK700 million in sales. In the quarter which represents an impressive growth of 48%, very impressive in its fifth year on the market. Revenue from Brintellix/Trintellix reached DKK817 million in the first quarter 2020, a growth of 36%. In the US Trintellix continues to increase its market share.

We've seen continued strong demand growth, driven by an increase in new patients, as well as improved persistence on therapy. Abilify Maintena, was launched in 2013 and still grew 33% to more than DKK600 million. In many markets, Abilify Maintena is now the second most prescribed long acting injectable treatment for patients with schizophrenia. Northera grew 24%, finishing the quarter above DKK530 million. We continue to expect good volume and value growth for this product in 2020. We continue to expect the strategic brands will continue double digit growth in the rest of 2020, a testament to the value these products provide, as well as to the excellence in execution by our commercial organizations around the world.

Next Slide, please. As you know, the FDA approved Vyepti on PDUFA action date of February 21. And we managed the importation of the product in spite of the COVID-19 situation and were therefore able to fill the first orders at the beginning of April as expected. The first patients already received infusion the following day from the supply chain being filled. Following the requirement for our employees to work from home, the launch strategy has obviously been adapted into what we turn a phased launch.

During this period, we've conducted a lot of virtual training sessions, educational events and some promotional activities. Upon removal of our work from home policy, the sales team will begin to see health care professionals again. But we do anticipate this will be a slow ramp, rather than a single flip of the switch returning a 100% of the planned activities. We see strong interest from healthcare professionals and several payers have also issued coverage policies. It's an encouraging beginning, given the times we're living in.

Next Slide please. The fact that we've been able to continue to enroll patients in the relief study with Vyepti is another demonstration of patients' interest in this product. We also have an aggressive plan for maximizing the value of Vyepti, which we see as a pipeline in a product. The first new indication we plan to pursue is episodic cluster headache, where we see strong potential. We've also on previous occasions stressed the need for a market access studies to support European pricing dialogue.

This Phase IIIb study is planned to commence around the middle of the year. But it is important to stress that the COVID-19 situation may hamper the process of starting new clinical activity. Finally, I’m glad to say that we've submitted for approval of Vyepti in Australia, Canada and Switzerland. It's still our plan to submit in Europe by the end of 2020. Johan will talk further about the pipeline in a minute.

But I'll now hand the microphone over to Anders Gotzsche to comment on the financial picture.

Anders Gotzsche

Thank you very much, Deborah. Please turn to Slide 9. Revenue increased by 8%, reaching DKK4.6 billion with limited impact from exchange rate. This is driven by the strong growth from all our four strategic brands.

Cost of sales declined 2% to DKK805 million for the quarter of which amortization on product rights was DKK197 million. Our gross margin reached 82.4% up from 80.5% last year. We maintain good control of our operational cost.

The SG&A cost increased 18%, which is mainly linked to the Vyepti related costs and investments, cost and investments in China and Japan as well as other growth initiative globally. This SG&A ratio was 37.7% compared to 34.5%, the year before and the cost more than doubled.

But due to the impairment of product rights related to foliglurax of approximately DKK800 million adjusted for this the R&D cost increased by around 17% mainly related to Vyepti project costs.

Core EBIT reached DKK1.357 billion and core EBIT margin only declined from 33.3% the year before to 29.7% this quarter. We see this as a very solid result.

The effective tax rate for the quarter is heavily impacted by the foliglurax impairment. Focusing on the core tax rate it actually declined from 25 percentage points to 23%. Core earnings per share reached DKK4.89 per share.

Please turn to Slide 10. In the North American region, we are very pleased with the continued strong growth of our strategic brands, which now constitutes more than 80% of the regional revenue. Actually, if adjusted for Onfi, Sabril and Xenazine the growth is 32% for the quarter.

International markets increase 16% reaching DKK1.2 billion or 27% of our revenue. China has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation in line with the expectations communicated in February. However, other markets in the region has had a positive impact from inventory increases in this distribution chain.

This reason is still in the early part of the rollout of our strategic brands, which had a growth of 47% in the quarter. We expect to see significant long term growth for these products in the region.

Japan is an investment area for Lundbeck, as we have just launched Trintellix together with Takeda. Trintellix was launched in November. So it's early in the launch phase, but so far, the product have had a very solid start. COVID-19 have had a slight negative impact on the uptake during the last two months.

Europe is delivering a solid growth with revenue increasing 9% to almost DKK900 million. The main driver is volume grows, but we have also benefited from inventory building. The European region is also an important part of our overall performance as is driven by our strategic brands which grew 28% and now constitutes more than 57% of sales in the region.

Next Slide please. Lundbeck continues to generate a solid cash flow, also the level being impacted by the major investments as part of the Expand and Invest to Growth strategy. The cash flow for the quarter is impacted by the payout of dividend of DKK850 million. We expect a net that precision by the end of the year to be around DKK6 billion.

Next Slide please. Based on the solid performance in the first quarter, we have confirmed the guidance we provided in March following the foliglurax data announcement. We expect continued growth our strategic brands, Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Northera, Rexulti and now also Vyepti, which will more than offset the impact from the continued genetic erosion on our mature product portfolio.

It is also important to point out that following the coronavirus outbreak, Lundbeck sees increased uncertainty for the remaining part of 2020. We still expect growth in revenue to be around 2% to 6%, and meaning a revenue range of DKK17.4 to DKK18 billion. We will continue to be disciplined in our spending in 2020. But as we have previously communicated, we will make considerable investments in loans and development activities related to Vyepti, which will impact our EBIT for 2020.

Core EBIT is expected to reach a range of DKK3.5 billion to DKK4 billion, which is a margin of at least 19%. Reported EBIT is expected to reach between DKK1.4 billion and DKK1.9 billion kronor for 2020. For the financial items, you should expect a net expense of DKK300 million to DKK4 million, depending on the currency development.

Now I'll hand over to Johan to provide an update on our R&D pipeline.

Johan Luthman

Thank you, Anders. Firstly, I'd like to comment in general on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical development portfolio. We have implemented major mitigation activities with our partners and CROs, including remote solutions as much as possible. We are making every effort to ensure that patients in affected areas who are enrolled in clinical trials can continue the treatment and receive the appropriate care and monitoring. The situation is evolving by site and country, but as local conditions allow, we will enroll patients in our ongoing studies and even start new trials when possible.

It is however, clear that enrollment in site activations are impacted. Furthermore, dropout rates in our ongoing trials have increased. The broad lifecycle management program Brexpiprazole is heavily affected, but currently is too early to tell what effects on timelines this may have. That said we have also been able to maintain some critical activities such as the relief study and the Japanese PK study on Vyepti. We also had some recent program events. Initially, I like to comment on the lead MAG-lipase inhibitor 06466.

We are initiating a number of studies to fully explore its mechanism of action across a range of psychiatric and neurology indications. However, as announced earlier, this moderate Phase IIa study did not support continuation in that indication. This program is one of several programs we expect to see in the coming years after the serine hydrolase inhibitor platform, pursued at Lundbeck La Jolla research site. We have high confidence in the research platform we acquired last year.

Foliglurax, a Phase IIa study for Parkinson's disease add on therapy up to standard care did not provide sufficient so called off time reduction and had no effect on dyskinesia, into that the entire program has been terminated. We also had some moments in the early stage pipeline, our lead KV7 activator was stopped due to lack of desired PK and safety margin profile, but we expect at least one more first in human entrant this year.

Importantly, I like to highlight that we substantially enlarged the program around Eptinezumab in the coming years to include supportive studies for registration and market access in various geographies as well as several indication expansion studies.

Next Slide, please. I have probably not been speaking much about vortioxetine for a while, but we're actually still performing quite a few studies on this very interesting drug. For instance, we recently finalized the complete study, which was an open label flexible dose study of vortioxetine investigating emotional functioning in patients with major depressive disorder with partial response to SSRIs and SNRIs.

Up to 75% of patients treated with those agents can suffer from so called blunted emotions, which have real functional consequences for patients social, family life and work lives. The outcome of the study has not yet been published. So there are limits to how much I can describe at this stage. However, the data are very good, with highly significant effects on emotional blunting observed already one week after initiation of treatment. This adds to the body of data supporting vortioxetine's broad impact in major depressive disorder.

With that I hand over to Deborah.

Deborah Dunsire

Thanks, Johan. Next Slide, please. Through the hard work of our employees, we've adapted our ways of working to the changed conditions in the wake of COVID-19, keeping our employees safe and ensuring business continuity, and including maintaining supply to ensure our medicines reach the many people suffering from brain diseases. As a company, we also do not forget that we have a role in the societies we live in. These unprecedented conditions have also led stakeholders to ask for our support. We've assessed each request carefully and responded with care and consideration to the specified needs.

We're pleased that we've been able to provide financial and medical support to eligible recipients and patient groups in many countries, including China, Europe and the US. The pandemic has generally reduced the physical activity on our sites, so that together with our other preventive actions has led to a reduced number of lost time accidents. In spite of the pandemic, our focus on progressing to carbon neutrality has not diminished and Lundbeck has contributed as part of the Danish Climate Partnership on Business Ambition 70%.

Next Slide please. It's been a very busy quarter. And I'm sure the rest of 2020 will be just as eventful as we work to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Continue the phased launch of Vyepti in the US and drive our current business forward, while we continue to execute on our Expand and Invest to Grow strategy.

To summarize, leveraging our deep neuroscience expertise to restore brain health is our path to grow Lundbeck and create value for patients, for our society, for our employees and for all our stakeholders. Through this Lundbeck will continue to be a robust and sustainable company in the years and decades ahead. The outstanding operating results over the past years give us the strong financial foundation to go forward and achieve these goals.

With that, I would like to thank you all for your interest and open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much for taking my question, Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So just the first one is on the stocking benefit in 1Q, are you able to provide any impact in terms of DKK million amount, which products were most impacted, and particularly within which regions? And then tied to this, how should I think about the margin benefit from these additional revenues? Can you confirm these higher margin revenues, which will then be rebated away later in the year? My second question is just on Vyepti coverage. You mentioned several payers, so I'm just curious how much access you actually have today and how do you expect that to evolve over the coming months and as COVID-19 really slowed down your ability to negotiate the coverage. And then tied to this the DKK 2 billion spend in 2020 given COVID-19, should we expect less this year and some of the spend to roll into '21? Thank you very much.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, lots of questions there. And I'm going to hand over to Anders to start on the stocking benefit.

Anders Gotzsche

Yeah. So we have seen a lot of different movements in the quarter from stalking. You'll see the slowdown in China due to that represented in the field. Now we see a rebound you see stocking in some areas, you see destocking in other areas, it's extremely difficult to quantify and we have decided not to go into because I think if we quantified it, it would only – the only thing we could be sure of it was a wrong number. So we are not going into that. But of course having a 8% growth in the quarter and that is actually driven by 35% in the strategic brands, and please remember that in last year, we had 28% growth of the strategic brand. So what has happened in the first quarter is we continue the growth momentum. And then on top of that was impact from stocking. So of course, that also impacts the good margin in the quarter. And for the full year, we still anticipate a growth of 2 %to 6%. If the destocking will come in second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter, extremely difficult to predict.

Deborah Dunsire

Yeah. And then you asked a question Wimal about will these the sales be – as the inventory comes off, will it be rebated later? And I don't think that we can tell that now. Andres would you comment on that,

Anders Gotzsche

No, we don't have a lot of insight into – basically the business is ongoing. We have – you have seen we have taken the price increases as we have taken, which is in line with last year. The only outstanding price increases is for Rexulti and Abilify that will probably be taking mid-year, but of course, that call is to Saugus call, so that we are waiting for that. That is basically the only outstanding – the underlying growth is continuing and with respect to the 2 billion we anticipate that we will continue to invest in – as you Johan alluded to in R&D investments for expanding the indications. We will continue to invest in the launch activities, there will be some – if this continues then there will be some savings in travel and events and other things. But we might want to use that for investing in digital platforms and other ways of working. So for the time being, we stick to the numbers that we laid out when we started the start of the year.

Deborah Dunsire

I think just one comment on the stocking benefit before I hand it over to Peter to talk about Vyepti coverage; it's hard to discern what is prescription lengthening. So in other words, the patient instead of getting a couple of weeks or a month gets maybe a month or 90 days. And therefore its sales that have moved forward, versus actual inventory bills. And so it's a complicated mix of things then we can't really dissect it. And with that, I'll hand it over to Peter and ask you to comment on the Vyepti insurance coverage and whether it's been more difficult and how much of the market is not covered.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah, so thanks for the questions Wimal. Hopefully you can hear me. As you know, when you get a new product launched, access does not happen all at one time. It happens over a period of time. And different payers have different policies. Some have a wait and see policy. They want to see what kind of demand is out there. Some have preliminary decisions that they make kind of automatically no matter what the product is. And then of course, others make decisions right away. So I think it's important to highlight that pandemic or no pandemic, getting access for new therapies is always a process that can take many months. Having said that I would characterize our situation with Vyepti as being on track to our expectations from an access perspective or maybe even slightly ahead of schedule.

We've had many plans that have made positive decisions, most notably Anthem, which is the second largest payer in the US, which is great, but we've also had several regional plans and other plans that have made positive decisions. And in terms of is it more difficult, it's – I don't believe it is more difficult under the COVID-19 situation because many of the interactions we've had with payers, some are face to face, but many of them are virtual already because the payers – the personnel that we deal with where we're working on the health economic story, where we're talking to them about the clinical story, et cetera, oftentimes are dispersed across different sites for the payer across the country. And it's very rare that all of those people are at the same place at the same time. So we've been used to in the past working in this virtual world with payers, and so working under the current circumstances hasn't hampered our efforts at all. And like I said, I would just close by characterizing it as on track, at the very least, and maybe even slightly ahead of schedule.

Deborah Dunsire

Lastly, Andres do you want add anything on that strength question,

Anders Gotzsche

Yeah, maybe to your question around cost, it goes without saying, the situation right now is that it seems as a lot of countries are starting to reopen. What it also means is that that some of the clinical trials will start to regain momentum. If it continue – if you have a long lockdown in countries then – and the clinical trials are not restarting then of course, we will have some saving from a project point of view. But already we have seen, for example, in Denmark, that's been trial that is – not in our – for our company, but other companies restarting. So you slowly see things regaining momentum. And if it's only a couple of months, we don't anticipate to see a lot of cost savings. So in general, you should anticipate that the level that we have indicated before is more or less that level, but of course not more than the 2 billion, it could be slightly less.

Wimal Kapadia

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Marc Goodman from SVB Leerink. Please go ahead.

Marc Goodman

Yes, I have a couple of questions. One, Rexulti in Europe, can you just give us a sense of what countries it's been rolled out in and where we should expect that to go so, we can get a sense of the ramp there. It still seems it hasn't gotten going yet. And then can you give us a sense of Vyepti in, I guess, in the month and a half that you've had it on the market, how it's done and how you expect that impact? You talk about a phased ramp, maybe you can explain what you mean by that and how we should expect that product to do in this environment. And the last question was just the gross margin. The core gross margin was obviously very strong in the quarter, I was wondering if that 86%, 87% type range was sustainable for the year? Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

Great, Jacob is going to start on Europe.

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah, thanks very much for the question. So on Rexulti for Europe, true. It is still in a relatively limited number of countries, Switzerland, Northern European countries where we have launched Rexulti at this time. And I think we also commented on this earlier which also for us, in Europe is focused on schizophrenia will be a great addition to our product portfolio, but it's also a product where we do not anticipate it to grow strongly compared to the other key brands in Europe like Brintellix and Abilify Maintena. The next bigger launch that we're looking at in Europe will be Spain right after summer. So please remember that that 90 plus of the potential of Rexulti is in the US from a peak sales point of view.

Deborah Dunsire

Andres do you want to finish up on the gross margin and then we'll get Peter on the line to take questions.

Anders Gotzsche

Thanks, Deborah. Yeah, for the COGS you should – it is high in the quarter and you shouldn't expect that to stay as high. What you will also see is we have launched by Vyepti and will start to make amortization of product rights. So you should anticipate that cost of sales will increase north of 20%, 21%, 22% for the full year which brings gross margin below 80%. So that's what you should expect.

Deborah Dunsire

Peter over to you for the Vyepti.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah, so I won't be able to provide you quantitative comments, but of course we don't provide numbers for the quarter that we're in. But I'm happy to provide qualitative comments and that is that the stocking went well. The fact that as Deborah pointed out that we were able to get the product in the market and the supply chain fully filled. That was a great achievement. We've had many patients who have been treated. You may say to yourself in this environment, where patients coming out for an infused therapy and there have been many patients who are dissatisfied with other therapies, who've been waiting for Vyepti and many clinicians who have been preparing patients and had patients ready for treatment. And so we are definitely seeing numerous clinics and numerous patients utilizing the product which is all great. The things that we intended to have ready to support the product things like our Vyepti Connect program, which is a kind of reimbursement support program, which is pretty common for these types of infused products is up and running.

We've been able to – we also have a patient support program called Vyepti Go, which is up and running. We've been able, as Deborah I think alluded to earlier, do a numerous activities online, speaker training programs, actually being able to do speaker events, virtually, of course, a number of details through phone and then also through Viva and other online tools that we have. And that's really what we mean by the phased approach. You ask the other question, what do you mean by phased ramp. So by phased we mean, first phase is now of course virtual. The second phase will, of course, the whole face to face launch. But even when we get to face to face these tools that we've already created in this ability to work in a virtual environment will continue to be there to supplement not just our launch efforts with Vyepti, but the rest of our portfolio because everything I just said about Vyepti is also true for the rest of our portfolio, that we're able to do the same type of promotional activities virtually while we're in the stay at home mode. So hopefully that gives you a qualitative sense of how things are going.

Deborah Dunsire

Thanks Peter. And I think I think just the last thing to say is, it's definitely not the same as it would have been with a full and normal launch. But it's very encouraging. And we don't think that that has bearing on the ultimate potential for this brand. Next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Gordon from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

James Gordon

Hello, thanks for taking the questions, James Gordon, JP Morgan. Three questions, please. First one was about stocking and extended prescriptions. I noted the comment about it being difficult to quantify. But can you just talk qualitatively about where the most benefit was observed? Would it be fair to assume it was Trintellix, Rexulti, they got the prescription length and the stocking benefit? But there's maintain there could be stocking that wouldn't be prescription length. And Northera do you actually see any less use because people are housebound and so if they're socially isolated, they don't want to take the product and pay the copay. And on stocking, I know you comment about destocking in H2. Most of the companies are talking about a Q2 destock. So just wondering if there's any reason why it might be a bit different.

Second question was China, I know that you said the international markets had some stocking benefit held, could you talk about how much China did actually slow? So what does COVID actually do in the region which would be most impacted? And then the third and finally, just pipeline. So unfortunately, you did have some setbacks in the earlier pipeline. Does that mean that plans change at all in terms of the extent to which you might be looking to license more assets in for the rest of the year? Could we see some more deals or does that not change anything? It's much more just to focus on what you've got in house. Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, thanks. Thanks, James. I think the first thing to say is that the stocking affects basically all the products at the distributor level. The extended prescription, you're right, will affect the oral brands, more Abilify Maintena certainly not. Where we think Abilify Maintena has benefited is people may be looking to a longer acting formulation than an oral formulation. So we may have seen more utilization of the long acting injectable in this environment. So there's definitely demand going up on all the products and there is the prescription lengthening on the oral products. And for Northera we know that there's always a reset at the beginning of the year as prescription plans change. So it looks as years like 2018 does. We don't know how much of that could be people not taking medicine because they're homebound. That's certainly a consideration. But we don't have a clear view. With respect to unwinding, I think I said the second quarter. If it came out as the second half, then I apologize, but we had also indicated second – we should have indicated second quarter. China, Jacob?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah. And absolutely right, we have seen a negative impact in China. Compared to last year, we have growth in China. Compared to our expectations we do see a negative impact in China and remember, for international markets, I also expect the China to be the worst hit market. It is where the vast majority of sales are going through hospitals in China and hospitals in China have obviously been very impacted by the COVID-19 situation and trying to combat that epidemic in China, what we see now is that 60% of patients are now back into the hospitals in China. And we see growth again, coming back into our business in China. So the negative impact we've seen in the beginning of the year, we expect to sort of even out not completely, but even out as we go through the remainder of the year.

Deborah Dunsire

And then on our pipeline setbacks and business development, I think we've had the Expand and Invest to Grow strategy in place that continues unabated. We said we would look for deals across all phases of the pipeline that continues to happen. I think what's great about the position that Lundbeck is in with strong momentum and our brands and a good solid financial foundation means that we're not – we don't have to rush to do any particular deal, but we'll only do deals if we find the right assets for our company at the right price. So we continue to look in the way that we've said we would look before, we would like to strengthen that mid stage pipeline. But we'll continue to be disciplined. Johan?

Jacob Tolstrup

Maybe I can answer that. Obviously, we have our Brexpiprazole Phase II activities, we're on study and of course Eptinezumab we're going to look at indication expansion as you heard. So they're more Phase II, III trials that will come out of that program quite a bit. And obviously on top of that, we're trying to progress our internal pipeline as quickly as possible. We're replenishing of course, Phase I continuously with new, hopefully promising molecules and when they deliver in early stage, we'll force them more quickly through the pipeline, but obviously, we're also looking continuously at value to the outside world and what they can add to our pipeline.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you, next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Trung Huynh

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse. Three, if I can. Following on from Wimal's Vyepti question on market access, can you just talk about how prescribers have reacted to the reimbursement process given it's different to the Sub-Q CGRPS. And you mentioned there was a bolus of patients waiting for Vyepti, should we expect the first quarter of sales to be unusually higher than the later quarters because of this bolus? Or should we expect a more sort of normal sales development earlier on? And then just on your Tourette failure, what have you seen that gives you encouragement in the other indications and which indication do you think holds the most promise? And finally, very quickly on James's question on M&A, what do you think about the valuations in the current environment today, and what leverage ratio could you go to? Thanks very much.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, starting with Vyepti reimbursement, Peter, the process and how physicians react to –

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. So yeah, as we had mentioned on previous calls in our targeting, we of course are mostly focused on customers who in the attended clinics already have the capability to do infusions and they have experience doing in office procedures, either having done infusions for other products for migraine or having done in office procedures like Botox. So the initial customers, as we had planned are quite experienced with this approach. They're used to dealing with medical benefit, either buying and billing the product or working with a specialty pharmacy. That does then what I guess what is known as white bagging where the vial is then sent from the specialty pharmacy to the office to do the infusion. So they've reacted quite normally because they've had that experience. So there's nothing that really stands out. As I also mentioned, we've tried to provide strong levels of reimbursement support all within compliance, of course, through the Vyepti Connect program. And so those things also, of course, help the clinicians and practitioners.

On your point about bolus, I just want to be clear, I didn't mention that there was a bolus nor do I expect that this would have any kind of front end loaded uptake. I think you'll see probably something that's pretty traditional in its uptake. What I was trying to highlight is despite the fact that there's the pandemic, this disease, migraine is, is quite debilitating for patients, and it causes not just pain, but also it exacerbates other things functionally for patients. So for many patients because they were dissatisfied for previous treatments, the risk benefit of going out and getting an infusion weighs in favor of going out and getting the infusion. And that's what I was trying to highlight. But I don't necessarily believe that there will be some lumpy uptake, as you had mentioned.

Deborah Dunsire

Johan, would you like to comment on the Turettes?

Johan Luthman

Yeah, thanks for the question. I mean, obviously, you may recall that the Tourette study was started by the company that we acquired in May, June last year and it was a small study, but it was a very, very clear signal that it didn't work in that indication. However, what we learned from that one was obviously a lot on the molecule safety and tolerability and doses that we can use. We have still very, very strong confidence in the biology here. This is a very broad biology and what we can do now in much more comprehensive way is to really cover the areas where we have expertise, where the previous company could not really cover and we've done a very thorough analysis of the biologies potential together with different external opinion leaders and experts in the field. So we have the possibility now to position it maybe a little bit better to explore the full potential of the biology.

Deborah Dunsire

What indications?

Johan Luthman

And the indications we're looking at, in particular are across psychiatry and neurology, but we're looking at things like MS spasticity and epilepsy. And you're well aware about that. Those are areas where extra cannabinoids have delivered also in the past, so obviously that part of our considerations, but overall, we're looking at potentially for indications that we'll need initially exploring smaller Phase Ib type of studies.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you. Valuations, Anders?

Anders Gotzsche

Our interest in strengthening the pipeline is not driven by – valuation is driven by the scientific rationale in the compounds and you've seen companies developing all over the place, of course, when crisis are facing global environment, then some companies is declining and some have actually appreciations in their share price due to good results. So we are more looking into what is the scientific rationale. And then, of course, it needs to be combined with that attractive valuation, then we of course, we look to strengthen our own portfolio with that.

Deborah Dunsire

And the question on firepower?

Anders Gotzsche

And the firepower is still what we have set $1 billion to $2 billion, but it's very much dependent on the target that we are going for, if it's target with earnings, then it would, of course, go to the lower 2 billion, but if it's diluted target where we need investments, then it's more in the ballpark number of $1 billion that we could use, but for the time being, we want to go through the next couple of months. See how the pandemic actually is – we hope that it will kind of ease out and then the country will reopen. And then we have more visibility into the future and then we'll continue, but of course we are very active as we have been doing for the last three to four years or last couple of years, we will be looking into executing on the Expand and Invest to Grow strategy, so that is unchanged.

Trung Huynh

Thanks very much.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Martin Parkhoi from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Martin Parkhoi

Hello Martin Parkhoi with Danske Bank. I have two questions. I think it is both for Johan. Firstly, it's – I'm just a little bit curious. Maybe it's not that relevant from a long-term perspective. But you announced the termination of KV7. And as I recall it you start Phase I in December and announce it in the full year result. And now you terminate it based on preclinical data, so just walk me through the – how that can be. Is it preclinical data you have made after the Phase I decision or what has happened, actually? And then secondly, also Johan, now you've been at Lundbeck for a year, so are you satisfied with development that you have seen particularly on the internal development of projects? Do you think that you are responsible for a pipeline which can live up to the aspiration of creating a sustainable growth company?

Johan Luthman

Okay, thanks for those questions. I have to say the first one is pretty easy to address. Because when you progress a molecule into man, there are a lot of uncertainties how it will behave because we have only animal data and cell data and you get surprises in either way because biology is not predictable across species. The other thing that's happening when you develop a molecule, you continue with your pre-clinical safety work et cetera. You're building up further, so this is continuing on generating data. This molecule basically, we needed to go very quickly into man and we realized the pharmacokinetics did not deliver the required margin for the calculated preclinical safety data, so was really not a massive change in the preclinical safety data. But basically pharmacokinetic data did not deliver. It had a peak exposure that was too high. So that's a very simple thing. And those things happen all the time in Phase I. That's kind of regular business.

But to your more important question, one year at Lundbeck, we are working vigorously to try to build our pipeline and progress our pipeline. Am I confident that is good enough? No, we continuously have to improve this by working more efficiently deliver our drugs as fast as we can from our discovery machine with high value and all the toolboxes we need. And obviously, we should explore the full potential of the molecules we have at hand, and I mentioned FD. So there are a lot of things we need to do and we need to de-risk late development further. And that's why we're investing so much in early development. That's where the molecules should fail if they fail, not in late development. Generally we're of course as we commented on BD and other activities to fill the pipeline, the pipeline is weak in the middle admittedly and we have to do something about it.

Deborah Dunsire

Yeah, just clarifying that the KV7 stop was in man, right, so we were actually in –.

Johan Luthman

Yeah, so that was in clinic – this was first in man though saying that yes, delivered the data we didn't want to see.

Martin Parkhoi

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Mike Novod from Nordea Markets. Please go ahead.

Mike Novod

Hello, it's Michael from Nordea. So couple of questions, maybe one to sort of the effect of COVID-19 and social distancing and also economic crisis on depression rates, we saw some quite concerning stats out of an Express Scripts report back in March, and dealing with the February data. So already they see this major increase in scripts. So maybe you could just talk about whether we've seen anything driving additional prescriptions for depression drugs, anxiety drug et cetera in past crisis. And then secondly, maybe Jacob could talk about the Trintellix launch in Japan and what you're seeing there, whether the uptake is satisfying or not. And then lastly on Vyepti, on the three months, is the formulation at advantage. We've heard Teva talk about it. I know they are the only ones with the Sub-Q three months talking about this in terms of COVID-19 less frequent visits to the physicians, et cetera. Is that something that could say be done more about in this era of social distancing?

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, lots of great questions. And thanks, Michael. First on the COVID-19 and its impact on mental illness, this is a global infectious disease pandemic. But what is behind – following behind it is an acute rise in mental illness. People are faced with an existential threat to their safety and their life in the infectious disease. They're also faced with the economic dislocation of job loss and change. And then on top of that, there's the isolation of the social distancing. So unprecedented numbers of people are seeking mental health counseling for the first time or coming back after having been well for a while and we are seeing a rather profoundly disturbing trend for an increased volume of calls to suicide hotlines.

So we know that this global crisis will be followed by a huge tsunami of mental illness and that is beginning to manifest. And so there is a demand. Yes, there is increased demand for drugs to treat to help patients with depression with anxiety, particularly. And we may even see – we've seen some indications of rise in post traumatic stress disorder in some of the healthcare professionals who've been dealing with pretty apocalyptic settings in places like Northern Italy, Wuhan and even in New York City. So no doubt, there's a huge need for the medicines that that Lundbeck produces. I'm going to hand over to Jacob for comments on from Trintellix in Japan.

Jacob Tolstrup

Thanks for the question, Michael. So very briefly, we launched at the end of last year, as you know, we had a actually really good launch. Great start, market shares did better than expected in the beginning. We have a great partnership with Takeda in Japan. And then of course the lockdown came and for a brand that is new to market in Japan, you have a two week prescription ban for the first year. And that means that there's no possibilities to have extended prescriptions for instance, like you see in other markets. So we are being impacted by that in Japan.

So since the lockdown Trintellix has been growing, but slowly and also very recently we now start to see a pickup again for Trintellix. So overall, I'm very satisfied because we managed to change as much as we could into virtual detailing for the brand and looking at the share voice in Japan, we – Trintellix is the brand that is having by far the highest share voice in the market also including virtual and remote teaching. So I'm very hopeful that we will be able to pick up again and come back to the tradition that we were on in Japan.

Deborah Dunsire

Great and then with respect to Vyepti three months, Peter, would you like to comment?

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah, before I do that, I also just wanted to mention – to add on to what Deborah said about mental health. I would also point out that there's a high co-morbidity of migraine and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. And we've heard from key opinion leaders and customers that those two things often travel together. So I think everything that Deborah said is absolutely true, but could also have some impact on the migraine market. Specifically on Vyepti three months, we believe it's an advanced with or without the pandemic. We've talked about in the past on these calls, that we believe that the benefits of the product are that it's fast, that it's powerful and that it's sustained. And that sustained peace really references the fact that 130 minute infusion can last patients for three months. And we think that's a benefit in both the COVID-19 situation certainly, but even outside of that circumstance.

Mike Novod

Okay, thanks a lot.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Emily Field from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Emily Field

Hi, thank you. I was just wondering if you could comment on your current mix in the US between commercial and Medicare and Medicaid. And with obviously, the massive jump in unemployment, how you see that trending over the course of this year and then also impacting reimbursement, whether that will be a 2020 issue more of a 2021 issue and color there. And then also – and there was an earlier question on Northera. I just wanted to dig into that a little bit more because I know you'd cited this as, as one of your brands that could be more impacted by COVID-19 given the need, I believe to titrate patients, but actually, it looks like based on the IQVIA data, that year-over-year growth was accelerating through margin and April from a volume perspective. So I was just wondering if you could give us a little bit more color on how we should think about that product, both in terms of COVID-19 impact and also seasonality. Thanks.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, since a lot of that pertains to the US, I mean, I Peter to take those questions on the Medicare, Medicaid mix, unemployment and Northera.

Peter Anastasiou

Yeah. No problem. Thanks, Emily for the questions. First of all about mix, every product is different. So In the case of depression and migraine, those are more heavily influenced by the biggest payers or commercial payers, and Medicaid and Medicare are smaller. And then in the case of something like Northera because it's an older population, it tends to be more Medicare and commercial, but then also Medicaid. And so it's – and then of course, with Abilify, Maintena, that's mostly a Medicaid and Medicare population and less commercial. So every product has a different payer mix. It's tough to speculate what will happen. Nobody knows, of course, but as people lose their jobs and potentially lose insurance, then hopefully as we all hope that some of the interventions that are happening, stimulus relief for patients that are happening, will help us have a quicker V recovery.

That's certainly something we all hope for, but it's very difficult for us or anybody really to speculate about what mix shifts may happen because of the pandemic and economic fallout. With regarding to Northera, you're right that we haven't seen any impact from COVID-19 in the first quarter. That's not to say we've seen it in the second quarter, but we don't really make comments on the quarter that we're in. But in the first quarter, we didn't see any impact from COVID-19. But I think when Deborah made that point, it's just highlighting that the patient population is different for Northera than it is for most of our other drugs where most of the other medicines are for younger patients that are generally in kind of like the 18 to let's say 60 year old range and Northera obviously skews more towards the elderly, but we have not observed yet any impact from the COVID-19 situation.

Emily Field

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Jannick Denholt from ABG. Please go ahead

Jannick Denholt

Hi, thanks. Just a quick follow up to Johan's comments on the clinical trials, so you mentioned higher dropout rates in some of the trials and obviously delays. Could you just give a little flavor to how you see those? And also in particular, are there specific trials where you are more concerned in those regards or in vice versa?

Johan Luthman

Yeah, thanks for that question. Obviously, it's really very hard to predict this with some certainty, because it's very unclear how companies open up et cetera. But we do have some – we start to get better and better ideas about this and Jannick we talked about that six month-ish delays across the board, but that varies tremendously. And some trials are still ongoing and going quite well. Some surprisingly well and some have come to a grinding halt. So we're mapping this out per trial and per molecule. I think the biggest problem is not the ongoing trials because those we can sort of maneuver around and have various ideas how to manage. The ones that are more uncertain are the ones to start up, we can technically prepare everything, we can regulatory wise, be prepared. And we may even get one or two sites up and running. But really to get – the big element in clinical trial fast execution is to get as many sites up as fast as possible. And that is the big, big element that is the unknown that we struggle with.

Deborah Dunsire

Yeah, I think just to say you'd ask where are we seeing impacts. We know for instance, the Rexulti agitation Alzheimer's disease trial includes elderly patients, and we've got patients who are without Alzheimer's disease in nursing homes in for some of the sites for that trial. So that makes it a particularly difficult trial to maintain an accrual for. So we definitely would anticipate. Right now it's very difficult to enroll patients into that trial. And so we would anticipate some delays in that, but I don't think we can fully quantify them at this time.

Johan Luthman

Yeah, maybe one more comment, what we see so far is that our migraine activities have been less impacted by this. And that really speaks to Deborah's comment about the type of patients. I mean, obviously Alzheimer dementia institutionalized patients, that's the biggest threat right now. So it's going to be very difficult to predict, but generally it will be very uneven.

Jannick Denholt

Okay, thanks. So it's not possible to say that you see – and dropout rates if they've been increased by 5%, 10% or something.

Johan Luthman

No, you cannot put any metrics on it at this stage unfortunately.

Jannick Denholt

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Carsten Lonborg from SEB. Please go ahead.

Carsten Lonborg

Yeah, thanks a lot. First a question to Jacob on Lexapro actually in IO, you report the 24% growth this quarter and the losses, of course COVID-19 related, but I guess a lot has also changed collaborations and are not fruitful sales. Is it possible for you to in any way give us a little bit more color on this process? Of course, that's a growth component in the quarter. And then Johan following on, on Jannick's question. One thing is, of course, a delay, but another thing could also be that patients drop out differently in the two arms and thereby killing the randomization. How do you monitor this during a trial and how concerned are you that you will end up with results that could be inconclusive and not particularly useful and therefore you don't only have a delay to a trial but maybe need to do a full new trial? Thanks.

Jacob Tolstrup

Yeah. Thanks Carsten. So you are right. There is of course, some timing associated both with China and also with Japan. As it is, in China, as you know, we took back Lexapro from our partners Xian-Janssen in last time this year. We were in transition between one type of pack to a new pack. So there is a timing effect that is benefiting us this year. And the same goes for Japan where we shipped to our partner Mochida who was handling Lexapro in Japan, and while we are little behind on Trintellix in Japan, we're actually ahead on Lexapro in the beginning of the year. So also there we see a benefit, but we don't break it down to countries. So I'm not going to give you numbers on how much that is, but it is a part of the increase – a visible part of the increase for the quarter.

Johan Luthman

Yeah to your question that's really a very great question. It's very operational too. So basically are two amounts – to things that you asked there is demand for data and the quality of data and how that distributes into studies. There are a lot of elements that we use in clinical trials to try to mitigate for this. I will not go into details, but we are monitoring data and they are the randomization algorithms. We can correct for these things without jeopardizing the integrity of the studies and unblinding. So the studies teams are following this. I have to say in terms of the challenges is more, can we really get the amount of data we want to have and when will we get it? And there are various ways we can play with this having an interim analysis of data et cetera; we are looking at all those possibilities to really try to engineer the details of the studies. I cannot give you more of that. But I am not worried about imbalance between placebo and treat the groups that we can handle.

Deborah Dunsire

I think the other thing to say about that is healthcare authorities – well, the regulatory agencies have already been indicating to companies that they are – they understand that some of the data is not going to look as pristine as it would have in normal circumstances. So they're thinking creatively about how to manage things like missing data. So we're cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to potentially restart and get the data we need if there's – even if it may come with a delay, and then be able to work with the authorities on things like missing data, as well as all the mitigation that Johan has spoken about.

Johan Luthman

And the regulators are definitely living up to this. We have fresh interactions with them. They are really very forgiving as long as it relates to the pandemic. So missing elicits et cetera we can deal with.

Carsten Lonborg

Okay. Thank you very much.

Deborah Dunsire

Next question.

Operator

Last question comes from the line of Peter Welford from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Peter Welford

Hi, just got three quick follow ups. Firstly, just with regards to the Alzheimer's agitation study, just want to know there with regards to – have you actually or have you considered actually putting that study on hold, I guess the new patient enrollment, I guess it just seems as though given what's going on in nursing homes. It's a pretty challenging sort of study, I guess, to enroll anyway, and I appreciate what your comments on imputing data. But given the challenges we've already had with those sorts of studies in the past, I guess, they just seem like a particularly high risk strategy. And secondly, then just with regards to the relief study of Vyepti, is it is that still enrolling patients or is it fully enrolled? So I guess how confident can we be to get those data this year? And then just finally, if you can comment at all on compliance adherence rates, I understand long descriptions, and obviously some of the volumes you got. But can you talk to whether or not you have any data on whether or not actually compliance rates and how they may actually be changing for the orals over the last month or so. Thank you.

Deborah Dunsire

Okay, Johan?

Johan Luthman

Yeah. Maybe I can talk a little bit about the agitation in Alzheimer. Obviously, this is a partnership with Otsuka and we have had very intense work together with them on how we're going to manage this? I think Otsuka and we have been very public about this. And Otsuka recently went out and said that the study is on hold. Basically, we're not enrolling any more subjects. So that's severely affected trial, one of the most in our portfolio. We have, as I alluded to before, various instruments, how we can look at the data, but obviously this is the third trial in a set of studies that should deliver indications. So we are carefully maneuvering around the ability to restart as quickly as possible and also analyze data in various ways earlier. So that's part of the package there. I cannot say more than that, because we are still in the process of looking into that.

The relief study, it's gone very well as I alluded to. We actually don't expect much delays in really getting the data out of that study. And it's – just to remind you, this is the study that looks at the before 20 hour period, before the first day period. So we're looking at the early resolution of the data, the effect on migraine, so very critical data. And one of the key points is two hours after start to infusion there. We expect to get the data almost as planned from that study.

Deborah Dunsire

And then with respect to compliance with oral therapies, as patients have received their scripts, Jacob, do you want to comment on that? Any hints from market as to whether patients actually taking the medication so that get them?

Jacob Tolstrup

Okay. Yes, I think in general, the answer is yes. I think it's more the issue has been whether patients are coming in for consultation and whether they're able to come in, whether it's a hospital or to see the treating physician, I think on the compliance. We don't see any changed behavior at this point in time.

Johan Luthman

Now, and you should know that we monitored is quite closely and there were some concerns really initially and even some signals that would happen, but it doesn't look like it.

Deborah Dunsire

With that, I'd like to thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck. And we look forward to talking to you at the end of the second quarter. Thank you.