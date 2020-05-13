Shawcor: Like Options Trading On An Oil Recovery

2020 has been a horrible year for O+G investors. However, in the past couple months, many companies have doubled or even tripled off their lows, showing the market is thinking about what oil prices will look like in 2021 and beyond, rather than the horrendous near-term dynamics. Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF) tanked as hard and rebounded as fast as some of the most leveraged upstream oil producers. The stock was briefly trading <$1 during the worst of March lows. This is new for Shawcor, as only a few short years ago it was a blue-chip company with a very strong balance sheet. Unfortunately, an untimely acquisition last year (funded by bank line) and a buying out of the controlling family not so long ago have wreaked havoc on the company's once-fortress balance sheet. I'd like to review today what chance Shawcor has at survival in the coming years, and why some past management decisions are unsettling.

Note: Shawcor trades in CAD under the ticker TSE:SCL in significantly higher liquidity than on the OTC. The company reports in CAD, and all numbers I use in this article are in CAD as well.

Shaw family shenanigans with Shawcor

For those that aren't long-time BOI readers, or don't follow Canadian equities as closely as I do, you may not be aware of dual-class share structures (they don't seem to be used in America the way they are in Canada). It creates two different classes of shares with different voting rights. Often a 'class-'X', voting share' will carry 10 votes per share, while a 'class-'Y', non-voting share' will carry 1 or no votes. It essentially enables founders of companies to remain in control of a company, without owning a majority of shares. A lot of investors refuse to hold companies with this structure, and for arguably good reason.

So how does that relate to the Shaw family? They do this with every company they're involved in. I previously wrote on Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), whose voting shares aren't even publicly traded. Corus was largely used as a dumping ground for Shaw Communications' (NYSE:SJR) assets, damaging the balance sheet, eventually leading to a dividend-cut and a massive destruction of value for shareholders. Corus took a $1bn write-down on assets acquired from Shaw Comms (a related party), just a year after acquiring it. I've never seen something so bizarre unwind so quickly in the world of telecoms. Corus' market-cap today is ~$500mm.

In 2019 the Shaw family floated a secondary offering to sell its stake in Corus at ~$5 a share, further tanking its share price.

Shaw Communications has the highest compensated executives of a Canadian telecom, while being the smallest of the big telecoms, and has massively under-performed its peers.

Note: Shaw is the only Canadian telecom to post negative total returns for investors over the past 3 and 5 years. Despite being ~1/5th the size of Rogers (RCI), its total executive compensation is higher.

So with that providing a brief introduction to why investors often hate this dual-class share structure (especially with the Shaw family's apparent abuse of minority shareholders), it's fair to understand why there'd be excitement to unravel these structures. The Shaw family presented that carrot to Shawcor investors back in 2013.

Shawcor proposed collapsing the class A and B structures into one common voting share. In turn, it'd require $580mm to finance the purchase of the Shaw family stake, and pay out the $1 special dividend (carrot) to have Class A shareholders (the publicly traded shares on the TSX) approve the transaction.

Virginia Shaw, on the other hand, was paid out $43.43 a share for her Class B voting shares, 90% in cash, 10% in common shares, with the cash simply paid out by loading the balance sheet with debt.

Note: Start of graph is when the transaction was approved with the buyout of Virginia Shaw's stake.

Shawcor took a very clean balance sheet, and loaded it up with debt at the top of a commodity cycle. So while its press releases at the time speak of 1.5x debt to EBITDA, at the time looking very conservative, that's not how any energy company that plans to survive looks at debt ratios. Luckily for Shawcor, it issued plenty of equity at much higher prices than today, and paid down debt with EBITDA it generated at peak-cycle for energy companies. The debt-apocalypse it is currently facing comes from the purchase of ZCL in 2019.

ZCL Composites Acquisition

While the Shaw family buyout can't be blamed on the current management team (with the majority of the board and executives being fresh blood since that purchase), we can question whether the ZCL Composites acquisition was a timely one.

ZCL was facing a backdrop of declining sales and margins in its core business (fiberglass storage tanks often used in gas stations). Paying 12.5x EBITDA on a business facing headwinds that doesn't have huge synergies with Shawcor's core businesses, while putting it on a bank line? Shawcor could've entered 2020 with almost triple the liquidity it currently has, simply by not buying out ZCL. Of Shawcor's $750mm capacity on its line, ~$315mm was used for buying ZCL, against only $150mm of existing debt it carried.

On page 36 of Shawcor's 2019 AIF:

In connection with the acquisition of ZCL, the Company has undertaken additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition. This has significantly increased the Company’s consolidated indebtedness, interest expense and debt service obligations. The increased indebtedness will require the Company to dedicate an increased amount of its cash flow to servicing this debt, thereby reducing the availability of cash to fund other business initiatives which could have an adverse effect on the Company results, operations or delay the achievement of its strategic objectives.

Can Shawcor survive this energy rut?

With Shawcor trading at $2 a share, Mr. Market is clearly questioning the company's ability to survive this downturn. No one is clairvoyant and can know exactly how long energy prices will stay this deflated, but we can look to hints at what Shawcor management is thinking and doing.

Shawcor has eliminated its dividend, which will immediately free up ~$42mm annually ($.60*70mm shares outstanding).

$86mm of cash on the balance sheet.

Elimination of 7.5% of salaried workforce.

30% salary cut for board, 20% for CEO, 10% for senior executives.

Freeing up $60mm of cash through G&A reductions and sale of assets.

What was lacking from Shawcor's release was its available liquidity. If one looks to the statement of essentially any E+P company during this time, it is touting cash on hand (if it has any) and available liquidity. I think Shawcor not mentioning that is illustrative of the problem. It's fair to say it is controlling what it can on the cost side, but it is holding a bad hand when it comes to its balance sheet strength.

Digging into its 2019 AIF again we find that it carries a US$500 mm revolving credit facility, with a requirement that Shawcor stay under 3x debt to EBITDA. This was waived on February 27.

Pg 17 | Shawcor Q4 2019 MD&A

Shawcor has $275mm of room left on its credit facilities, and $85mm in cash. I think it's important to again highlight. Shawcor had $219mm in cash and negligible amounts drawn against its credit facilities in 2018, highlighting just how much the purchase of ZCL tarnished the balance sheet.

While Shawcor is noting it expects to book ~$5-7mm in EBITDA in Q1, that doesn't paint the picture of how bad things will get in coming quarters (work in this quarter comes from bookings in prior years). Just by treading water, Shawcor's cost of financing annually is $22mm. The company expects to book a ~$250mm impairment in Q1, indicating it expects its assets will generate significantly less cash flow than once expected.

Simply put, the $360mm of liquidity Shawcor had at Q1 is not a lot for a company with $1.5bn in annual revenues (which operates on tight margins) tied to automotive and pipeline servicing. I think it's prudent to wait until we get an idea of the cash-burn Shawcor will run at in the coming quarters before investing.

Significant insider buying is reassuring

I've used SEDI to compile insider transactions at Shawcor, and there is immense director and executive buying. How much of this is related to minimum ownership requirements (Shawcor board members must own 3x their salary in common shares) is something to ponder.

What's more interesting to me is that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought almost 4 million shares in March, bringing its total holdings of the company to almost 20% of common shares, (13mm shares total). Turtle Creek has an impressive track-record, posting rather impressive returns against the market since its inception in 1998:

Source: Turtle Creek Asset Management

Conclusion

While the upside potential is certainly there with Shawcor, its balance sheet has taken too many repeated blows before entering this down-turn to get overly excited. Had the ZCL acquisition not occurred, I suspect the stock would be trading much higher than $2 as well. In playing an oil recovery I'd much rather look to a company like Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) that carries a much stronger balance sheet, or an Alberta weighted REIT like Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) (see my article on it here). While I hold a very small position, I'd only consider any substantial weighting once we can see what its cash-burn is in this environment, and how long it can survive with its currently over-leveraged balance sheet.

