NovoCure: A Long-Term Hold At A Competitive Price

COVID-19 concerns have driven the stock price down by 32% to $65. Still a relatively high price but efficacy of treatment and growing market offer long-term growth potential.

Sales of $102m in Q120 slightly unperformed expectations, but NovoCure beat on EPS of $0.04. Revenues in FY19 were up 42% to $352m.

The company's 2 delivery systems - Optune and Optune Novo - are approved for treatment of newly diagnosed and relapsed glioblastoma multiforme and malignant pleural mesothelioma, respectively.

NovoCure is developing and commercialising a novel form of cancer therapy treatment - Tumor Treating Fields - which uses electric fields to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Investment thesis

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has made impressive progress in developing and commercialising its novel and innovative Tumor Treating Fields therapy technology, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division, administered via a head-worn connected medical device.

NovoCure 5-year share price performance: Source: TradingView

The company won approval from the FDA for its second-generation Optune delivery system in 2015 on the back of successful trials in combination with chemotherapy treatment temozolomide which showed that Optune plus temozolomide increased 5-year survival rates of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM") by a median 5 months (to 20.9 months) versus temozolomide alone, with patients using Optune also reporting improved quality of life, and evidence suggesting that the more patients use Optune the better their outcomes are likely to be over time.

Sales of Optune earned NovoCure revenues of $352m in 2019 - up 42% year on year - and recently released Q120 results revealed sales of $101m - a 71% year-on-year and 11% sequential increase. NovoCure says it has now treated >14,000 patients globally with Optune.

Towards the end of last year, NovoCure received FDA approval to market NovoTTF-100L, brand name Optune Lua, to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma ("MPM"), and based on positive data readouts from phase 2 trials evaluating TTF as an indication for non-small-cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer, the company has initiated pivotal phase 3 trials for all 3 indications, as well as a 270-patient phase 3 trial of patients with brain metastases.

Although preliminary data readouts are not due until 2021 at the earliest (and may be delayed further as a result of coronavirus-related trial disruptions), NovoCure is confident that approvals would significantly increase the addressable market for its products from ~10,000 - 15,000 patients, to >300,000.

The market has certainly bought into the NovoCure story - in recent years, the company's share price has grown by 370%, from $20 per share to reach a peak of $94 in early February, but has recently been dragged down to $65 owing to the coronavirus-induced market sell-off and fears around how the pandemic might disrupt NovoCure's domestic and international sales and R&D efforts.

Although I believe that even at a price of $65 NovoCure trades at a slight premium to its intrinsic fair value (the company currently has a market cap of $6.5bn and a PE ratio of 793x), the current price still offers a good entry point to acquire a stake in a fast-growing and innovative company that is potentially only an approval away from competing in far larger markets with a safety and efficacy profile that compares favourably to current standards of care.

Although NovoCure faces a challenge to persuade neurosurgeons and medical oncologists to fully embrace and prescribe its products, the company has made strong progress to date, employing an 80-strong international sales force, and with nearly $450m in short-term assets and debt of just $150m, NovoCure has exciting potential as it moves towards the first year of profitability.

Unless the company experiences severe disruption to or an adverse event of set of data in its ongoing trials, or an unexpected sales slowdown, it is likely that NovoCure stock will quickly recover its recent losses and push towards a price of $100 - which probably overstates the current value of the company but undervalues its long-term promise. Analysts are setting a consensus price target of $79 with highs of $90 and a low of $58.

Company overview: Q1 results indicate progress checked by COVID-19

Although NovoCure's Q120 revenues of $102m came in $0.27m under analysts' expectations, the company still recorded its ninth consecutive quarter of top-line growth, and its EPS of $0.04 exceeded expectations by $0.02.

In Q120, Optune earned revenues of $69.3m from 2,023 patients in the US - a 49% year-on-year increase - and earned $24.5m in Germany and other EMEA markets from 850 patients, $6.5m in Japan from 222 active patients, and recorded 101% revenue growth in China to $1.6m.

In total, NovoCure received 1,409 prescriptions in Q120 representing 8% annual, and 2% sequential growth, with 986 of these written in the US. The company's CFO Wilco Groenhuysen told analysts during the quarterly earnings call that revenue increases were driven by an 18% increase in active patients and a 15% improvement in net revenues booked by active patient.

Groenhuysen also suggested the company expects Medicare reimbursement cases for Optune to ramp up in 2020 driven by increasing recognition of the value of TTF technology, and that the same expansion of reimbursement was occurring across all of its active markets, most notably in Germany.

NovoCure Q1 results breakdown. Source: Company Q120 earnings presentation.

R&D and SG&A expenses did increase by 48% and 30% year on year to $25m and $55m, respectively, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing its product development efforts towards extending survival in multiple solid tumor cancers, but also higher costs associated with the rollout of Optune.

The graphic above suggests the company is handling these costs well and even generated positive cash flow from operations of $2m, but the fine margins here underline the importance to NovoCure of finding larger markets for its products in the long term, hence the importance of its ongoing phase 3 trials.

The bad news communicated during the earnings call was the disruption expected to be caused by COVID-19 to clinical trial progress. Management spoke about material delays at trial sites as resources are diverted to fight the pandemic and said it had only been able to onboard 2 new testing sites in March, although some progress had been made with remote patient monitoring and virtual site-initiation visits. Operationally speaking, however, management said they anticipated only a slight disruption of normal proceedings and did not seem to believe revenues would be seriously affected by the pandemic.

Trials past, present, and future

How TTF is frequency tuned to target dividing cancer cells. Source: NovoCure company presentation.

In order to successfully push a novel treatment such as Optune into mainstream cancer treatment markets (the company has preclinical evidence suggesting Optune's mechanism of action can be effective in cancers of the brain, torso, and abdomen alongside radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and certain immunotherapies), NovoCure will be reliant upon strong trial data to make its case in crowded markets.

NovoCure: suggested efficacy in phase 2 pilot studies. Source: NovoCure company presentation.

As we can see above, phase 2 pilot studies suggested efficacy in the treatment of NSCLC, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer, with TTF achieving a superior median overall survival of more than 5 months for NSCLC, and not reaching its median overall survival in pancreatic and ovarian vs 8.5 and 13.2 month rates, respectively, for chemotherapy alone.

As such, NovoCure has initiated the 534-patient LUNAR phase 3 trial of TTF for NSCLC , PANOVA phase 3 trial of 556 patients with pancreatic cancer, and INNOVATE-3 trial of 540 patients with ovarian cancer - all with a primary endpoint of overall survival, as well as the METIS phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating TTF for treatment of brain metastases.

NovoCure clinical trial pipeline. Source: NovoCure company presentation.

Data readouts are not expected for some time. However, the size and length of the trials suggest that a positive outcome would play a decisive role in securing approval in treatment markets that are vast in comparison with the markets for treatment of GBM and MPM.

NovoCure long-term target markets. Source: NovoCure company presentation.

When combined with the company's pre-clinical evidence covering a wide range of cancers, we can see the investment case for NovoCure strengthen.

Successful efficacy and safety data could turn TTF into a potential blockbuster treatment, since it is simple to administer using an Optune kit comprising portable electric field generator, transducer arrays, rechargeable batteries and accessories, straightforward for NovoCure to sell via a direct-to-patient distribution model with built-in support services and patient training, and potentially has the capability to continuously improve a patient's condition in proportion to their usage.

The risk for investors arises from the length of the wait for data readouts, which, if inconclusive, will set back NovoCure's business model significantly leaving it with a market large enough to keep the company solvent but not significant enough to justify a fair value price for the stock much above $50, in my view, based on likely future cash flows.

Conclusion - investing now for the long-term can pay off. Downside risk is limited

In a recent Seeking Alpha post one contributor estimated NovoCure's current addressable market to be in the region of $1.4bn, but suggested that - if the company secured all of its desired approvals - this could rise to $11.4bn (NSCLC = $5bn peak sales, brain metastases = $3.7bn, pancreatic = $0.8bn, ovarian = $0.5bn).

Whilst this may be an optimistic scenario analysis, it underlines the transformative effect fresh approvals could have on NovoCure's fortunes, which as I have said, look average to good based on current TAM, but exceptional when we factor in larger markets.

NovoCure's sales growth between 2017 and 2019 reflected a CAGR of 26%, and if the company could sustain growth at, say, 20% per annum until 2025, its top-line sales would likely mirror the $1.5bn peak sales potentially achievable in its current markets. Combined with a slight squeezing of operational costs (to achieve a net operating margin of ~20%), the company ought to generate a free cash flow >$300m by 2025 which, using an expected market return 7% and WACC of 8.1% gives a firm valuation of around $5.3bn, or $60 per share.

That is the more pessimistic scenario, however. If NovoCure wins approval for either NSCLC or Brain metastases sales in that market could achieve triple-digit millions in the first year. Even if these sales only impact in 2024/2025, the effect on the fair value price calculation is transformative, pushing it above $100.

NovoCure joined the Nasdaq at a price of ~$21 in 2016 - its subsequent 338% gain (to its Nov. 19 peak of $92) suggests that the market is well aware of the potential of the company and its pioneering treatment, and was prepared to pay a premium for and be patient with the stock, before the current crisis took hold and investors flocked to less risky assets.

As a believer in the transformative power that technology can have on modern forms of healthcare treatment, and having gained significantly by backing medical device stocks such as DexCom (DXCM) (up 206% in the past year) and telecommunication service Teladoc (TDOC) (up 176% year on year), I would therefore consider an entry price of $65 for NovoCure as a tempting opportunity to own a slice of a product with significant future potential and strong current momentum, in spite of current events.

The company's fundamentals stand up to examination, and the successful commercialisation of Optune for GBM speaks to the quality of the company's marketing divisions as well as, encouragingly, the strength of the treatment case.

This is a slightly subjective call as there is some significant risk implied with investing in NovoCure - chiefly the effect that negative trial results could have not only on future cash flows but on the company's reputation and market share in other markets - but on balance, and given its discounted price and solid fundamentals I feel bullish about acquiring some stock at this time.

