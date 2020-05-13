Flowers Foods Could Be Safe Around Earnings This Quarter

Food has been a major beneficiary of the coronavirus outbreak, as consumers are raiding shelves and stockpiling up food at home, avoiding contact as the stay-at-home orders were instilled throughout the end of the first quarter. Flowers Foods (FLO) is not a grocer, but a bakery producer, selling a reasonably wide range of products, from Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Sunbeam, Tastykake and Wonder. Flowers is expected to post YoY growth in both revenue and EPS in its report after hours May 13, with estimates of $0.33 on $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter, a figure that looks reasonably set to hit.

What to Expect

Flowers continued to benefit throughout the first quarter, as its concentration in bread, snacks, pastries and rolls saw YoY dollar sales up 48% for the 4-week period ending April 4, per Nielsen data. Sales were higher during the first three weeks of the data collection, but the YoY growth is still major for the company. Unlike some of the other companies with high YoY growth, Flowers’ products aren’t something that can be stored for longer periods of time – bread gets stale and/or moldy pretty quick, so storage is not much of an option (unlike soup or canned foods); once bread is bought and consumed, another loaf will be bought again, so there’s a quick turnaround time for purchases.

In mid-April, Flowers had to close a bakery in Tucker, Georgia, due to infections within employees, but did not say if any of its other 46 bakeries were compromised; therefore, the remaining bakeries are expected to cover lost production until that bakery was planning to reopen on April 27. Amid higher demand for products and high traffic in grocery, Flowers’ overall production levels are important, and do not look to have been negatively affected.

Food demand for April might have softened by the end of the month, as the gradual end of some stay-at-home orders and opening of some states allowed restaurants to capture a bit of business, as well as the growing sentiment about the possibility of economic reopening leading to less of the stockpiling of food in some scenarios, and grocery stores having shelves filled to a higher degree than at the end of March. However, the possible relative decline in sales in the end of April and beginning of May compared to the spike in March won’t be seen in this quarterly report. Nevertheless, food will most likely still continue to be stable as uncertainties about a second wave, further case increases and pending reopening still linger, and as a staple, tends to outperform in economic uncertainty.

In terms of earnings, Flowers does not have the brightest history of one-day move; 5 of the past 8 days post-earnings ended lower. Revenues have typically beaten estimates, with only one quarter - Q3 2018 - missing by $8 million (0.9% miss). EPS has a worse track record, with beats only occurring 3 quarters of the past 8 – and correlating exactly with the one-day move. Each of the times EPS missed, shares ended lower, while when EPS beat, shares ended higher.

Even with shares ending lower for 5 of the 8 post-earning trading days, the average move is relatively small: about +/-3.95%; however, two of the highest moves were +6.74% and -9.53%, while five of the remaining six were +/-3.04% and smaller. Options are pricing in a $1.18 move from the $22.5 strike, about a 5.2% move in either direction as market volatility still remains a player in price movements.

What to Look For

Based on previous trends, EPS seems to be the key factor in terms of price movement after earnings, with EPS beats and misses aligning with the past 8 movements following reports. EPS estimate of $0.33 is the highest quarterly figure since 2016, but deservedly so, as the impacts to consumer behavior in grocery purchases during March were quite unprecedentedly large. YoY dollar sales growth of 48% during one-third of the quarter could push revenues past the expected $1.32 billion, and EPS could potentially hit around $0.36 to $0.39; should that happen, shares could see that 5% move to the upside. If EPS comes in lower than estimates, amid a strong quarter of sales, shares could definitely see that 5% move to the downside as a result.

Conclusion

Flowers hasn’t been the most positive performer post-earnings, missing EPS 5 of 8 times and falling in the one-day move after those reports, but the increase in grocery traffic as well as YoY dollar sales for the month of March could boost revenues and EPS higher than estimates. 5 of Flowers’ past 8 moves have been smaller than 3.04%, so shares are relatively less volatile around earnings than other companies like restaurants who have been posting recently. Implied move through options is about 5.2%, as market volatility is higher for the period. Should EPS beat, shares should see a move up, while a miss could send shares lower, regardless of the impact on revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.