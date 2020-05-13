4 Reasons Why I Am No Longer Bullish On Momo

The share price can go anywhere in the near term, but my confidence in the long-term value proposition has waned.

Momo has not been able to scale Tantan at the same aggressive rate as it had with its core business.

Thesis

I have written several bullish articles on Momo Inc. (MOMO) in the past. My belief was that it was an obvious buy, but I no longer believe that to be the case. Its share price could go anywhere in the near term, but I no longer believe Momo is a suitable long-term investment. Here's why:

1. Consumer Behavior In Other Nations Is A Challenge To Understand

As an investor from the United States, understanding cultural differences that drive successful business outcomes in other countries is a challenge. This makes consumer-facing products in countries with radically different cultures very challenging to analyze. United States investors (previously including myself) like to use comparable businesses in an attempt to articulate what they are buying. Momo has been called the Match Group (MTCH) of China, whilst nearly every Chinese internet name draws comparisons to an American company.

While the purpose for both Momo and Match appears to be digitally connecting people, the fundamentals of the business are very different. For me, it is no longer acceptable to use such comparable ideas as any part of a bullish thesis.

At the heart of every business is a transaction. The first step is understanding the reasoning behind that transaction. What is it about the business that makes the customers willing to buy a product or service? Going back to Match Group, I can understand fully the value proposition the company is offering, and why individuals choose to use or pay for the service. Tinder has become a part of the culture in America. I will never have a similar level of understanding with Momo without spending a significant amount of time in China in order to understand who the customers are and why they are using the product.

2. Tantan Is a Moonshot

While I have decided to discontinue my comparable business approach, Tantan's functioning appears a lot like Tinder. The app operates on a picture and left/right swipe approach. Simple reasoning tells us that Tinder's success in America would prelude even greater success for online dating in China. China has roughly 5x the people, and dating is a universal concept, so it seems obviously destined for success.

Yet, so far, Momo has not had the same success in scaling the business as it had with the core Momo platform.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Annual Revenue (m's) $45 $134 $524 $1,256 $1,896 $2,405

Momo's management team was able to scale its live-streaming service at an incredible pace. Live-streaming first generated revenue for the company in 2016. In year two, the business generated $371 million in revenue, and $620 million in the most recent quarter. The Tantan acquisition closed in June 2018 and as of yet has only been able to generate $53 million in sales. Growth for Tantan has slowed to about 16% year over year, starting from a very small base.

It's clear that Momo's core business is the value driver moving forward. The Tantan acquisition is not following the same trajectory as the core business as investors had hoped for.

3. If It's Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is

Across the board, Momo's valuation metrics appear incredibly cheap. Arguably, the most important valuation metric is free cash flow. Momo generated about $750 million in FCF over 2019 while currently trading at a $4.7 billion valuation, an FCF yield of about 16%.

It's not as if we're ever stumbling upon such an obviously undervalued security. Investment firms are well aware of Momo and its obviously cheap valuation. It requires very little work in calculating some type of cash flow or earnings multiple that reveals just how cheap the stock is. We have to wonder why Momo isn't getting anywhere close to Match Group's 38x FCF valuation. Over Q1, Momo grew at a rate of 22% versus 17% for Match Group. Taking into account only the quantitative factors, Momo should get a premium.

Yet, the market is heavily discounting the company's qualitative fundamentals. Could it be massively overblown? Maybe, but I believe the chances are slim. Momo is well over 50% down from the all-time highs made in 2018, while the financials have only improved. The qualitative factors have continued to be discounted more and more. Without boots on the ground, it's difficult to know what may be causing it, but we can come up with a few theories.

For one, general distrust of Chinese companies could be a factor. The recent downfall of Luckin Coffee (LK) highlights the investor sentiment regarding staying completely out of Chinese stocks. Another is the recent regulatory issues that Momo faced regarding its apps. Whatever the case may be, the institutions with the research budgets are showing no confidence in keeping a floor under Momo's share price at a reasonable valuation level. Sophisticated investors can be wrong, but I have no belief that I have an advantage in understanding the company's business better than they do, primarily because of a complete lack of understanding of the Chinese consumer.

4. Not Suitable For The Long Term

The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon us an initial swoon out of equities. The moment of capitulation did not last long, but it did give portfolios a stress test. Even though the market has recovered, and it is believed the worst of the pandemic is behind us, we do not know what the future holds. Forecasted revenues and earnings will continuously be revised for some period of time, and we can't reasonably forecast what these numbers will look like until business returns to normal.

With that in mind, valuations have become less important in the most recent time frame. The only way we can judge a business is off of qualitative factors. The true value of these products and services to their customers is of upmost importance. Businesses that we can expect will have long-term consistency in cash flows will retain their values. It's often the case that investors attempt to correlate the current market with the dot.com bubble. Only a handful of companies, the MAGA stocks of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN), plus Facebook (FB), make up a large portion of the S&P 500. The chart below depicts this phenomenon - those five businesses are worth roughly the same as the bottom 282 companies in the S&P 500.

We can debate the fair appraisal of these businesses elsewhere, but what we cannot debate is the premium placed on the consistency of expected cash flows generated by these businesses. Even with Match Group at 38x FCF, the market is anticipating that its services are here to stay for a while. I'm not the biggest believer in Match Group's business model, but I'm confident there are no existential threats to the company. I don't have the same conviction with Momo. Perhaps the platform is a fad - it's a struggle to understand the business without seeing interactions first-hand.

We all wish to believe that we are great investors. I believe that each investor has a unique skillset based on life experience that enables him or her to have additional insights into certain sectors of the market. Despite interacting with numerous social media platforms in the United States, I am waving the white flag on the Chinese internet socials. I don't feel as if I have any advantage when analyzing these businesses, and the lack of confidence in Momo all around is concerning. One of Warren Buffett's principles is sticking to a "circle of competence." It is for that reason that Buffett has missed owning the world's best technology companies. But if the first rule of investing is to not lose money, I am perfectly fine with missing out on some opportunities that are not within my circle of competence. After all, it worked out for Warren.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB, GOOGL, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.