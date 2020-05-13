Paradox Interactive AB (PRXXF) CEO Ebba Ljungerud on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTC:PRXXF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2020 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ebba Ljungerud - Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Bricca - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ebba Ljungerud

[technical difficulty] The Q1 Report for 2020.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, welcome.

Ebba Ljungerud

How are you, Alex?

Alexander Bricca

I’m good.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

I’m getting a bit bored, working from home.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

How about you?

Ebba Ljungerud

I’m good. I’m also a bit bored of working from home. But at the same time, I feel pretty fortunate that we can. We work in a company that we have – where we have been able to move to work from home so yeah. But it – yeah, I agree with you. It would be nice to go back to the office. Today we are actually in the office, because this show is a lot easier to do from the streaming room that we have here in Stockholm.

Alexander Bricca

Exactly.

Ebba Ljungerud

Anyway, shall we kick this off?

Alexander Bricca

I think so –

Ebba Ljungerud

So we released our report for the first quarter this morning. And it’s a very mixed feeling, this report great results, but of course really, really difficult times for a lot of people. We see huge impact on society and huge impact on a lot of our employees and family and friends, et cetera. So while we’re very happy, it is a bit of a mixed bag so to speak.

It’s – COVID has of course affected us and Paradox as well, but nowhere near as much as it’s affected a lot of others. We see all of our staff, as I said in the beginning, all of our offices all over the world are working from home and we currently don’t know exactly when we’ll go back. We will try to open up step-by-step once we decide on that.

But yeah, it’s – all things considered, it’s worked really well. I mean, we’re very fortunate to be in a digital business where first of all, we sell in digital channels primarily we have some retail sales but mainly digital. And also as I said, we can move our work. We’ve also moved some workstations home and made it a little bit easier for our guys and girls to work from home. But of course, it is also – it is challenging to sit at home at all times. And we don’t know exactly how this will impact us longer-term.

We see that short-term, it seems that sales are doing well and especially engagement from our fans is very high. And also the projects that are in the end of their development cycles, they perform very well. It’s a little bit harder to say with earlier – with projects that are earlier because it’s you know creativity, a lot of that is about meeting and discussing and our games are very much about creativity, both when you play and when we make them.

Last, well actually I had one more thing to say. No, but I would also like to say that we are very happy that we’ve been able to do stuff for our communities.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah.

Ebba Ljungerud

First of all, we did a sale together with all of you, our fans and friends on Steam, where we generated more than $0.5 million that we donated to COVID fund that we’re very happy about. But we’ve also done smaller things in the community both for hospitals and elderly care homes and for our staff with care packages. And now we have a walking competition. So you know, we’re trying to keep the spirit up and trying to engage a lot.

Alexander Bricca

Good point.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah. If we move to the numbers then, its highest revenue and operating project – profits that we’ve ever seen in this quarter. So if we look at the revenues it’s over SEK 400 million this quarter, it’s up 68% compared to last year. And if we look at profits before tax, it’s SEK 166 million [sic – SEK 164.7 million], which is also a record for us.

As I say always, and will say now as well, quarters vary a lot. And it’s not always relevant to compare, because it depends on what we release. This quarter, the Q1, we had 3 of our largest games doing big releases, big expansions, Hearts of Iron IV and Stellaris and Cities: Skylines, so all of those are of course a big contributing part of this great quarter.

I would like to mention Stellaris especially today, we released the new trailer that I think is beautiful and you should check it out. It’s really good. And also, we today also and as that we have sold more than 3 million copies for the four years that it’s been up and running this game. So we’re very proud and it’s cool to see how it’s really growing over the years. And the same goes for all of these games.

We also, the last day of the quarter, we released the content pack for Imperator: Rome, though it was the first thing we have charged for the game and super happy with the result and the reception of that content pack. And also, again, very happy with how we’ve managed to turn the sentiment around for Imperator. And even though it was a very tough release, it’s great to see a year on it’s actually doing well. So we’re happy about that.

Another game that we soft launched was the Stellaris: Galaxy Command, which is our mobile game from Stellaris since of launch and it’s doing well and we’re hoping to hard launch it at some point during the year, but we’ll see, because the whole point of soft launches is that you can iterate and change and build on the experience, which we’re currently doing.

We also had high revenues from Europa Universalis IV and Surviving the Aftermath. Surviving the Aftermath is a game that we released in early access in the fall. So that’s currently only on the Epic Store and on Xbox. And we’re doing monthly updates to that game. And it’s really cool to see that it’s growing and it’s working very well. And it’s a really iterative process and it’s very based on feedback from players. So it’s, yeah, it’s been great actually. We get a lot of really good feedback and manage to change the game pretty much every month. Yeah.

And then, in general, we continue with our strategy. There’s been quite a few questions on if we’re changing strategy due to corona, but we’re not. Our strategy is very much having this portfolio of games with a long life. And you know, as you saw on the previous page, all the expansions had records. Those games are on average four years old. So it is very much building for the future thing.

Very much about building strong brands, of course, the ones we already have and also trying to expand that for the future and you know, really working together with our players and growing the player base and also taking in a lot of feedback. I think that’s always been one of our core things that close connection with our communities and listening to what you like, but also what you don’t like and build on that.

Alexander Bricca

So all three expansions for Cities for Stellaris and Heart of Iron IV broke sales record in the sense that they sold more copies within the first month than an expansion previously.

Ebba Ljungerud

On those games –

Alexander Bricca

On those games.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah. It’s very good.

Alexander Bricca

And that happens in average on their fourth or fifth year.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah that’s –

Alexander Bricca

That’s –

Ebba Ljungerud

That’s very impressive.

Alexander Bricca

And it’s a trend that we have seen for some while. So it’s not the first time.

Ebba Ljungerud

Another thing that’s part of our strategy and something that I’m super proud of is that we continuously invest more and more in game development. So this quarter, up 57%, it’s the highest investment level we’ve ever had. And I think I have said that every single quarterly report since I started. So it’s just building on what we have. And we hope to continue to do that of course. That means that we make hopefully really cool things that you will see in the future. Not all of them announced yet.

Now in Q2, we’re focusing very much on what’s happening in the fall. Both the changes and challenges in working from home and development and these big games that are coming. We have Crusader Kings III, we have Bloodlines 2, we also have Empire of Sin and we have continued updates on Surviving the Aftermath.

It’s a little bit different this time around, because all of the big shows are cancelled. I just saw today that Paris Game Show was cancelled and also Tokyo Game Show. So that means that we’re doing – we’re lucky actually, because we’ve always done a lot of marketing digitally. We’ve done a lot of digital events. But this means we go back even more to that.

We’ve done press events that have been digital, we’re also, I don’t know maybe you saw yesterday we’re doing together with a lot of other developers we’re doing what I think will be super cool thing when E 3 was supposed to be, it’s got with a Guerilla Collective. So you can check it out on either on Twitter or on the website. But we’re going to do a show together with a bunch of other studios. That should be cool.

We’ve also, last week, we did an event with Xbox, they are doing a monthly event until they release their new generation console. And we were a part of that with a new trailer for Bloodlines. I loved it. I think some people thought it was really scary or weird. I loved it. So you should check that out as well. And that’s just – there was also a question on will you be on the new generation consoles? So that was a game that we will be there with.

So you know, we’re really looking forward to this incredibly ambitious period, where fingers crossed for no delays, we don’t know because it really depends how long this will go on working from home. But our intention is, of course, to work hard to have no delays. And we really can’t wait to go back to working in the office and a bit more normality in our lives. But, you know, we stick to what we have for now and we’re also happy that we’re pretty lucky.

[Actually] [ph], over to the numbers a bit more.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. Let’s begin. So first quarter of the year, as Ebba mentioned, first time, we are over SEK 400 million in revenues. So SEK 400.4 million and that can be compared to SEK 238 million Q1 last year and that is a growth of 68%. Operating – and as we have pointed out several times, our business don’t have any large – often don’t have any large seasonal trends.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

So that means that the same quarter from year-to-year don’t need to match. And I think Q1 is a good example. I mean, this year we released the expansions of three of our biggest games, three of our games that have the biggest followers. So of course, when we do those expansions, they’re going to sell a lot. Last year, we made one expansion on Hearts of Iron IV, which sold a lot. But that was the only piece expansion we made.

Ebba Ljungerud

And at the time it was the highest selling expansion ever for Hearts of Iron IV right?

Alexander Bricca

That’s right, that’s right. Yeah, so no more peers expansions and they are the ones that they often generate the most. But we did release Stellaris for console –

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah, yes –

Alexander Bricca

And a couple of [indiscernible] console games as well. But that explains this very high revenue growth. But also, we have grown the business and added on corporations like the corporation with Microsoft Game Pass, and the corporation with Epic Games regarding Surviving the Aftermath. So that has added on of course to the revenue this year.

Operating profit also a record for one single quarter, SEK 166 million compared to SEK 63 million last year, and that is a 164% year-on-year increase, so quite a lot. Yeah. Profit before tax SEK 165 million and compared to SEK 63 million last year and profit after tax SEK 128 million compared to SEK 49 million last year.

So we have, of course, when we have – when we release expansions in the quarter and get high revenues, normally we get high operating margins and no difference in Q1 this year, 41% compared to 26% last year. And I think these numbers shows quite clearly the impact of releasing expansions in the quarter compared to not doing it.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah. And it fluctuates so much –

Alexander Bricca

It fluctuates –

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

It fluctuates. Profit margins means, after tax 32% compared to 21%. And then we have this equity through asset ratio, which has gone down from 70% to 62%.

Ebba Ljungerud

And what is that?

Alexander Bricca

What is that? So no, yeah so, it’s – the reason to this is a change in accounting rules. That means that we now put all our lease contracts onto the balance sheet as an asset and as a debt.

Ebba Ljungerud

Is that the same that jump from 70% in Q1 last year to the full year where it’s only 58%.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah, so it has –

Ebba Ljungerud

That is the reason –

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So last year – so what has happened since Q1 last year? Well, we moved Stockholm –

Ebba Ljungerud

Yes, of course.

Alexander Bricca

And we moved in Delft, and we moved in [indiscernible] and enter into new lease agreements for many years. And so those – so therefore, the balances go up. And then every quarter, we depreciate this, so then the balance goes down. So therefore, this equity through asset ratio has improved since year end from 58% to 62%. So, it will probably increase slightly.

Number of employees 423 end of Q1 last year, now we have increased with 80 employees. So we are 503 at the end of the quarter.

Ebba Ljungerud

A lot of people.

Alexander Bricca

A lot of people and in that, no acquisitions, no new studios really so –

Ebba Ljungerud

I saw there was a question on the channel that what the plans are for recruitment for this year. So our plans are pretty set. We set them in the beginning of the year, depending on what we’re doing with games. And we’ve – we said earlier this year that we are planning to recruit around 200 people this year, and that we are sticking to. We’ve already recruited quite a few of those you know honestly. But yeah.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So it’s an increase of 24 since seen in Q1.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah, yeah.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah. Okay so let’s go to the next slide. So this is a slide that shows our revenue, how it moves quarter-to-quarter, and it shows our three main cost groups how they move. So we have cost of goods sold, we have selling expenses and we have administrative expenses. And all in all, the – these three costs they go from – they are SEK 255 million in Q1 this year, and they were SEK 180 million, in the first quarter of 2019. So that is a 42% increase compared to the 68% increase of revenues.

And I will do a quick walkthrough of the cost. I won’t be too detail, but the cost of goods sold. So that is mainly the cost for developing our games partly.

Ebba Ljungerud

It’s going up a lot here.

Alexander Bricca

It’s going up a lot, and that has to do with the several things. So, development of games, we capitalize that, meaning that, they don’t show up on the – as a cost in the profit and loss statement until we release a game, but meantime we release more games and bigger games. So this cost goes up. But also when we develop games, there are costs surrounding this the – proper development like manager cost, research and development and we don’t capitalize that so that we take it cost –

Ebba Ljungerud

And research and development is like prototyping of new games I think fair to point out.

Alexander Bricca

Yes –

Ebba Ljungerud

Because we do that a lot and it’s, sometimes it becomes game and sometimes not. But it’s a very important part of figuring out new games.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah. And in the cost of goods sold, we also have royalties. So royalties is what we pay to either IP holders, which is very rare nowadays, because we want to own all the IPs ourselves and out of the active games, I think it’s only Battletech, where we don’t own the idea properly. It’s a license. But also to external development studios so – and so when we do a lot of revenues on those games, for example, Cities: Skylines, it means that the royalties to the developer goes up a lot. And then the cost also includes the depreciation of brands that we’ve acquired, like the World of Darkness catalogue, Prison Architect, Age of Wonders and also any write-downs in this quarter, we had the write-downs of SEK 14 million, it was May – a game development, a game that we hadn’t announced yet.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yes.

Alexander Bricca

An external developed game that we decided to not continue with. We thought we could spend the money better on something else, and also a quiet license that we concluded that we should write-down.

Ebba Ljungerud

I think it’s fair to point out that I’ve said it many times and we’ve said it many times before, but we cancel about 40% of our projects.

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

So we started a lot of things that were never finished, unfortunately. But sometimes it’s a fantastic idea, but it just doesn’t work as a game.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. And I think when we look back at 2017, 2018, 2019, we write-down between 5% to 8% of the capital development based every year. So this quarter, annualized would be very close to 8%. So it’s –

Ebba Ljungerud

Within the bracket.

Alexander Bricca

It – it’s seen within the bracket, but also quarters like everything else, they vary. So this might look very different in Q2. And then you pointed out it goes up also because we do quite a lot of development support in the Paradox Interactive in the publishing unit and in Q1 this year, we have realized that quite a lot of that support actually is very closely connected to the game development. So therefore that goes on to the cost of goods sold. Last year the tech development being made in Paradox Interactive was an administrative cost. So therefore, the blue line the – no sorry, the red line the administrative expense goes down from Q1 last year to Q1 this year. Let’s see I think it – see how much it was. Yeah, so it was SEK 39 million last year and it’s SEK 36 million this year.

Marketing costs increased, of course, as we do more and bigger campaigns, SEK 39 million.

Ebba Ljungerud

Cool trailers.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah, yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

Biased but –

Alexander Bricca

Yeah, yeah.

Ebba Ljungerud

Proud, biased and proud I should say.

Alexander Bricca

And that’s a good point, because so we have SEK 47 million of marketing costs this quarter. One of these – those trailers, I mean, they cost between SEK 5 million and SEK 10 million. So if we do one of those one quarter, but not the other –

Ebba Ljungerud

It will jump –

Alexander Bricca

It will jump 10%, 15%. So, again, as with the revenues, when you look at the marketing cost, remember, it fluctuates between the quarters. So you should always look at over a bit of a longer period. But again, so total – yeah, I don’t know cost of goods sold there came in SEK 171 million this quarter compared to SEK 102 million, Q1 2019. So again, all in all, 42% cost growth year-on-year compared to the 68% revenue growth. So that takes us to the next slide.

And as –

Ebba Ljungerud

Just a comment, because I see questions here, you know, SEK 5 million to SEK 10 minute, we’re talking SEK –

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

First of all I think that’s important to point out, but that’s even like, they can cost a lot more. If you look at AAA that’s like then we’re up on a whole different level. So I think that’s something. Maybe we should do a –

Alexander Bricca

Not all –

Ebba Ljungerud

Podcast about that actually.

Alexander Bricca

Not all trailers will do cost –

Ebba Ljungerud

No, no, no –

Alexander Bricca

Margin about –

Ebba Ljungerud

They vary a lot in size.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah, yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

But if it’s like an expensive, especially when it’s those – the ones that look really great, then you know it’s going to be an inexpensive one.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So onto the next slide, we have our revenues quarter-by-quarter and our operating profits quarter-by-quarter. And here you can see the impact of having a business with fluctuating revenues, but more steadily cost growth. And the effect is, well, because we have two effects. One is the variation from quarter-to-quarter. The other is the huge impact it has on the operating profit, and the quarter where revenue goes up like 30%, you will see a profit go up maybe 80% and that’s effect – and that’s, of course has to do with us having a lot of fixed costs and very kind of volatile revenues.

So, therefore, we should look at our business on a bit more long-term period. So this chart, the same numbers as on previous chart, but it has grouped four quarters together. So this shows a 12-month period ending with the current quarter. So here we are a new record but was both revenue and for operating profit. And it’s the first time that our operating profits for a full year exceeds SEK 0.5 billion. So quite a milestone.

Quarterly cash flow from operations and investments. We had a very positive quarter cash flow-wise. You would have looked watched the Stream last quarter you might remember that in Q4 as you can see that the Q4 2019 bar – green bar is very high. We had an extraordinary event where we sold the game project for SEK 80 million. So –

Ebba Ljungerud

And that actually explains why the bars in Q3 are so low as well.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, yes –

Ebba Ljungerud

The timing –

Alexander Bricca

Exactly, exactly we actually sold it in Q3, but we received the money in Q4, so that had a double impact on those quarters. But so if we wouldn’t have done that exercise, this Q1 quarter would have broken the cash flow record as well. And as you can see in the trend, when we get higher and higher positive cash flow from our operating activities, we use that to invest further in the future.

So as Ebba mentioned, Q1 2020 is the quarter where we invest the most in a new game development. I think it was SEK 153 million, yes. So that’s by far the highest investment we have ever done. It’s – well you can see that Q4 2018 is higher, but that is due to that we acquired a game, Prison Architect back then. But if you just look at pure game, new game investment, Q1 2020’s record. And this is, if we go back a couple of years, it’s a 57% increase compared to Q1 2019. And now Q1 2018 doesn’t show, but it’s a 112% increase. So the business has grown quite a lot over the last two years.

Ebba Ljungerud

And also the games themselves like each project grows, right. So like – just over time and this is not just for us, I think it’s the industry on a whole, new games become more and more expensive to make, which you can see here, but it’s also that we have become a bigger company. So we can also invest more.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, correct. One more slide before we jump to the questions. So this shows our total equity and our total non-current assets. And it shows for example, that our kind of non-current assets is mostly the fixed assets we have, so it’s our capitalized development, while our investments we do our investment into brand and equity – sorry brands and licenses, but now from Q4 2019, when you see a big jump, there is also these lease agreements. So compared to Q1 2019, we have added on SEK 225 million in something that is called, right-of-use assets.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

So an asset and a debt. But what can be shown here is that, all our non-current assets is well covered by our equity. So nothing of this growth is debt financed.

Ebba Ljungerud

And I mean, that’s also a pretty part of who we are.

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

It could happen if we want to, for instance, buy something very large, but in general, we tend to invest what we make and that’s how we grow over time.

Alexander Bricca

It's not debt financed, but it’s not financed through new shares either.

Ebba Ljungerud

No.

Alexander Bricca

It’s all financed through the operating cash flow. Those were the charts I had planned to go through.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay, we have like loads of questions –

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

So I will jump right into it. And I’m looking this way, because the questions are here, if you’re wondering what I’m doing. And it’s our CK III, Bloodlines 2, Empire of Sin on schedule for Q4. What aspects of making the games is most challenging working from home?

Well, so I said this before. But so far, so good, but it is a little bit challenging and especially the creative parts and then it also depends on each studio works differently with outsourcing, for instance, some studios work a lot with the studios based in Los Angeles, where they are all on lockdown right now. It depends what you need for the game.

So it’s not – I said it before it’s a little bit too early to say what delays we will see. We’re of course hoping and really working towards as few as possible. But we also know that quality wins over release on too early every time. So we do prioritize that. And of course, no one expected this COVID situation to happen. So that has impacted the plans.

And, Alex for you here for a Steam purchase, when do payments in foreign currencies get converted to SEK? Is that immediate when the sale is made? Or when Steam sends you the money at some later point?

Alexander Bricca

Right. So when we send the invoice to, for example, Steam, that’s an agreement we have in dollars, so we send an invoice of let’s say, $10 million. Then at that point, we take it as revenue over the profit and loss statement at that time – that days US to SEK conversion rate. But then – so that is what you will see ending up on our revenue line.

But then when we get the revenues from Steam in dollars one month later, that might mean something else in SEK, because the dollar rate might have changed and so then if there is a difference there, if we make kind of a gain or a loss that ends up as other income or other expenses.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay, yeah.

Alexander Bricca

And during this quarter, during Q1 2019, the dollar rate has gone up. So that means that we have quite a big item as other income this quarter is SEK 20 million, I think SEK 16 million – SEK 15 million to SEK 16 million, of those millions are due to currency impacts.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah, okay.

Alexander Bricca

And the rest –

Ebba Ljungerud

So you can see that in pretty much every report.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, yes, but it’s rare that it moves this much.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay.

Alexander Bricca

But you can see it in that report.

Ebba Ljungerud

Next gen console hardware. We talked about that before, Bloodlines 2 is announced for that, but hopefully we will have some more games on the new consoles. We have – console has been growing for us for a while now. And we continue to see it’s being a really a better platform for us than we maybe thought a couple of years ago. So it’s important to us for sure.

Does this period of market turmoil change your strategy at all? And very specifically, do you – are you more likely to buy back shares? Maybe –

Alexander Bricca

I would say that our strategy stands very firm. Of course, we listen and we look at what is happening on the market. But at the moment, we don’t see any reasons why to change. Almost on the contrary, we see that our long-term strategy with digitalization is very good. So we’re continuing on that. Buyback of shares that is a shareholder question, but as far as I know, there is no plan to do something like that.

Ebba Ljungerud

Let’s see. Yeah. Okay, how do you foresee you grow the Paradox Group in the next few years? Will it be more established studio acquisitions like we’ve seen with Triumph and HBS? Or will you put more focus on starting new studios like Paradox Tectonic?

Alexander Bricca

I can answer that. I mean, we will continue as we have done so far –

Ebba Ljungerud

Keep the strategy basic.

Alexander Bricca

Keep the strategies. So last year, we said we have grown 8 individuals organically. Meaning that we haven’t added on any studio, but we have grown those studios. The quarter previously – previous to that so Q1 2019, we established a new studio, Tectonic.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

So that’s one way to grow. And the kind of half year before that, we acquired a studio Harebrained Schemes, so and those three ways to grow is still very valid for us. We’re always on the look for interesting and skilled studios and skilled individuals as well, that would like to open a studio with us.

Ebba Ljungerud

So business as usual, basically.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah.

Ebba Ljungerud

The sudden spike in player base and revenue due to COVID-19, how is that affecting your financial projections for the rest of the year? Well, it doesn’t really. I have to say, because this is a sort of an extraordinary time. So it would be quite dangerous to redo all calculations going forward based on this. We hope that it won’t last for too long.

Our – if you look at our trends historically, they’ve continued to grow for years now when it comes to our fan base and player base. So that’s, of course, something that we hope to continue. But the jump we see now we also take with a bit of extraordinary caution, I could say so yeah.

It’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen, you know, when the crisis relaxes. And hopefully people go back to at least more of a normal life before. And there’s this very similar question, how are you preparing for the eventual drop in player base once the pandemic is over? We, again, we’re not really planning for that, because we’re not planning for the increase. So it’s not like we’re increasing staff or anything because of the pandemic.

Alexander Bricca

A lot of COVID-19 –

Ebba Ljungerud

Yes, yes.

Alexander Bricca

Questions and it makes sense of course.

Ebba Ljungerud

I saw another one on the Steam here, which was, how do you make sure people work and clock their hours? I think the base of all our work is trust. We trust our employees and our teams. And that – it doesn’t matter if that’s in the office or at home. We know that people work really, really hard. And I think a bigger problem working from home is almost working too much, because you go and you sit in front of what you’re doing and you get super focused.

So we’re actually more focused on making sure that people go out for walks and take lunch breaks. And remember to hang out with friends for video drinks or video lunches and stuff like that. So we’re not worried about people not working rather the opposite.

Okay, what are the main factors in deciding what games to make next? Now that you’re firmly established in the grand strategy genre, can we expect paradox to favor the green lighting and products in other genres a little more going forward?

Well, I for one, think that we are actually in quite a few genres already. A grand strategy absolutely also other types of strategy games. Management is very stable base for us. Now, we have done RPGs before of course, we’re expanding a little bit more into that with the Bloodlines, but we don’t really – I mean, we never green light projects just because we, for a genre, we green light projects because they fit with who we are and what we do.

I actually think this is something that is covered in our podcast quite regularly. You should listen to that, it’s called the business of video games and it’s by Shams Jorjani and Daniel Goldberg. So that’s a good – great actually source for information and you can ask questions so.

Okay, can you provide some more information about your plans for the mobile segment development? Are there any targets you have in mind for the midterm?

Alexander Bricca

Well, we have as Ebba mentioned, we have released a soft launch of Stellaris Mobile Galaxy Command. And we are very eager to keep following that to see how that goes. And we are continuing with mobile as we have for some years now. It’s a platform that we would like to be on. So we are exploring and testing. So far, we haven’t really kind of cracked the recipe how Paradox will be successful there. But we will continue to try. But mobile is one of the many platforms. I mean, we are super happy to continue to grow as we have on PC and consoles. But we will continue with mobile as well.

Ebba Ljungerud

There’s a follow-up question what the soft launch mean?

Alexander Bricca

Okay. So we have launched this game only in four countries, and with very limited marketing, and the game is not fully developed. And the reason is that we want to get the feedback before we do the final work. In the meantime, as we do the final development and fine tune the game before an eventual hard launch, so it’s a very efficient way to develop the games in conjunction with our fans.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah. Okay after successful expansion into the console market, is Paradox considering getting into other forms of electronic hard work - hardware like VR, cloud gaming, et cetera. We are actually quite active already in the Stream to cloud gaming world. Nvidia has a solution that we’re on and PlayStation the same, we’re working with the Xbox. We’re hoping to work with everyone.

We really want to make our games accessible to as many people as possible. So, if the player movement is going towards cloud gaming, we want to be there as well. It’s still really early days. We’re seeing that it works well some – in some places and less well in other places. But I think this is a development that we will see moving for years. So it’s more about being part of that than jumping on at a much later stage.

VR, we haven’t really been very involved in. But you know, I can see, I would – I actually think the grand strategy games can be quite cool in VR. That would be a whole different game where you’d walk around in the – on the field or on the map yourself. We’re not quite there yet, but it could be cool. We haven’t really seen VR taking off in our genres yet. But who knows? We’ll see.

How are you all doing? Is everyone at Paradox adjusting to the realities of working from home? How is the morale in general the well-being of your employees? I think it’s okay. I don’t think it’s amazing. Some people are totally fine working from home. But we also have a lot of members of our teams who have moved to a different country to work in a studio.

And it’s not always so easy to be where you’re not from, might not have your family nearby. Also, Sweden has taken a quite different approach to or well, it depends who you ask. But at least we have less restrictions than many other countries. And of course, that’s also quite stressful if you come from a country where the media is portraying things in one way and here it’s a little bit different.

So you know, it’s not amazing, but comparatively speaking, we are doing pretty well.

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

But we’re really trying to help our teams to live through these slightly strange times. With Paradox making and announcing video games in multiple genres, and not just grand strategy games, what is the Paradox game? Do you want to respond to that?

Alexander Bricca

Yeah. Yes, we have been very deep and wide into strategy games. But I would say we have our game pillars. So we want to make games with the long lifetime, meaning that the games should be either endless or replayable. We want them to be intellectually challenging. We want them to trigger the players’ creativity, all these things we think add up to making the game fun to play for a very, very long time. And I think strategy games and management games and now role playing games are showing us where it’s – where we can develop games according to these pillars very well.

So I think that is how you will, for quite some time, recognize a Paradox game that is being developed according to these game pillars instead of being in a specific genres, even though it’s very clear that we’re going to be in management, strategy and role playing games for quite some while. Yeah.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay. How is the cancellation of major live events like E3 or Gamescom affecting your publishing path? I talked about this before, we have changed a lot. But we are also lucky, because we have done a lot of digital events historically as well. So it’s not a huge thing. But you know, some really cool and creative solutions are coming up, though, that we like to be apart from.

Are you happy with the pace of additional content production for example, Hearts of Iron IV and other games in 2019? And are you taking all the appropriate actions, if not, just is quite the leading question here. I feel this person feels it’s not.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah.

Ebba Ljungerud

To the production on additional content.

Alexander Bricca

Yeah. But I mean, it’s both yes, I think we said the in the Q4 report that we will have preferred to release more DLCs we believe our fans would have preferred if we had released more DLCs. There is a constant demand on more content. And yes, we like it, but it’s also very important to release DLCs and new games with high quality, and that is more important than coming out with a lot of content we think. So I think that is prioritized. But yes, we would like to increase the pace and we are taking all the measures we have to try to do that, but without jeopardizing the quality.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay. A few more questions here. I read on a buzz post that PDX is happy with Magna Graecia reviews. I would like to know if – excess happy with Magna Graecia sales? Yes, we are, is the short answer.

About selling expenses. Has switching some game sales from Steam to PDX Store, Epic and Game Pass helped a lot? Kind of the – kind of the same, isn’t it?

Alexander Bricca

Yeah. Yes. I mean, we – it’s not much affected by that. We have our marketing strategies, bit regardless of the platforms so.

Ebba Ljungerud

Are there any acquisition target in mind for bringing new successful franchises into Paradox or is all capital allocation just focused on in-house development? Well that’s a, I mean, we always work on new projects. Sometimes they fly and sometimes they don’t. We don’t disclose until – we don’t announce until we announce. But we promised to tell you when we have something to share. It’s not – it’s always about growing for the future and building for the future.

Alexander Bricca

But it’s – the question is also whether capital allocation –

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay.

Alexander Bricca

Is just focused on in-house developments? No.

Ebba Ljungerud

No.

Alexander Bricca

We say that – very roughly like half of the games with are made by our internal studios and half of the games are done by external studios.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

Still our games. But – so it’s a spread. I’m keeping an eye on the time. We are at 44 minutes already.

Ebba Ljungerud

Two more questions?

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

We’ll do two financial ones. By how much do you feel you need to beat the consensus estimates in order to issue a reverse profit warning? Will you even use a paid analytics service like [RedEye] [ph]?

Alexander Bricca

No, two question – does this count as two questions? I’ll count as one. No, we don’t want to pay for analysis. We think we get better research if it’s done without us as a company paying for it, in general. And well it’s difficult with profit warnings or reverse profit warnings or perhaps easy for us, because as you’re aware of, we don’t give out much forecast, we don’t give any forecast. So it’s a bit tricky for us to go out and say that now the market is expecting something that we don’t think is going to happen, because as soon as we start doing that, we start giving forecast. And –

Ebba Ljungerud

And we don’t yeah.

Alexander Bricca

So far, we don’t.

Ebba Ljungerud

And we are always super clear on the fact that it fluctuates like this which also balances that out. Okay, last question. I’m trying to – do you have a sense of how Game Pass has expanded the player base for Stellaris and if new players stick around after? That is a really, really interesting question and actually a huge part of why we’re even doing all these corporations, not just with the Game Pass, but also with Epic or other distributors.

It really changes the way the player comes in, because it’s perceived almost as a free to play game when it’s part of a subscription service. So it’s more about how do you then stick around? It’s too early to say yet, because we haven’t been on there for that long. But that I think it’s a very interesting question to come back to in a later report. And we can talk a bit more about that. Again, I think this is something that they cover in the podcast that you can also tune into. Yeah.

Alexander Bricca

Three quarters. I think it’s a record –

Ebba Ljungerud

Yes. This is the longest report we’ve ever had. Thank you. Thanks for all the questions. Really great questions –

Alexander Bricca

Very fun with all those questions.

Ebba Ljungerud

And – most of them, pretty much all of them are actually answered in the Stream as well. So you can go back and listen. Thank you. Thank you for tuning in and see you for the next report.

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

Q2.

Alexander Bricca

In August. See you then.

Ebba Ljungerud

Bye.

Alexander Bricca

Bye.

Ebba Ljungerud

Thank you.