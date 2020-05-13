European Quarantine Rules Will Entirely Shaft The Airlines

The insistence is that travel to another country will involve a 14-day quarantine upon return - as well as upon arrival in that other country.

In this recovery out of the coronavirus recession stage, the newly suggested quarantine rules will entirely shaft the airlines.

European aviation

Most European aviation is currently entirely shut down. Not wholly and entirely - there are repatriation flights going on, cargo as well. But passenger flights for business or pleasure are just not happening. This is a greater restriction than is happening inside the US.

Part of the problem is that few wish to fly at present, part is that many nations are not allowing flights to cross those national boundaries. There certainly isn't the general desire to travel sufficient to keep the normal schedule flying, but over and above that reduced demand, there is the official suppression of it.

This will, of course, be teaching grandmothers to suck eggs, but geography matters. Most European countries are about the size of a US state, both in population (OK, the population might be larger but France is about the size of Texas) and geographic area. So these national restrictions bite over here in a way that only state to state, rather than international, restrictions would over there.

Quarantine rules

The current suggestion is that for the UK at least, on visiting another country - other than Ireland and negotiations are still ongoing over France - upon return it will be necessary to at least self-isolate and perhaps quarantine for 14 days. Other countries are talking of adopting the same rule.

This will, clearly, entirely kill the summer vacation period. But more importantly for us here as investors, this will pretty much kill off air traffic.

The equivalent here is not with international travel into and out of the US, it is with interstate travel in the US. It's like going from Ohio to Florida will mean two weeks' quarantine on arrival and two more when coming back. American airlines would not gain much traffic in such a situation. And European ones even less.

We over here in Europe are much more used to using trains for within-nation travel. Air - not exclusively, of course, but this is a distinct tendency - is used for both business and vacation travel to other countries. Exactly the thing that will now be caught by the quarantine rules.

Easyjet (OTCPK:EJTTF) and Ryanair (RYAAY)

This is not exclusive to these two companies, but they are those that seem most relevant. The larger legacy airlines are likely to find state aid getting them through this. The smaller ones are already so close to bankruptcy that it's pretty irrelevant.

The effect of these new and mooted quarantine rules would be to kill off traffic for many months, instead of the few months' interruption we were all assuming so far.

As we can see from both of them, there were significant falls in price as the coronavirus and then the lockdown became apparent. And since the closedown, the prices have been bubbling along, a bit up and a bit down as news about how long this is going to last bounces around.

The basic assumption is that they both have the resources to be able to get through this. Whether those come internally or from government bailouts, they're going to be left standing.

The thing is, this quarantine news changes that.

Easyjet

The specific warning comes about Easyjet:

Analysts at Citi say EasyJet may have to raise between £700 million and £1 billion ($1.2 billion) after the U.K. government said it's looking to impose a 14-day quarantine on incoming travelers, possibly as soon as the end of May. "Last night's initiative by the Government will have two significant consequences for the UK airline industry: The sizeable monthly cash burn rates will persist through summer (AND) a number of customers and industry bodies will increase the volume on their demands for immediate cash refunds to consumers," the analysts said.

This news of the quarantine restrictions means very few will now travel. It's entirely normal over here to get on a plane for a week or two in the sun. Or even just for a long weekend. These being things that cannot now be done without that two-week isolation on return. And as I say, some other countries (Portugal among them, where I am now) are talking of imposing the same.

If travel doesn't open up, then the airlines have to carry that burn rate for that much longer.

But it's the refunds

A major source of working capital for an airline is the pre-payment of tickets. Barring the credit card company holdbacks - something that increases in percentage the worse the situation gets - the airline gets near all of its revenue weeks, if not months, before having to offer the service. This is great in that it enables very thin - potentially even negative - working capital requirements.

The problem is that this goes into reverse if those who have bought desire refunds and also have a legal right to gaining them. There is some talk of there being £7 billion in such refunds possibly due. The airlines hoping like heck that people will accept vouchers for future travel dates than actually demanding the cash back. Tony O'Reilly at Ryanair has been very vocal on this matter, saying quite openly that he's pushing customers into the voucher option, not the repayment one.

The £7 billion isn't just about these two airlines, it's the European total amount, of course. But the combination of having to return all prepayments plus the monthly cash burn, well, that's something that would be very difficult to survive.

So, we can expect, if the quarantine rules come in as it's currently claimed they will, to see cash raising exercises. How many other European airlines have to do so will depend on how many other countries adopt the same rules. Neither Easyjet nor Ryanair are entirely dependent upon traffic in and out of the British Isles (i.e., UK plus Ireland), but the networks both rely heavily upon it.

My view

I tend to think that the quarantine rules won't stand. As the Swedish have been saying, people will go into lockdown but they'll not do it forever - as certain US states are finding out too. The idea of, in effect, no foreign travel for many more months is something I don't believe will be politically acceptable. Thus, I don't expect it to stand. But I wouldn't rely entirely upon my reading of UK politics either - when I did stand for election, it was for UKIP, which never was the party most likely to see me taking a seat.

The investor view

European airlines, most especially those with significant UK and Ireland traffic, now face a new political risk. If these quarantine rules hold, then expect to see capital raisings. This is not a positive for prices right now.

As soon as the quarantine restrictions are either lifted or even aren't put into place as a result of political pressure, I expect both Ryanair and Easyjet to do very well, as will their share prices. But the uncertainty of the period from here to there means I'd avoid the stocks.

