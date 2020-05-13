Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) Assembly Biosciences' HBV Portfolio Progress Conference Call (Transcript)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Assembly Biosciences’ HBV Portfolio Progress Conference Call May 7, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Amy Figueroa - Interim Investor Relations Consultant

Dr. John McHutchison - CEO and President

Dr. Luisa Stamm - CMO

Tom Russo - CFO

Richard Colonno - EVP and CSO Virology Operations

Brian Skorney - Baird

Brad Canino - SVB Leerink

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Salim Syed - Mizuho

Raju Prasad - William Blair

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. As we discussed the recent progress with Assembly's portfolio of clinical stage core inhibitors, which are advancing in development for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis B infection.

This afternoon, we issued a press release reporting our financial results for the first quarter of 2020, and providing a corporate update. This press release and the slides we will refer to during the call are available in the news and events section of our corporate website at www.assemblybio.com. After our prepared remarks, a PDF of the slides will be available from our website.

Also a replay of today's call and webcast will be available from our website. In a moment, I will turn the call over to Dr. John McHutchison, Assembly, Bio's Chief Executive Officer and President to provide a corporate update and the virologic response criteria or stopping criteria, which will be used to determine which patients begin coming off of therapy in study later this year.

Then Dr. Luisa Stamm, Chief Medical Officer will review the criteria in more detail and provide an overview of the abstract accepted for presentation at the virtual EASL meeting August 27th through 29th including data on our lead core inhibitor 731, second generation core inhibitor 2158 and our highly sensitive assays.

Finally, John, Luisa, Dr. Richard Colonno, our Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Virology; and Tom Russo, Our Chief Financial Officer will be available for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that, we will be making forward looking statements, including statements regarding our future research and development plans, evaluation of interim data, the timing of clinical trials, trial results and therapeutic potential of our development programs.

These statements are subject to the Safe Harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involves certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A description of these risks can be found in Slide 3 as well as our latest SEC disclosure documents and press releases. Assembly does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

Dr. John McHutchison

Thanks, Amy, and welcome to everyone on the call today. I'm pleased to be speaking with you all again. Whilst we had planned to be doing this in person at EASL in London a few weeks ago, we're happy to now provide you a broader corporate update coinciding with the end of the quarter along with some other important updates, as Amy's already outlined for you.

At these uncertain and unpredictable times we at Assembly remain focused. We have continued our operations thus far are permitted during the shelter-in-place orders. We have rapidly adapted our operations of course, and we continue to regularly assess the situation. The FDA provided guidance in March that enabled us to monitor patients in our studies in their homes, including virtual visits, laboratory testing and study products shipped directly to trial participants.

As a result, we have been able to mitigate to the extent possible any potential impact to Study 211. For future studies, we are working to expand the geographic diversity of sites and bringing on countries first that are past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak such as China. Today, our current and future plan trials have not been subject to any significant impact. Importantly, we've also had the financial resources needed to advance our programs for installing the completion of our offering this past December, and we continue to expect our current cash of $249 million as of March 31st, to fund our operations into 2022.

Over the past year, we've continued to further recruit talented, experienced leaders to Assembly, including our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Russo; and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Luisa Stamm during the fourth quarter. More recently, we have welcomed Jason Okazaki as our new Chief Legal and Business Officer. Jason comes to us with an extraordinary depth of both legal and M&A and licensing expertise.

Carl Enell has joined us to work closely with Jason, Tom, and myself to Head Corporate Development. As we do more internally and externally intensive partnerships, collaborations and other activities to grow our portfolio, both Jason and Carl will be critical to the success of the organization. Additionally, Michele Anderson joined us to lead the regulatory group. Michele has deep experience across multiple therapeutic areas with numerous product approvals in many geographies. These skills will put us in good standing as our programs advanced globally.

Now turning to Slide 5 on the R&D side of the organization, we continue to execute. I'm pleased with our pipeline progress and our acceleration of activities within the last six months. As it relates to hepatitis B, our focus on today's call, we have submitted an end of Phase 2 meeting request and briefing document to the Chinese regulatory authorities for 791, our lead hepatitis B core inhibitor to discuss with them what a regional program for that drug might look like.

We look forward to those interactions, and after, we'll be able to speak more about the timing and components of that program, initially as a chronic suppressive therapy that we aim to link to a subsequent finite duration regimen to that ultimate goal. Lastly, we have now also finalized discussing criteria for the 731 Phase 2 program, and we'll outline those details and their implications today.

Also, we'll provide you a high level overview of the abstracts accepted for EASL whilst preserving more detailed scientific findings for those four presentations when they actually occur in August. In addition to the progress of 731, we're advancing similar code in second generation HBV core inhibitors into clinical development or in clinical development. 2158 has completed Phase 1b does-ranging cohorts and remains on track to start a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in this second quarter. That is this quarter.

Luisa will touch upon the final top line data from those cohorts and share the Phase 2 trial design later. Also for 3733, we have welcomed the first-in-human Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers to evaluate that drug's safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Let's move on to the updates in our ongoing Phase 2 program for 731 and the stopping criteria we've defined.

To recap the trial design shown on Slide 6, a broad range of patients with chronic hepatitis B infection were enrolled, included with E antigen negative or positive patients who were previously receiving suppressive Nuc therapy. That are randomized in Study 201 to receive 24 weeks of therapy with the core inhibitor 731 or matching placebo for a duration of 24 weeks. Also shown in the bottom row, another group of 9 weeks of treatment E antigen positive patients with similarly randomized.

After the first 24 weeks, all patients were then offered open label extension trial enrollment in Study 211 where they all received a combination of a new and the core inhibitor 731 for an additional period of one year. Of the 92 patients entering the open label extension, 84 currently remain in the study and have reached or are approaching the 76th week of treatment time point.

Next, as patients have progressed through Study 211, we have previously reported the proportions with progressive reductions in viral antigens and also the proportions with HBV DNA and pregenomic RNA below the thresholds of our in-house sensitive assays. As many of you know, pgRNA has only one source within an HBV infected cell, the mini chromosome cccDNA. Our data today have therefore directly and indirectly indicated prolonged and deep viral suppression necessary of course to prevent relapse after any potential finite-duration therapy.

Now, the patients in this open-label extension study are approaching the 53 to 76 weeks of treatments of the combination, our next step has been to determine which patients should seek therapy. Our hypothesis has been that with a period of prolonged viral suppression, the levels below are most sensitive means of quantifying any evidence of viral replication. We have also blocked the replenishment of cccDNA and depleted that pool, which should allow therapy to be withdrawn without evidence of the viral relapse.

With a drug that has continued to show a favorable and differentiated safety profile. Thus, we can evaluate patients off therapy and determine if they achieved a sustained virologic response or SVR, as we coined the term initially the patients with hepatitis C. After careful internal considerations, discussions with investigators, and lastly with agreement with FDA, we've arrived at those criteria.

Slide 8 sets forth the stopping criteria, as measured using our newest and most sensitive assay for detecting any evidence of residuals viral replication. We defined the lowest threshold to this assay as total HBV nucleic acids, DNA and pgRNA combined, less than 20 IU per mL, and we'll provide more detail on this assay later in the presentation. Patients will be eligible to seek therapy, if they have had no evidence of quantifiable viral replication using this assay for 7 consecutive monthly visits at treatment week 76.

We chose the six months period of negativity, as it's consistent with the half life of cccDNA as we've recently published in hepatology. For patients who are E antigen positive, the detectable levels of E antigen must also have been 5 UI per mL or less on each of those seven visits also. After succession of combination therapy, the next critical part of this experiment will be to closely monitor the patient and carefully document the presence or absence of a sustained virologic response.

Recall that historically, fewer than 5% of patients with chronic hepatitis B achieved to stay suppression of viral markers of replication after ceasing treatment or SVR. We plan to monitor patients monthly for safety and we'll make ALT values, standard virlogic markers, and we'll apply our sensitive DNA and pgRNA assay as well. The patients that reached the six months time point without relapse and achieve SVR 24 is highlighted in the middle of the slide, we'll continue to monitor them less frequently for a total follow-up period of three years, similar to what we also did with hepatitis C patients, when we were initially monitoring for SVR and its durability.

Those who do relapse will be detected early without sensitive assays, and of course, standard of care new therapy will be reinitiated, as this clinically indicated. So, the patients in the current trial, how will this play out. As shown at the top of the slide 10 that is, those patients that choose the stopping criteria will stop by 731 and then Nuc therapy at presently week 76 and we'll continue to monitor for SVR as we've outlined today.

So those patients shown in the middle of the slide, who did not meet the stopping criteria and therefore had an insufficient or inadequate virologic response, we will discontinue 731 but continue the Nuc therapy, and they will eventually complete the study. And for those patients shown at the bottom, we started in the naive patient cohort with the highest levels of DNA and pgRNA and who have been responding to date with an initial virologic response, which we've defined as declined in pgRNA from baseline of at least 2.5 logs, we'll be extending their duration on the combination therapy to provide them the opportunity to satisfy the stopping criteria that we've outlined today for the other groups.

For more details now and a discussion of what we have planned for EASL, also, I shall hand the call over to our Chief Medical Officer, Luisa Stamm.

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Thank you, John. I'll follow on where you left off and walk through the treatment decision for each patient population in Study 211. I’ll seek first on Slide 11 to the virologically-suppressed E antigen negative patients who entered Study 201. These patients have been receiving NrtI for a number of years and therefore had very low levels of HBV DNA and pgRNA at the time of entry into the study. All the patients who continue on treatment have met the virologic response criteria and therefore, a treatment week 76, all these patients will discontinue low 0731 and NrtI. They will then be monitored closely for safety and SVR, as John described.

The next group is shown on Slide 12. The virologically-suppressed E antigen positive patients who entered Study 201, the portion of these patients will need the stopping criteria and at least 76 they will discontinue both 731 and NrtI and be monitored for SVR for up to three years. Those patients who do not meet the criteria will discontinue 731, but they will continue standard of care and NrtI therapy. They will be monitored for 12 weeks then complete the study.

Finally on Slide 13, we are showing the treatment naive group of patients, all of whom were E antigen positive at enrollment into Study 202. So, these patients who are initially untreated and started the study with high levels of DNA and pgRNA, we are first evaluating the initial virologic response to determine who will continue treatment of 731 and NrtI. Specifically, patients who have had at least 2.5 logs decline in pgRNA and treatment week 76 will continue to receive the combination treatment with 731 and NrtI, extending for up to an additional 48 weeks.

During this treatment extension, we'll continue to monitor patients who are responding and we'll stop 731 and NrtI, and they need to think stopping criteria that we have outlined for the other groups in the prior slide. Patients with insufficient virologic response will discontinue 731 and continue on and NrtI for 12 weeks. As we prepare to roll out these treatment decisions to projected flow of patients in the three groups as shown on Slide 14, it's important to remember that not all patients have reached 76-weeks of treatment yet, and these figures include our projections based on the currently available data. The proportion shown represents the number of patients enrolled in Study 211.

There are some patients who have discontinued 731 already for other reasons most commonly withdrawal of consent. These are shown in the light gray on the right. First for the virologically surpassed E antigen negative patients approximately 90% are projected to meet the stopping criteria and will discontinue 731 and NrtI after 12 or 18 months of the combination regimen. Next, almost half of the virologically suppressed E antigen positive patients are projected to meet the stopping criteria and discontinue both 731 and NrtI.

Lastly, for the treatment naive, the antigen positive patients, the majority of approximately 80% are projected to achieve an initial virologic response and will have their treatment with both 731 and NrtI extended to provide them an opportunity to achieve the same stopping criteria as outlined for the other groups. As John mentioned at the outset, we developed these criteria after careful deliberation. We are now excited about moving the study to the next phase and looking forward to the important data that it will generate.

Moving on to EASL, we are very pleased to have four presentations accepted as shown on Slide 15, one as an oral and two as a poster with two of these being late breakers. We expect the complete abstracts will be available online about a week before the conference, which is now scheduled to take place virtually in late August. There are two presentations on Study 211, one on that is highly sensitive assay and one on the dose ranging cohorts from the Phase 1b study with 2158, our second generation core inhibitor.

On the next few slides, I'll provide a high level overview of what we plan to cover in this presentation. I'll begin first with our highly sensitive HBV DNA and pgRNA assays on Slide 16. These were developed by the in-house scientists at Assembly to monitor key viral markers in our clinical studies. The last section of the slide compares Assembly's assay to the commonly used Cobas assay. We use Cobas in Study 202 for measuring DNA levels and treatment naive patients.

However, for virologically suppressed patients in 201, who had already reached the lower limit of quantification or LLOQ of the Cobas assay, DNA was measured by Assembly's quantitative PCR gel assay. This assay's limited detection of five IU per mL allows for the improved accuracy, enabling measurement of deeper viral inhibition in these patients. The center of the slide shows our improvement in measuring pgRNA.

For comparison, the DDL assay measures all HBV RNA, not just pgRNA with an LLOQ of 11,000 copies per mL. The Assembly's assays more specifically measured pgRNA and also have improved sensitivity with LLOQs of 800 and 200 copies per mL, using the treatment naive patients and Study 202, and the virologically suppressed patient in Study 201 respectively.

For your reference, we previously referred to the LLOQs in these assays as 135 units per mL in Study 202 and 35 units per mL in Study 201. On the right, we'll see our latest highly sensitive assay, which is the one we'll be using in the stopping criteria for Study 211. This simpler composite acting measures total HBV nucleic acid, or pgRNA and DNA. It has a quiet quantitative readout with LLOQ of 20 IUs per mL, more sensitive than our prior quantitative assay.

Next, I'll review the updated data from Study 211 using these new, more sensitive data. On Slide 17, you'll see an update on the virologically suppressed E antigen patients from Study 201 to 211. The proportions of these patients whose HBV DNA is not detectable by the sensitive assay with the 5 IUs per mL limited detection is shown on the left. As we presented at ASLD last year, at baseline, a small proportion of these patients had undetectable HBV DNA shown in light gray.

With the addition of 731, this proportion increases to over 70% shown in light and dark blue. We are pleased to see that with longer durations of combination therapy, we have continued improve deeper viral suppression or viral replication. On the right side is the data with the new composite DNA and pgRNA assay, which has been incorporated into Study 211 from week 24 of treatment onwards.

For patients shown in gray who initially received placebo and NrtI through the first 24 weeks of treatment, you can see a light in light blue, a far greater proportion with DNA and pgRNA less than LLOQ, after addition of NrtI after addition of 731 to NrtI. For the patients who received 731 and NrtI throughout the studies shown in dark room, we see the proportion after 24 weeks of combination treatment is similar and this continues to increase further over the next 24 weeks and after.

Recall from earlier in this presentation that about half of these patients are now projected to meet the stopping criteria and discontinue both drugs at week 76 because they also have E antigen less than 5 IU per mL. For the treatment naive E antigen positive patients from Study 202 and 211 not included here, we have planned to do a data cut in late June and provided a detailed update in August at EASL. To remind you this group started with the highest levels of DNA and pgRNA and overall they're continuing to progress with approximately 80% meeting the initial virologic response criteria. These patients are responding and we are extending their therapy.

Now let me turn to Slide 18 and the data from virologically suppressed E antigen negative patient, a population which we will present in detail for the first time at EASL. Of note, these patients enrolled in Study 201 after prolonged NrtI treatment with a mean duration of four years. Also most 88% had E antigen seroconverted and had detectable anti-HBE antibodies. So, it's not surprising that at baseline a high proportion of these subjects had already achieved undetectable HBV DNA reflective of deeper level of viral suppression compared to the E antigen positive population on the prior slide.

Even with this, we see on the left, deeper depression during treatment with 731 as mentioned by our sensitive DNA assay with the increasing proportions of patients in both groups achieving undetectable DNA with longer duration combination therapy. On the right side are the data with the composite DNA and pgRNA assay. All patients in this population consistently have had DNA and pgRNA less than 20 IU per mL. Recall from earlier in the presentation that these inpatients have all met the stopping criteria for at least six months and therefore all will discontinues 731 and NrtI after 12 or 18 months of combination therapy and will be up there for SVR.

Now let's move to cover 2158, our second generation more potent core inhibitor with data from the completed Phase 1b dose ranging cohorts that will be presented at EASL. In this study, E antigen positive patients received 14 days of placebo or 2158 as a once daily dose of 100, 300 or 500 milligrams. Across the cohort, 2158 is well-tolerated and demonstrated potent antiviral activity. With the 300 milligram dose, the decline from baseline on day 15 for HBV DNA was 2.5 logs and for pgRNA was 2.2 logs.

Based on this data and the less than dose proportional increases from the pharmacokinetic parameters as shown in the table, the 300 milligram daily dose has been selected for the upcoming Phase 2 trial, design of which is shown on Slide 20. This trial is expected to initiate this quarter and enroll treatment naive patients with E antigen positive chronic hepatitis B without cirrhosis. 80 patients will be randomized 3 to 1 to receive 2158 300 milligrams or placebo and entecavir once daily for 72 weeks.

The objective of this proof-of-concept study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of longer duration treatment with this combination. The endpoint of the study includes safety and changes from baseline in HBV DNA, pgRNA along with viral antigens. The data will be used to indirectly compare our first and second generation current visitors in terms of their efficacy to prevent the generation of new cccDNA.

I'll now turn the call back over to John.

Dr. John McHutchison

So, thank you, Luisa. Before we open the Q&A session, I'd like to recognize how fortunate we are to be in a strong position now. We've now put into place and experienced team. We've read the resources to be well capitalized and we remain on track to execute on our plans.

Looking ahead into the rest of this year as shown on Slide 21, we have several important milestones to anticipate in the coming months. These include as shown the start of our Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for 2158 this quarter, that Luisa has just outlined, also the first preclinical data from our immuno-oncology microbiome program that'll be presented virtually at next month at AACR, for presentations that you heard about today relating to our hepatitis B portfolio at EASL in late August.

Our ongoing regulatory interactions in China in the U.S. as we aim to initiate studies to enable registration, and of course, we continue to evaluate potential partnership opportunity in China that might help us move this along. And importantly, beginning to take patients off therapy in study 211 later this year to monitor patients for sustained by response as Luisa has outlined for you today.

So, we are now happy to take your questions. Operator, you may now start the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brian Skorney from Baird. Please ask your question.

Brian Skorney

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on getting, go ahead on moving forward with the stopping criteria. I guess maybe just kind of high level I know we don't have a lot of historical data on patients who achieve, curious, a lot of it's still kind of guesswork. But when you kind of consider the three buckets of patients the naive, Nuc-suppressed E-positive and Nuc-suppressed E-negative patients, is there anything to kind of take away from the historical characteristics and anything you think is a more likely cohort to achieve -- carry another treatment-naive, sort of, a -- likely a blinded hybrid of the Nuc-suppressed E antigen positive and E antigen negative. But any sort of theoretical reasons why one should be more likely to achieve functional care than the other?

Dr. John McHutchison

Brian, thank you for your comments about getting clearance and approval from everybody, our investigators and the regulators and internally for us to move forward with the stopping criteria we thought a lot options. So, it's a fantastic question which groups are most likely to be cured. And you always looking back historically, at very low rates of sustained viral suppression off therapy not cure in patients who were treated with interferon or a new Nuc and its 1% to 5%.

Now, the rates are higher if you look at E negative people who've been suppressed for patients on Nucs for a long period of time, many, many years. And a lot of that data comes from China and in those who had reductions in other viral antigens such as a antigen and now we're looking at pgRNA, which is really not being influenced in the short term in any way, shape or form, by our prime Nuc based therapies. So, we don't know the answer to your question. Its part of the experiment we're doing.

I believe that the antigen negative patients have started low and being suppressed for a long time. We know as Luisa said to you today with suppressed both DNA and pgRNA without sensitive assays for many months, and we'll see how they go. Obviously, it's going to take longer for the naive patients who started much higher.

So the experiment we're doing, we are not exactly sure what the answer is, biologically, I think the E negative patients might have the best chance. Look, whatever it is whatever group it is. Important point is, as I've said before, in anything that's at least 10% better than standard of care, which is 1% to 5% respectively, for the two approved therapies, is something that is important for patients and important for doctors to tell their patients and we'll change prescribing plans.

So, if we get around 15% across the board here, I'll be happy about that. So along the answer, but I hope I've given you, our thought process on the science around this. Thanks for your question.

Your next question comes from the line of Geoffrey Porges from SVB Leerink. Please ask your question.

Brad Canino

This is Brad Canino on for Geoff today. And I'd like to ask again on this E positive virally suppressed population, anything you're going to discontinue 42% of them because they didn't achieve the responses you want it, but you're willing to extend treatment further in the treatment naive population. So, why would you not be extending treatment for the E positive patients?

Dr. John McHutchison

Brad, its John to start and then I'll hand it over to Luisa. I think your question was related to the E positive suppressed patients that have some small amount of E antigen left, why aren't we continuing them on. So, we've talked about that a lot and I will let Louisa answer that. Thanks for your nice comments about staying on track and being able to do all that during the events over the last few months. And Luisa, some comments and clarity around, why we chose to cutoff of 5 international units of E and perhaps a little bit more data.

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Sure. I think first to what John just mentioned, the cutoff of 5 IUs per ml for the discontinuation of treatment in the E antigen virologically suppressed population. As you know, there's no accepted cutoff for what's low and meaningful with regard to E antigen and predicting SVR for patients receiving treatment with a core inhibitor and NrtI.

So, what I can tell you is that the 21 E antigen positive patients who are less than five and predicted to stop treatment two-thirds have less than one and about one or less than three. So, we're really conducting this experiment in a broader population to assess the importance of the absolute change in E -antigen. Just to maximize our learning about the contribution of 731 to NrtI and then moving forward, we'll take the results and refine our criteria for future study.

I think part of your question if I understand it correctly, it's also why would we discontinue those who are -- - why will we continue NrtI and discontinue 731 and the other patients in the cohort, and this really reflects the maturity of the data now and where we are in this open label extension, where most patients have already received or all patients will have received 12 or 18 months of therapy. We think this is a reasonable amount of time to assess the impact of core inhibitors on top of standard of care NrtI.

Dr. John McHutchison

So, Brad. It's John again. Just one other point, two other points I'd like to make is, a lot of these patients who are treating along with very, very, very low levels of E for a long period of time. And it raises this issue of what does that mean, and we'll do this experiment and we'll find out what it means, but the majority is very, very low as Louis discussed where does that come from an integrant or not, we don't know. There's great debate, as Rich has talked to you many times before about whether the integrants are relevant and important we will do that experiment.

Now look like the other thing about naive, I just like to mention and pick up to you. They started with such high levels of RNA and DNA for at least a year behind all of these other prices. So, that's why they're continuing on and as Louis just said we'll do this experiment in the E next -- E positive suppressed now.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Yee from Jefferies.

Michael Yee

Couple of quick ones. A lot of information there, so thanks for that new disclosure. Now question one, I think, I heard you right or saw that 49% of people met the stopping criteria and E positive, obviously, which is huge new information. When you're actually going to take patients off and when would you report? How many do or don't rebound? Wait six months after that, so maybe describe the time and when we get that to answer. Question two, on the second generation one. Are you going to implement the stopping criteria there too, or you're just going to try and see if you can get higher than 49%, who meet the stopping criteria? I guess that would be the goal of that study. And then question three on the China study is that potentially for an FDA submission by winning that or a China's submission? Maybe just clarify that.

Dr. John McHutchison

Mike, we've heard your three questions. So the first question is, when are we going to stop taking people off therapy and when we're going to report it? So let's work through this one by one. Luisa, so when, when will we start taking people of therapy?

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Yes. So, as we mentioned on that slide, Michael. It's a projection right now, I can say that, as of last week, about a third of individuals on the study have reached treatment week 76. So we plan to start taking people off of treatments by June.

Dr. John McHutchison

And then in terms, Mike, of the second part of that third question, in terms of when we're going to report this, the answer is, when we're sure we have the right answer, which is not to be cryptic, but it's a major factor. It's having a significant number of patients where you feel it's a real representation of the cohort. And then it's having the six month follow up in that cohort. So it's really balances are factors that we could report back at a scientific meeting. We could report it as materials to us. We could report as a press release separate from the scientific meeting.

Some of you have felt that it might be in ASLD later this year. That's a real stretch and I'd be thinking about this in the next year for all of you. I think that will do that one right way to think about it. When we implement the stopping criteria for 2158 as we did, yes, we might modify. And if we learn from the stopping criteria that stage we plan on implementing the sign. Luisa, a few words on that.

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Yes. So the way the protocol is currently written, there are no stopping criteria. As I mentioned, what we'll do is take from the results from the 731 study, refine the stopping, and then we plan to amend the protocol and apply it to the 2015 program.

Dr. John McHutchison

And Mike your last question, just to finish helpful you is the China submission and will that be part of a global submission. Too early to talk about all the details was submitted, we have our plan was submitted and decide to request for a meeting. In China, as you know, these things have to be discussed and negotiated and eked out in greater detail.

We'll present all of those findings. Once we have it sort of tied down but it'll like several Phase 3 programs to study. Maybe it'll be the same maybe there'll be different populations. As I said today finite potentially bridging to suppressive therapy, subsequently bridging to finite. So and, and whether we use that data for global submissions? That would ideally be our goal. Thanks for your three questions.

Your next question comes from the line of Salim Syed from Mizuho. Please ask your question.

Salim Syed

Great. Thanks so much for all the color John and team, super helpful. A couple for me, on just a high level one here. Your discussions with the FDA and I presume other KOLs, it seems like from the slides, obviously it's largely focused on pgRNA versus what people historically have focused on A antigen. Have you sensed this shift at all at the FDA or amongst your KOL discussions, people taking focus off as S antigen and focusing more on pgRNA as a right marker? That's question one. And then the second question was just on Slide 9 and looks like from the patient follow-ups for after a year one will be every three months. Just want to make sure I'm interpreting that correctly. Thank you.

Dr. John McHutchison

So, I don't want to speak about shift in terms of FDA really Salim or what they thinking. I think we are seeing in the scientific community, a shift. And listen, I think, it might be a good opportunity to have Rich talk about the assets and how they have evolved overtime and how they somewhat reliant and importantly reliance on pgRNA, and then I'll follow up with the second part of the questions. So, Rick, you haven't had an opportunity to talk much about all this work you guys have done on these assays and why?

Richard Colonno

Yes, sure, thank you and hi everybody. Yes. So we quoted the shift, I think, not like just in the agencies but also investigators in terms of the importance of E antigen especially given all the data that the vast majority of that comes from integrated sets, that's a scientific facts now. And especially as you go through E antigen negative patience, it's close to 100%. As far as the next criteria that we use is for success in monitoring patients on treatment as we're doing this study and that's where you see the shift now much more toward pgRNA. We are not totally there yet.

It's still DNA to a great degree. But pgRNA is the primary marker of cccDNA. And everybody now scientifically I think does agree that, look, at the end of the day, to cure patients you're coming to have to get rid of cccDNA and pgRNA is the greatest marker for that. So our emphasis is on pgRNA, we're one of the -- we're happy to be one of the leaders in the scientific field on this and developing the science behind that.

And I think there's a lot of uptake now for a lot of different -- for a lot of different parts of the treatment world, that pgRNA is probably a very important elements of this. And if you can get the DNA and pgRNA down to these very low undetectable levels then you have checked two major boxes. You've stopped viral replication and you've depleted cccDNA. So anyway -- so that's what it is. So there's no definitive answer to it. There's no edit that's come down the FDA or anybody else to say they're going to forget about S antigen. But I think there's clearly a trend where everybody is moving in that direction.

Dr. John McHutchison

Thanks. Thanks, Rich. And fortunately without combination therapy, we've been driving both DNA and RNA and pgRNA down. So, we've created these more and more sensitive assays to try and measure, what was previously below the level of detection, that's attached to what the combination is doing virology 101. But look, the other thing I would say Salim before we get onto the second question is just.

In doing this in internally, our lead investigators completely on board with this conceptually, it's an important experiment that nobody's ever done before. If somebody had done it before, we wouldn't be discussing it, right. It wouldn't be -- everybody would know the outcome. So, that's important and the regulators have interacted with us and agreed upon this plan to go forward and monitor people when we take them off therapy.

The other important point about this, where the FDA, I can't speak for the FDA but the guidance document clearly says, there’s two ways to a finite therapy. One is absence of HBV DNA to six months after stopping therapy, using the Cobos or the commercially available assay. That doesn't talk about surface antigen. That talk about the importance of controlling viral replication as measured by being and then the second component of that is about surface antigen.

So clearly that recognize that both of those. Long way to answer to your question, but I think it's important information. And then Luisa could answer Salim’s second question about the timing of follow-up after the first 24 weeks.

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Sure, thank you, as you refer to on slide nine, we will be looking very closely over the three years duration. We'll initially be looking monthly as indicated on the slide. And then we're slowly be spacing those out, we appreciate this is a long study, and they'll be going to first to two, every two months, and then finally in the last year to every three months, so that gives you a little bit of an idea about the cadence of our plans in terms of monitoring those individuals off of therapy.

Your next question comes from the line of Raju Prasad from William Blair. Please ask your question.

Raju Prasad

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the alignment, can you just provide a little more color on the assumptions that went into the 211 projections on I think its Slide14? And then as far as 2158, just wanted to understand there's trimming E antigen positive study. Do you plan on studying in E antigen negative? Are the development programs going to go be helpful as well? Thank you.

Dr. John McHutchison

Thanks, Raj, I’ll ask Luisa to answer both of those. First, appreciate your comment about alignment, which was great recipe, but then how did, we calculation projection of the patient flow on Study 14. Luisa can give you some more details about that and then in turns of the 2158 question about other population which is on our agenda as well.

Dr. Luisa Stamm

So as I mentioned, the data on the slide is -- the projections on the side are accurate as we project them currently through the data cut of last week. And I mentioned that about a third of them have reached to this week 76. So it's really a mix of confirmed and potential treatment decisions.

Those that have met have already reached week 76 are confirmed, the others, which are projected to come off therapy have three to six assessments out of the seven meeting criteria. So they're on track and projected to come off this therapy.

Dr. John McHutchison

That's good. And 2158we started Phase 2 proven concept study in E antigen positive diets to compare to 731, but what about other populations?

Dr. Luisa Stamm

Yes. Our initial assessment, as John has mentioned, will be to compare that Phase 2 proof-of-concepts to the 202 population. We think that's really important to get that longer dosing, efficacy data to do a head-to-head comparison of our first and second generation part inhibitors. Beyond that, we certainly will look at other populations including treatment naive E antigen negative patients.

Dr. John McHutchison

So just remember that Rich and his team developed 2158, Raj, to be more potent than it is more potent in cell-based systems had preventing the generation or formation of new CCC DNA. So, that's not something we're going to see in the 14 day anti-virals. But what we saw in the 14 antiviral study is what we expected to see we thought I think it's about is 731. But to look at this effect against the potency of preventing the generation of UCC, CDNA, that's what we have to do a longer duration.

So, we can look at the tail of all these antigens and compare it back to 731. So, that's the time important points and distinction. But we'd like to look at other populations that start with this we're sort of we're still on track to get this trial up and running this quarter despite all the coronavirus issues. So, we didn't want to overcomplicate anything else at the current time.

Raju Prasad

And maybe one more if I can. Obviously, I didn't want to comment on the S antigen kind of story. But due to the FDA, does this seem as though kind of moving forward this kind of composite endpoint is how they'll be looking at corn inhibitors from here?

Dr. John McHutchison

I can't comment on that Raju what they are thinking about that. I think did you mean compensate endpoints where you mean DNA and RNA and so forth or I'm not sure exactly what you're referring.

Raju Prasad

Yes.

Dr. John McHutchison

I am always reticent to talk about somebody else's opinion, particularly our regulators, and let us have all the discussions with them before and have those things finalized before we will talk about them publicly. I think that's fair for them and to us as well and it's a good question.

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Assembly's CEO and President, Dr. John McHutchison for closing remarks.

Dr. John McHutchison

Thank you again for joining the call today everybody. In closing, I'd like to thank our dedicated employees, not only those in the hepatitis B programs, but across the organization. The focus today was Hepatitis B of course, but also our microbiome team, which continues to do great work and is equally committed to our mission.

I'd also like to recognize the investigators involved in our trials. The patients participating in the studies and the shareholders who support our work, you are all essential to the progress we are making towards our vision as a cure for hepatitis B. I'm confident we had the resilience and the resources to push forward our goal for this year and afterwards and beyond that as well.

So, we look forward to updating you in the future, sharing our continued progress, and thank you today for your time. And this concludes our call.