Chevron: A Giant Teeters Before Our Eyes

I am bullish on CVX from the lows, though I see purchasing it only as a trade. It will almost surely re-test these lows again in the 2020s.

And that's a big "if you must," as there are plenty of other opportunities available to stock pickers that don't involve a commodity whose demand curve is set to flatten.

In light of the oil market implosion begotten by the coronavirus-induced collapse in demand, I have selected one oil stock to buy if you absolutely must.

Few oil companies were investable prior to the collapse of the oil market. Now even fewer will prove to be worthwhile investments.

Source: Chevron.com

Investment Thesis

To put it concisely, Chevron (CVX) is set to underperform SPY over the next decade. As I mentioned in the bullet points, it may outperform SPY this year, simply due to its massive price collapse, but over the long term, it simply won't perform well due to the price dynamic of the commodity (read: oil) that informs its share price.

Today, I will review for the nth time the factors conspiring to create this underperformance (which isn't new in 2020. It's been happening for a long while now). I will also demonstrate why Chevron's dividend is safer, and therefore lower, than its competitors' dividends.

Let's Begin

At this point, I am almost exhausted in bringing it up, but here's my overarching thesis on oil: "XLE: Your Oil Stocks Are Dead Money." It's important that I include this in each article wherein I discuss oil-related companies, because it provides the foundation on which I predicate my thinking regarding making investments in oil and gas.

For those of you who want a fresh iteration of it, I recently spoke on "The Financial Exchange," where I represented Seeking Alpha and discussed the oil market's prospects.

Find that brief 4-minute bit here.

The long and short of it is that I believe most of these companies, i.e., assets, to be uninvestable for the reasons stated in the above article and radio segment. if you'd rather not listen to the above, here's a list of factors conspiring to suppress the price of oil in perpetuity:

Flattening demand curve for oil. Evidence. The rise of EVs that are superior machines (economically and functionally) to current ICEs (a la Tesla (TSLA)). This creates a dynamic whereby nations, such as the KSA and Russia, are incentivized to keep oil at around $25-50, so as not to "spook" consumers simply looking for the best deal. This ensures that investments such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) will never return to their former glory. And if they do, it will be momentary at best. (Of course, they could always pull off a spectacular transition to new energy generation, but that'd conflict with their "sacrosanct dividends," so it remains to be seen how they will pull it off.) The unabated rise in oil production in the U.S., which has created a perfectly competitive market, in which free cash flow cannot be generated. A concerted effort by virtually every sovereign nation on earth to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.

One of the primary factors in my bearishness, or more accurately neutral stance, on oil is that the global demand curve has begun to flatten and its flattening will only accelerate throughout the 2020s, and will be fully flattened by the 2030s, as can be seen in the graph above. This is due to a melange of factors, which I discuss more fully in the above article, and which I laid out in the enumeration above. I can't delve too deeply into those factors here, simply because we have a great deal more to discuss regarding the oil supermajors, namely Chevron, Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell.

Today, I will home in on Chevron and discuss why it's the only supermajor to buy in light of the present circumstances in the oil markets (also known as oil armageddon due to unprecedented oversupply). This statement revolves around the way in which the company has financed itself (read: conservatively), and the way in which management has stewarded shareholder capital (read: they got lucky that they got outbid for a bad purchase of Anadarko (OXY)).

A Bit Of Luck And Conservatism Go A Long Way

Unlike Exxon and RDS, Chevron's cash payout ratio (total dividends paid/free cash flow) has not been in excess of 100% on a consistent basis. When a cash payout ratio is in excess of 100% consistently, a company must in essence mortgage its future in order to sustain its dividend in the near term. It's an incredibly toxic method by which to "save face" and not be the management team that ends, in some cases, nearly 100 years of consistent dividend payments.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, the company has been very conservative in raising its dividend, unlike our pals at RDS.B, whose decision to aggressively raise it resulted in a major, extremely foreseeable cut (at least to me).

Here's another perspective that illustrates this conservative financing:

Source: YCharts

As the above chart illustrates, Chevron could not cover its dividend in 2016, and it won't be able to cover it this year, though because it did not balloon its interest expense during the last 4 years (because it has not aggressively raised its dividend), it should be able to mortgage its future (read: destroy shareholder value) by taking out debt to finance this year's dividends.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

As can be seen above, Chevron's inability to pay its dividend coincided with oil trading at about $35-45 a barrel throughout 2016.

With oil likely to trade in the $20s for much of 2020, Chevron will have to take on heaps of debt to fund its dividend. Again, from my perspective, this won't be the last time oil reaches the $20s in the next 5-10 years; therefore, it would be absolutely reckless for management to continue to raise the dividend, even in the good times.

The Death Of An Era

Unfortunately, however, all good things must come to an end, and these super-majors are facing days of reckoning, wherein greed and short-term oriented thinking will be their undoing. This will not be the last time they can't cover their dividend in the next 5-10 years.

Oil will continue to bounce between $20 and $60 a barrel, a price range in which shareholders don't have a very good time, and dividends cannot be raised.

Concluding Thoughts

I hope everyone is faring well during the interesting times in which we currently live. As the saying goes:

May you live in interesting times.

For those who are not familiar with the quote, it's a saying attributed to the Chinese, and it's a bit of an ironic saying; in that, it's allegedly a curse. That is, our most interesting experiences, the most interesting people we meet, and the most interesting situations in which we find ourselves are often the result of events and lives gone awry.

To that end, perhaps we should see the silver lining of these interesting times, which are simultaneously as vexing as they are interesting.

To this end, I am bearish as all get out on oil, over-levered REITs, and tobacco, but I am bullish on many, many stocks; many of which have strongly outperformed the SPY. So please don't take my bearishness as this uniform depiction of me as a person. Generally speaking, I write almost exclusively with a bullish persuasion (some have even exclaimed that I'm a perma-bull, with which I don't take much issue to be honest).

Chevron Takeaway

So what does all of this spell? Underperformance!

We're all here on "Seeking Alpha," where we strive to achieve "Alpha," which is "outperformance" of, generally speaking, the S&P 500 (SPY) or any index against which one might compete (in my case, it's the SPY).

So, sure, your F-250 will continue to guzzle gas, and your 61-year-old career-smoking broker and his 16-year-old nephew will continue to puff smokes.

But is that really an investment thesis?

I don't think so, and hence, I have been publicly bearish on oil January 6th of this year.

Will the supermajors rise from here? Sure.

Will they outperform SPY? Most likely not (and if I weren't required to refrain from speaking in absolutes, I'd probably be a little more emphatic in my phrasing).

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: Education, Returns, and Community Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.