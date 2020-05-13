Rigel Pharmaceuticals Remains Undervalued Despite Slowdown In Q1 Tavalisse Sales

Rigel's current market cap after the recent pullback is roughly in line with conservative peak sales estimates for Tavalisse in the ITP indication in just the US market alone.

Rigel saw a modest slowdown in Q1 Tavalisse sales, but this is nothing concerning given typical Q1 issues and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is a stock I’ve followed for a long time as the company has begun commercializing its therapy for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Tavalisse. Many good articles have been written about Rigel on this site and elsewhere, highlighting how undervalued shares appear to be based on the company’s long-term trajectory. Despite this Rigel continues to fly under the radar and shares trade at a depressed value, with Rigel’s market cap being roughly equivalent to a conservative estimate for peak sales of Tavalisse in its original indication and in just the US market. Rigel recently released its Q1 results and a business update that revealed a slight decrease in sales of Tavalisse from Q4 2019. Rigel is a long-term holding for me and nothing in its business update or Q1 results changed the overall outlook for the company in my opinion. I also present a covered call strategy that I have found useful with this particular company’s stock.

Q1 2020 Results and Business Update

I’m going to focus on the Q1 business update and any changes that the update might make to the investment case for Rigel. If you want more thorough coverage on Tavalisse itself, I suggest you check out articles on Rigel by Jonathan Faison and Biologics on this site as they have both provided thorough analysis on Tavalisse that is not worth repeating here in the context of this particular update.

After a run of impressive quarter-over-quarter sales growth, Q1 2020 Tavalisse net sales were actually down slightly sequentially - $12.7 million vs. $13.8 million - but still up 57% year over year.

Figure 1: Tavalisse Sales Chart (source: corporate presentation)

This is really not a bad drop considering that even in a typical year there can be a slowing effect in Q1 due to issues like the resetting of copays, but this year has certainly been far from a typical year. The immediate effects from COVID-19 in March were likely a large headwind to continued growth as the company adjusted to the new normal.

Rigel, however, appears to be handling the pandemic well. It is sticking to the same strategy of trying to expand Tavalisse use to earlier line ITP patients, and it has adapted to a remote-based virtual strategy to continue supporting the Tavalisse roll-out.

Figure 2: Chart on Virtual Support for Tavalisse During the Pandemic (source: corporate presentation)

Unfortunately, Rigel also reported an enrollment delay for its Phase 3 trial in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is now saying it doesn’t know when enrollment will be complete, but there are already 80 active trial sites in 22 countries. Rigel also addressed this issue head on in its presentation.

Figure 3: Chart on Running Phase 3 Trials During the Pandemic (source: corporate presentation)

The upfront and proactive way in which Rigel seems to be addressing these pandemic-related issues gives me confidence that the company will remain largely unscathed. Also of note from the Q1 business update was that Rigel tapped a second $10 million tranche from the $60 million loan facility with MidCap Financial, leaving a potential $40 million for later use.

Rigel is Still a Huge Bargain

Rigel reported having $95.9 million in cash at the end of Q1. Given a cash burn rate of about $67 million last year, this should at least last the company well into 2021. At that point, there might still be up to $40 million available through the current loan facility with MidCap Financial to help hold off additional cash raises. Despite this, it seems likely Rigel will need to raise cash through a dilutive offering at least once more before Tavalisse revenues are high enough to sustain the company on its own. It’s also worth remembering that Rigel will start receiving royalty payment from Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) as it launches Tavalisse in Europe this quarter.

Figure 4: Rigel Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Tavalisse has been estimated to reach $300 million in peak sales for ITP alone. At the company’s current price level under $2/share, the company’s market cap has been at basically this level around $300 million. This is despite the fact that biopharma stocks usually trade with a market cap around 5x sales. Essentially then, Rigel could be considered a deep value right now even with nothing else in the pipeline factored in, including any additional indications for Tavalisse.

The current stock price also clearly ignores Rigel’s announcement in the Q1 business update that it is evaluating Tavalisse for use in COVID-19 patients and particularly ones suffering from ARDS.

Figure 5: Chart showing Potential Mechanism for Tavalisse as a COVID-19 Therapy (source: corporate presentation)

There’s certainly no way to know whether this will come to fruition, but it could have potential upside for the company. Again, Rigel is undervalued based on Tavalisse for ITP alone, so Tavalisse for COVID-19 is just extra icing on the cake to consider along with the value of the rest of the company’s pipeline.

Rigel thinks the warm AIHA indication is another $1 billion market opportunity for Tavalisse, so that particular Phase 3 trial will certainly be one to watch. Rigel has also been very upfront about its desire to find a development partner on its RIP1 and IRAK1/4 programs. I think progress on either of these fronts could unlock substantial upside from here given the strong foundation Tavalisse for ITP provides for Rigel.

Covered Calls on Rigel Shares Are Something to Consider

Despite my high degree of confidence that Rigel shares are significantly undervalued, I could have said the same thing for months if not years now. The bottom line is that there’s no way to know how long it will take the market to start pricing Rigel shares more appropriately.

As an investor who tries to focus on value investing principles, I don’t mind waiting a long time for this to happen, but sometimes there is an opportunity on small-cap biopharma stocks like Rigel to generate present income on the stock while still preserving much of your upside on the position through selling covered calls. I would never do this using all of my shares because I believe too strongly in the long-term return potential of the company, but you can still get a good return even using just half your shares for this strategy at present.

Figure 6: Rigel Option Chain (source: Yahoo Finance)

Figure 6 shows Rigel’s option chain for options expiring in September of this year, just over 4 months away. If you look at the “Last Price” field for the $2.50 strike price, you’ll see it last traded for $.25, meaning the person who sold those received $25 since options like these trade on 100 underlying shares.

With the stock trading at $1.80/share, selling September $2.50 calls on half your shares will get you a guaranteed 7% return on your total invested capital and the half of your shares that you used to sell the calls will only be called away if the stock rallies 39% in the next 4 months. After that large of a rally, you might be wanting to trim your position size anyway. Even though the stock has rallied more to start this week, the strike price of these options still remains far away from Rigel’s current share price.

I personally added additional shares to my already nearly full position last week and was able to sell several September $2.50 calls for $.25 as described above. I don’t often sell covered calls on my positions, but I do look for opportunities like this where the option premium is high enough to generate a worthwhile return with a low enough risk of losing my shares. The risk of having your shares called away is really the only downside considering Rigel is a position I already held anyway, so I would have carried the risk that Rigel shares could decline in price regardless of whether I sold the covered call options.

Conclusion

Rigel shares have looked undervalued for a long time, and nothing in its recent business update changed the company’s promising outlook. I have recently added to my Rigel position and still plan to be a long-term investor in the company. Covered calls are also worth a look because of the good immediate return combined with not knowing how long it will be before the market starts pricing Rigel shares more appropriately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.