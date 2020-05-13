Downgrading Brookfield Business Partners To A Hold

The leverage and ability to react opportunistically give Brookfield Business Partners substantial upside in the event of a recovery, but uncertainty remains too high in the short and medium term.

While the company's leverage and negative impact from the virus means that it isn't likely trading at much of a discount at current prices, the conservative structure, diversification, and liquidity mean that the risk of bankruptcy is low.

Brookfield Business Partners also has plenty of liquidity that it is using to support and grow its businesses, repurchase its units, and acquire public shares in new companies.

That being said, it is well-diversified and has enough "essential businesses" to likely remain cash flow positive through the downturn.

While Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) has always offered considerable appeal with its diverse portfolio of high-quality businesses, conservative structuring of non-recourse debt and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) backing, and strong growth potential given the small market cap, its highly leveraged exposure to cyclical businesses has made it a somewhat risky holding. With the economy in a recession and potential depression due to the COVID-19-related shutdown of much of the global economy, BBU is undergoing its first major test. While uncertainty abounds and BBU is facing (and will continue to face) plenty of challenges across its portfolio, if you are optimistic of a recovery, it looks like a pretty attractive bet at current prices ($27 per unit as of this writing), as it combines:

A well-diversified portfolio that includes enough "essential businesses" to likely remain cash flow positive through the downturn. P lenty of liquidity (~$2 billion) that it is using to support and grow its businesses, repurchase its units, and acquire public shares in new companies. Conservatively structured non-recourse debt along with parental backing that makes bankruptcy highly unlikely and also limits the potential of massive permanent impairments. Significant leverage to drive a strong recovery in cash flows and intrinsic value once the economy recovers and the management with the skillset and strategy necessary to position the company to come out of the crash in a better position than when it entered.

Despite these strengths, short- and medium-term uncertainty remains too high and will likely result in significant volatility in unit prices. As a result, I am downgrading units to a Hold after the recent rebound.

Q1 Results

During Q1, BBU still managed to grow its revenue and EBITDA by a substantial amount (9.8% and 10.5%, respectively) year over year, thanks to new acquisitions. However, its FFO per unit fell from $1.59 to $1.29 as the company issued significant additional equity to fund its acquisitions - thereby diluting some of the accretion - and also suffered headwinds from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

In fact, the year-over-year decline was even steeper when excluding gains and losses from business dispositions, as FFO per unit fell from $1.59 to $1.01 on that basis. Furthermore, due to negative foreign exchange rate volatility, total assets declined year over year despite the company issuing significant amounts of equity over the past year.

COVID-19 Impacts

On its recent earnings call, management classified COVID-19 impacts on its businesses into three buckets:

Essential service providers experiencing limited impact to operations today. These businesses are Westinghouse, which is an essential service provider to the nuclear power industry (minimal impact), Altera Infrastructure, which is an essential service provider to the offshore oil and gas sector and generates revenue from fixed-price take-or-pay contracts (minimal impact), and BRK Ambiental, which is an essential water distribution and sewage treatment service provider to over 15 million Brazilians (minimal impact). Essential service providers experiencing manageable near-term impact. These businesses are Clarios, which is a global manufacturer of advanced automotive batteries (significant short-term impact, though the Asian business has already experienced a sharp recovery), Healthscope, which is a private hospital operator in Australia (significant short term impact, though private hospitals are long-term, mission-critical infrastructure for the country virtually assuring BBU of an eventual recovery), and Genworth Canada, which is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada (moderate short- and medium-term impact due to the economic slowdown and increasing mortgage defaults). Businesses experiencing more material impacts that will require additional capital support to manage through the current environment. These businesses are Multiplex, which is a construction services company (massive short-term challenges with the need for capital support to complete operations and achieve recoveries from clients), and Cardone, which is a U.S.-based remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket replacement (already trying to recover from major challenges it was experiencing when it was acquired, and will need significant help from BBU to survive the current environment).

While it is fortunate that ~50% of EBITDA comes from "bucket one" companies, and "bucket three" companies were a mere 10% of EBITDA in the year-ago period, the impacts on the business are still substantial, as management estimates that April revenues were down by a whopping 40% year over year.

Outlook

Management expects "bucket two" companies to be able to self-support through the current environment, thanks to their strong liquidity positions, mission-critical nature, and the short-term nature of their challenges. "Bucket one" companies will carry the partnership, as their excess cash flow will be used to support "bucket three" companies through this challenging period. Additionally, the company has enormous liquidity (~$2 billion as of Q1 end relative to a ~$4 billion market cap) that it can use to provide additional support for its businesses. Cardone is expected to need around $150 million in capital assistance during this challenging period, and some of it may be shared with investment partners. Multiplex, meanwhile, is expected to need $60 million in capital assistance to get through current challenges. Given their massive liquidity position as well as the fact that they are still generating positive cash flow from their "bucket one" and "bucket two" businesses, BBU remains in strong shape from a balance sheet standpoint.

Furthermore, it wouldn't be Brookfield if it were not looking to capitalize on distress and volatility in some way. With private market transactions largely frozen due to the uncertainty and public markets experiencing immense volatility, the partnership has drawn some of its credit facility to take sizable stakes in several publicly traded businesses that fit its profile and could potentially lead to activist and/or takeover opportunities down the road. Management also recently repurchased over 500,000 of the company's own units as a means of capitalizing on units falling by over 50% during the volatility. Given that the company issued a lot of units at far higher prices mere months ago, this ended up being a great way for management to create value for investors.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, management is also looking for ways to allocate capital to strengthen and grow its existing portfolio via add-on acquisitions, customer acquisitions, and/or the repurchase of debt in the event the debt of any of its businesses trades down to opportunistic levels.

Valuation

While the price chart certainly seems to indicate that BBU is a bargain at current prices...:

Data by YCharts

... a closer look at the balance sheet and cash flows tells a different story:

(Source: Brookfield Business Partners 2020 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation)

As was already mentioned, revenues are estimated at a 40% decline year over year in April, which, interestingly enough, mirrors the unit price decline. While reasonable assumptions imply that this is likely the bottom for the business' revenues as a whole and that long-term performance should rebound significantly, if not entirely, it is also important to note that even normally optimistic management admits that there is large uncertainty and, therefore, a wide range of potential future outcomes from current conditions.

This uncertainty, coupled with the massive leverage (4.5 debt-to-equity ratio and negative tangible equity) on the balance sheet, means that a 41% decline in the unit price is not nearly the discount it appears to be.

That being said, for those optimistic of a fairly timely recovery in the global economy and management's ability to leverage Brookfield's global network and savvy in putting its significant liquidity to work, BBU is an attractive option.

Investor Takeaway

BBU isn't a screaming buy at current prices, but its long-term downside from here is likely fairly limited, as bankruptcy and significant permanent impairment risks are fairly low, and the partnership is diversified and liquid enough to patiently wait for a recovery. Additionally, its leverage means that a recovery to previous conditions will lead to substantial upside for investors at current prices. That being said, uncertainty is high and there is a wide range of potential short- and medium-term outcomes for this business, which could lead to substantial volatility in unit prices for the foreseeable future. As a result, I view shares as a Hold at present.

TipRanks: Hold

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.