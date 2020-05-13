JinkoSolar: Buy Any Negative Headline Reaction

As a pure-play solar module manufacturer, JinkoSolar (JKS) has historically been more leveraged to the industry's cycles than more integrated peers. With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic paralyzing global economies, it is understandable why investors would sell first before asking deep questions about any actual impact to Jinko's business. Without an internal solar project development business, Jinko's sales are directly linked to its customer's ability to purchase its panels. Although Jinko's management cited limited COVID-19 impact in its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings release, investors should gauge the likelihood of a future lowered guidance as high. Despite near-term potential negative news flow risk, Jinko shares have already been discounted to a degree that favors longer term investors who can look past the next couple of quarters.

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings

At the headline level, Jinko's Q4 2019 earnings were mixed. While revenues beat by 2.2%, non-GAAP EPS missed Wall Street expectations by $0.05. Part of the non-GAAP EPS miss was due to analysts raising their numbers from $1.23 at the time of my previous Jinko article to $1.45 just prior to the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

Aside from a significant shipments beat which boosted revenues, most of Jinko's operational numbers were in line with my estimates. In my prior Jinko articles, I noted the company often chases volume even at much lower profitability. This strategy has often led to higher shipments and revenues at the expense of gross margin. Not only were increased sales often at lower selling prices, but costs increased as well due to required outsourcing beyond the company's internal manufacturing capacity. As the table below shows, the large revenue surprise did not impact operational profitability to the same degree.

My Estimate Actual Upside Surprise Shipments 4.3 GW 4.54 GW 5.58% Revenues $1,200.00 $1,368.82 14.07% Gross Profit $234.00 $248.46 6.18% Adjusted Operating Profit $94.00 $95.24 1.32% Non-GAAP EPS $1.32 $1.40 6.06%

(Data compiled from JKS's Q4 2019 earnings report and my estimates. Dollar figures except non-GAAP EPS in millions.)

The difference between gross profit and operating income was due to the inclusion of shipping and handling costs in selling expenses. Higher incremental sales at lower gross margin narrowed the gap between gross profit and operating profit. In addition, Jinko's non-GAAP EPS benefited from a net foreign exchange gain. My estimates excluded all non-operational items aside from net interest expense.

Regardless of these minor P&L discrepancies, Jinko still earned $3.29 in annual non-GAAP EPS for 2019. At near $18 per share at the time of its last earnings release, Jinko was trading under 6x trailing earnings. Relative to the overall market indexes and even compared to other commodity manufacturers, Jinko shares were already heavily discounted. Despite an already low valuation, Jinko's stock has not recovered to the same degree as peers. It appears investors may be weighing potential downside to the company's near-term earnings outlook.

Near-Term Risks

Downstream Demand

As noted in the introduction, Jinko is a pure-play solar module manufacturer. According to its 2019 annual report, 82.5% of its business was international. With many countries of its major customers on indefinite lockdown, demand destruction could be a major risk. Unlike some downstream integrated peers, Jinko does not have a project installation business that could potentially consume its own internal production. Until the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, no one including Jinko's management really knows how demand could be impacted. After all, customer demand would be meaningless if installation was prohibited during periods of lockdown.

At least in some parts of the world, solar installation has been allowed even during lockdown periods. For example, California which is the largest solar market in the US, considers solar work as an essential service. This may ultimately be the situation as countries reopen around the world, but as First Solar (FSLR) noted in its recent earnings conference call, increased uncertainty could still negatively affect installations in three ways:

Government shutdown and restrictions resulting in longer lead times for financing, operations, and project sales. Financial tightening due to banks increasing their credit loss reserves. Solar project valuations being impacted by increased capital and debt uncertainty.

While First Solar may merely be laying out worst-case scenarios for its investors, their points are legitimate and have affected the solar industry to some degree during past economic downturns. It should also be noted First Solar's comments were made last week while Jinko's statement “we believe our shipments and capacity expansion plans for the full year 2020 will not be impacted by the outbreak” was made on March 13, just prior to most of the world outside of China shutting down.

Procurement Costs

As I described being a potential negative in my 2020 solar preview, Jinko is not a fully integrated solar panel manufacturer and lacks cell manufacturing capacity to fully supply its internal module manufacturing capacity. Relative to its target 25 GW module capacity, Jinko may need to outsource more than half of its cell requirements. Relative to its 19 GW 2020 midpoint shipment guidance, the company would need to outsource either through tolling or by direct purchase 42% of its cell requirements.

(Data from Jinko's Q4 2020 earnings presentation).

In a normal market, outsourcing is not an issue. During periods of imbalance, margins could get squeezed due to higher procurement costs. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the price gap between mono-PERC cells and mono-PERC modules narrowed considerably from roughly $0.125/watt to $0.10/watt. The pricing chart below also shows a slight uptick in cell pricing mid-quarter, a very rare occurrence in an industry where pricing drops 95% of the time.

(Data compiled from PVInsights.)

If Jinko procured all of its cell requirements at spot market pricing, gross margin would have been negatively impacted by 8.8%. According to comments made during its Q4 2020 earnings conference call, the company only produced 55% of its cell requirements internally. Tolling partnerships may have reduced the actual gross margin impact compared to outright purchases in the spot market. As the table below shows, the adjusted module manufacturing gross margin of 18.9% in the fourth quarter was below the company's 19.5% midpoint guidance and 160 basis points below its top end guidance.

Revenues Gross Profit Gross Margin Actual $1,368.74 $247.09 18.05% Est. Module $1,286.62 $242.99 18.89% Est. Wafer $82.12 $4.11 5.00%

(Data compiled from Jinko's Q4 2019 earnings report and statements made during its Q4 2019 earnings conference call citing 6% wafer sales mix at 5% gross margin. Dollar figures in millions.)

Luckily for Jinko, the pricing gap between cell and module verticals remained constant during the first quarter. As a result, a negative surprise would be unlikely and gross margin should be more in line with the company's guidance. Still, this shows how the lack of full vertical integration could affect profitability.

First-Quarter 2020 Earnings

Jinko's first-quarter guidance was made after China had already reopened and was late enough in the quarter to be fairly accurate. Solid first-quarter earnings from peers who have already reported also reduce the odds of a negative surprise. Using the company's midpoint guidance as a guide and combined with my estimated figures for manufacturing costs and average selling prices, the following should be a rough estimate for Jinko's Q1 2020 earnings.

Module Shipments: 3.65 GW

Revenues: $1035 million

Gross Profit: $202 million

Gross Margin: 19.5%

Operating Expenses: $136 million

Operating Profit: $66 million

Net Interest Expense: $12 million

Tax (20%): $11 million

Non-GAAP Net Income: $43 million

Diluted Share Count: 43 million

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.00

This is one of the rare occasions my estimates exactly match analysts' non-GAAP EPS estimate of $1.00. As usual, my estimates above are adjusted to only represent operational earnings. Jinko normally reports some net foreign exchange translation, but this amount should be minimal since the exchange rate between the USD and RMB held fairly steady during the first quarter.

GAAP EPS could be significantly lower due to the company's exposure to interest rates. For example, when interest rates fell in the second quarter of 2019, the pre-taxed GAAP EPS impact was -$0.46. The magnitude could be even greater given interest rates collapsed during the first quarter due to COVID-19. This could be partially offset by the change in fair value of its capped calls. Since these are mark-to-market adjustments, there should not be any actual long-term impact on the company's finances.

Final Thoughts

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a lot of countries and industries, and solar may not be an exception. In addition, there are some company-specific issues which may negatively affect JinkoSolar in the near term. The first being Jinko's aggressive guidance which may need to be revised lower. The second being the recent negative dynamics affecting pricing between key silicon-based solar verticals. However investors may have already priced in potential negative news flow because JKS's 28% share decline since the start of the year is more than double the index averages.

Jinko's potentially aggressive guidance may end up backfiring since it has resulted in analysts raising their 2020 estimates by almost 20% since the start of the year to $4.54 in non-GAAP EPS. If Jinko manages to meet current Wall Street expectations, its shares could rally significantly since in the mid-teens its stock would be trading at under 4x current year's estimated earnings. However, if COVID-19 ultimately affects the solar industry, investors need to evaluate Jinko based on a worst-case scenario to limit as much risk as possible.

Jinko does have a number of positives that should ensure it maintains a certain level of business. First, it is one of the largest and more importantly one of the lowest-cost manufacturers of solar modules in the world. These factors make it among the top four bankable brands. Since solar projects are considered long-term investments, bankability is a critical factor in securing sales and the most bankable brands are typically the first in line to supply global demand. During past cyclical downturns, leading brands were able to increase shipments at the expense of smaller suppliers.

Secondly, Jinko has done an extremely good job with its product evolution. A decade ago, it was a relatively small provider of mainstream solar panels. During the past five years, the company has concentrated on narrowing its product offering to only include higher end products. At the start of this year, nearly all of Jinko's capacity is mono-crystalline PERC products which are in the upper one-third tier of global supply in terms of efficiency. In addition, Jinko has 800 MW of n-type capacity which is among the highest efficiency cells in the market today and rivals SunPower (SPWR) which led the industry in high efficiency commercial modules during the past decade. Product differentiation along with bankability should ensure Jinko's ability to maintain stable shipment volumes at above industry level margins.

Lastly as I mentioned above, Jinko is not a fully integrated manufacturer which has hurt its margins during periods of high demand. If global demand contracts and affects Jinko's shipment volume, the impact would not be linear until shipments fall below the company's fully integrated capacity. For example, if Jinko's 2020 shipment volume falls well below the 19 GW midpoint guidance to its fully integrated capacity of 11 GW, the EPS impact may only be at half the rate of the lower shipment volume.

With a higher ratio of mono-crystalline PERC capacity along with its new n-type cell capacity, Jinko could potentially maintain 2019 level non-GAAP EPS even if shipments drop 10% year over year. This would be over 35% below the company's current midpoint guidance, so this scenario would be a very dramatic disappointment. However, even if this dire scenario were to unfold, Jinko could still potentially produce near $3.00 in EPS. Thus in the mid-teens JKS would be trading at under 6x current year earnings even under an extremely bearish scenario. For those who have an investing time horizon beyond three quarters, any negative reaction from current levels due to disappointing news flow should represent a very attractive long-term entry point in JinkoSolar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.