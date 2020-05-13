Energy Transfer Partners: Very High Long-Term Returns Even If Distributions Are Temporarily Cut

These include reducing its capital expenditure and boosting liquidity, which will help sustain the company's distribution until 2021, when it should be able to cover the distribution with free cash flow.

Introduction

After Energy Transfer Partners (ET) released its results for the first quarter of 2020, it is looking increasingly likely that its distributions will survive this downturn without any reductions. This primarily stems from the company's decisions to further reduce its capital expenditure, as well as moves to further strengthen its liquidity and minimize short-term debt maturities. Nonetheless, the future always remains uncertain, and thus, the possibility that the company is forced to reduce its distributions remains real. Whilst this would certainly seem disappointing on the surface, its unit price is so undervalued that there is still the potential for very high long-term returns even if this eventuates.

Background

There has been significant concerns and debate regarding whether ET's massive distribution yield would survive this downturn without being reduced. A significant portion of these concerns stem from its debt reaching new heights year after year, however, when considering the company's actual leverage, it becomes apparent that this has actually been steadily decreasing, as the graph below displays. This is far more important than the absolute value of its debt, and thus, this argument is invalid, which I analysed in greater detail in one of my previous articles - and despite many months passing since the article being published, nothing material has changed. Based on ET's guidance for 2020 that only sees its adjusted EBITDA decreasing slightly compared to 2019, there are currently no reasons to believe that these findings will change anytime soon.

During the first quarter of 2020, management undertook highly appropriate decisions that support its ability to continue sustaining its distributions, as shown below. These included further reducing the company's capital expenditure, which will also reduce its requirements to incur additional indebtedness. Management continues to believe that starting in 2021, its even-larger capital expenditure reductions will result in free cash flow, but it should be noted that this refers to free cash flow after distribution payments, as during 2019, the company already produced $2.043 billion of free cash flow. Through boosting its liquidity to $4 billion, the company has ample scope to manage its funding requirements for the remainder of 2020. Once producing free cash flow after distribution payments, the company will no longer be nearly as reliant on debt markets, and thus, its distributions will more secure.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

To provide a conservative baseline valuation for subsequent discussion, the first discounted cash flow valuation assumed that ET's quarterly distribution remains unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.305 per unit, or $1.22 per unit on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the second scenario assumed that the company's distribution is halved for the first five years, before being reinstated at its current level and thereafter remaining unchanged perceptually into the future. Since there is significant uncertainty about the very long-term future for its operations as the world moves away from fossil fuels, as well as short- to medium-term uncertainty due to the coronavirus, I believe that expecting any material distribution growth would leave too thin of a margin of safety.

The first valuation produced a result of $13.26 per unit, which indicates that ET's intrinsic value is 72.43% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that the company's current unit price offers a massive discount to its intrinsic value, even if it never increases its distribution. Meanwhile the second valuation produced a result of $10.91 per unit, which means that the intrinsic value would still be a very large 41.87% higher, even if the company were to temporarily halve its distribution for five years.

It is also reassuring that only $2.34 per unit of these intrinsic values is attributable to ET's distributions past the first twenty years. This subsequently indicates that even if the company's distributions were to completely cease past this point, its intrinsic values of $13.26 and $10.91 per unit would only fall to $10.92 and $8.57 per unit respectively, which are both still higher than the current unit price of $7.69.

This valuation used a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.26, expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on May 11, 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. Admittedly, this intrinsic value is partly being boosted by the current very low risk-free rates, as well as only moderate expected market returns.

Since the discount rate is quite likely the most contentious assumption, I have provided a Monte Carlo Simulation with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments. To further illustrate the extent that its units are undervalued, two additional scenarios relating to the company's future distributions were included. These scenarios foresee its distributions being reduced by 25% and 33% before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

When these two new scenarios are combined with the two original scenarios and the 121 different costs of equity assumptions, it provides a total of 484 different valuations. Outstandingly, it can be seen in the graph below that very few of these results are negative at only 8%, and even among these few negative results, the majority of losses are only modest at less than 20%. Even if all the results above a 100% return are considered to be too extreme and thus are excluded, the negative returns still only comprise 10% of the total returns. This illustrates that the intrinsic value and thus potential returns are not simply due to low discount rates. The other main indication is that even if a bearish scenario eventuates in the future, the probability of unitholders losing money in the long term is very low, as almost all valuations produce an intrinsic valuation above their current unit price as of the time of writing.

When considering an investment in an industry with an uncertain very long-term future, such as the oil & gas industry, I believe that the payback period of a distribution stream is especially important to consider. The quicker a unitholder sees their capital returned through distributions, the less the probability of them losing money, and thus, the lower the risk of an investment.

After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that based upon the first previously discussed scenario, it only takes around 6.5 and 7 years for their distributions to repay the initial investment in nominal and 2.50% inflation-adjusted terms respectively. This is incredibly fast and indicates that even if the transition away from fossil fuels in the future ravished their long-term future, unitholders should see little to no total losses. The example was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% distribution yield that grows at 5% per annum. It can be seen that despite its consistent growth rate, its inflation-adjusted payback period is significantly longer at 25 years, which is significantly less attractive than only 7 years.

Relative Valuations

Since the majority of ET's unitholders are focused around its distributions and the strong income stream it provides, the relative valuation compares the spread between the company's distribution yield and that of alternative income-producing investments. To simplify interpreting these graphs included below, a lower spread indicates a lower relative valuation. Thankfully, these graphs largely speak for themselves and show that ET's current distribution yield exceeded that of the selected alternative income investments to a historically significant extent. Whilst not as extreme as approximately one month ago, when fear was rife in the market, it nonetheless still indicates that, relatively speaking, the company's units are significantly undervalued and thus represent attractive value.

Rule Of Thumb Valuation

Whilst I find examining different quantitative valuations more important and interesting, simple rule of thumb valuation approaches can provide further food for thought to support the findings. Once operating conditions recover, based on ET's history, it would not be unreasonable to expect the company's unit price to trade with a 10% distribution yield, as seen in the graph below.

If the company is still paying only the same distribution of $1.22 per unit, this would require its unit price increasing to $12.22, or 58.91%. Even if this took five years and the company's distributions during this period of time were halved, its unitholders would still receive an additional 7.93% per annum for a potential total return of 98.56%, which equals a massive gross potential annualized return of 14.70%. This is a conservative future scenario, and realistically, it would not be surprising to see this total return eventuate in considerably less time than five years, and thus produce even higher annual returns. There would be few portfolios around that would not see a boost from adding any returns even close to these into their mix.

Conclusion

Based on the company's resolve and management taking sensible steps to secure its cherished distribution, it is appearing increasingly likely that ET will be capable of sustaining it throughout this turmoil. If the company is ultimately forced to temporarily reduce its distribution for several years, its unitholders should still see very high long-term returns and also appear to have minimal long-term downside risk. Given this, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners’ SEC filings, and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.