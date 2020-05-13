Logan Property: As Steady As It Goes

Logan Property aims to allocate about half of cash collected from contracted sales every year to land banking activities, so as to maintain its financial leverage at a comfortable level.

The company's urban renewal projects and investment properties are expected to be key growth drivers for the company in the medium term.

Logan Property achieved decent year-to-date contracted sales growth of +9.8% despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the company is targeting a contracted sales growth of +14% for FY2020.

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (OTC:LPHHF) [3380:HK], which has a significant presence in the Greater Bay Area region.

Logan Property achieved decent year-to-date contracted sales growth of +9.8% despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the company is targeting a contracted sales growth of +14% for FY2020. Logan Property's urban renewal projects and investment properties are also expected to be key growth drivers for the company in the medium term. Logan Property also aims to allocate about half of cash collected from contracted sales every year to land banking activities, so as to maintain its financial leverage at a comfortable level.

This is an update of my initiation article on Logan Property published on September 30, 2019. Logan Property's share price has increased by +8.5% from HK$11.08 as of September 27, 2019, to HK$12.02 as of May 11, 2020. The stock trades at 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 6.2 times and 5.6 times, respectively. The stock also offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.9% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.9%.

Decent Year-To-Date Contracted Sales Growth Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Logan Property's contracted sales grew by a very strong +33.4% YoY from RMB71,803 million in FY2018 to RMB96,022 million in FY2019. Notably, more than half or 56% of the company's contracted sales was derived from the Greater Bay Area region last year. The Greater Bay Area, comprising two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, and nine municipalities in the Guangdong Province, is a key focus area for the Chinese government, which aims to transform the area into a world-class city cluster comparable to New York, San Francisco and Tokyo in years to come.

While property sales in Mainland China have taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic at the start of the year in January and February 2020, the recovery has been swift as evidenced by Logan Property's year-to-date contracted sales. In the first four months of 2020, Logan Property's cumulative contracted sales increased by +9.8% YoY to RMB25.69 billion. In the month of April 2020, Logan Property's contracted sales grew by +42.0% YoY to RMB9.83 billion.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 27, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Logan Property guided for a FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB110 billion, which implies a +14% YoY growth. The company has salable resources of approximately RMB180 billion (of which the Greater Bay Area accounts for 60%) for FY2020, so a sell-through rate of 60% should allow Logan Property to meet its FY2020 contracted sales target. Given that Logan Property's sell-through rate was a higher 65% in FY2019, the achievement of the company's FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB110 billion should not be a problem. Looking ahead, Logan Property expects to deliver a three-year contracted sales CAGR of at least +20% in the medium term.

Logan Property also noted at the recent results briefing that all of its 79 property showrooms located across the country have re-opened by mid-March 2020, while home buyer visits at these property showrooms have recovered to 80% of normalized levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it is not surprising that Logan Property's contracted sales growth in April 2020 was strong and the company is targeting +14% YoY contracted sales growth for the full year.

Urban Renewal Projects And Investment Properties Are Expected To Be Key Medium-Term Growth Drivers

Logan Property expects urban renewal projects, the conversion of existing villages and factories into new mixed-use developments or homes, to account for one-fifth of its core earnings in three years' time. In the company's FY2019 results presentation, Logan Property makes reference to the "high-margin" and "short conversion cycle" characteristics of urban renewal projects. This implies that Logan Property's ROE should increase over time with higher profit margins and increased asset turnover, as earnings contribution from urban renewal projects grows over time.

As of December 31, 2019, Logan Property has a pipeline of 78 urban renewal projects in 10 Chinese cities with a total Gross Floor Area of 21.34 million sq m, amounting to salable resources of RMB400.6 billion. Notably, approximately 95% of Logan Property's salable resources from urban renewal projects is derived from the Greater Bay Area region.

Key Urban Renewal Projects Expected To Contribute Significant Earnings In The Next Few Years

Source: Logan Property's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Another key growth driver for Logan Property in the medium to long term is investment properties. As a developer of residential properties, Logan Property plans to invest between 5% and 10% of its annual revenue in building new investment properties for the next decade. This should help Logan Property to establish a new recurring rental income stream from investment properties in time to come. Looking ahead, Logan Property has a pipeline of 14 metro property projects in Shenzhen, which are expected to be mixed-use developments comprising both residential and investment properties.

Logan Property's Metro Property Projects in Shenzhen

Source: Logan Property's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Striking A Balance Between Land Banking And Financial Leverage

Logan Property has a manageable net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing of 67.4% as of December 31, 2019, which is lower than the average net gearing ratios of 90-100% for a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers which I track.

Going forward, Logan Property targets to allocate about half of the cash collected from contracted sales every year to land banking activities, so as to maintain the company's financial leverage at a comfortable level. In the long term, Logan Property wants to continue to have a strong presence in the Greater Bay Area region, which it expects to account for between 50% and 60% of its land bank. Other key geographic areas of focus include the Yangtze River Delta and the Southwest region of China, which Logan Property expects to represent 20% and 15% of the company's total land bank, respectively.

Valuation And Dividends

Logan Property trades at 5.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$12.02 as of May 11, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.2 times and 5.6 times, respectively.

Logan Property offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.9% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.9%. The company recommended a final dividend of HK$0.45 per share, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.83. This represents a +10.6% YoY increase in absolute terms (from HK$0.75 in FY2018 dividends per share which included HK$0.15 in special dividends) and a dividend payout ratio of 40%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Logan Property are new policies which are negative for the Chinese property sector as a whole, weaker-than-expected economic growth and housing demand in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area where Logan Property has a significant presence in, and a cut in dividend payout ratio in the future.

