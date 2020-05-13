Disney: Why I'm Not Too Excited About The Reopening Of Shanghai Parks

Disney will make slow and steady progress and work with government agencies to bring its parks back to life, but the optimism in the market might not last long.

Theme parks will not be the same for quite some time, and the new normal for Disney brings to light the possibility of margin contraction and revenue losses.

(Source)

From the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the market has suddenly shifted to the reopening of the economy. China has already made a few moves in restoring normalcy, and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has become a beneficiary of these decisions. As many of my readers would know, Shanghai Disneyland was reopened today, and the tickets are sold out for the majority of this week. Here's a news piece from Seeking Alpha to refresh your memory.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This might seem like exciting news for Disney, and shares rallied since May 5, when the reopening of the Shanghai Disneyland was first announced. A deeper dive into what this means for the company makes me remain on the sidelines in anticipation of a steep decline in the stock price within the next 12 months.

Two characteristics of the new normal for Disney

Shanghai Disneyland will operate at a capacity of approximately 30%, according to the rules set forth by the Chinese government. This comes to 24,000 daily visitors. However, in reality, the company would not be opening its parks to that many daily visitors just yet. Answering a question from an analyst on May 5, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said:

Roughly they want us to be at about 30% of that. So it’s 24,000 a day. We’re going to actually open up far below that just to have our training wheels on with our new procedures and processes to make sure we don’t have any lines backing up either as guests entering into the park or as they wade through the park. So we’re going to approach that very, very slowly.

Bob Chapek told CNBC yesterday that Disney will increase the weekly visitor count by 5,000 per week until it reaches 24,000 daily visitors, which confirms that Shanghai Disneyland is operating well below the government-imposed limits.

The first characteristic, therefore, is Disney operating its parks at significantly reduced capacity.

Some countries have already attempted to reopen their economies after successfully containing the social spread of the virus. However, the results have not been encouraging.

(Source: Quartz)

Just 3 days after South Korea eased the restrictions on restaurants and night clubs, the government was forced to reinforce the shutdown of more than 2,100 bars and night clubs in Seoul, as these places were linked to the sudden uptick in virus infections in the capital of the country.

This gives an indication of what to expect in the post-coronavirus era. Even though the reopening of parks is a positive sign, there is always the risk of an abrupt end to the party if new infections rise as a result of such a decision. This risk, however, doesn't seem to be factored in Disney's market value.

The Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918, which is considered by many to be the deadliest pandemic in the history of mankind, came in three waves. According to the CDC, the second one was the deadliest.

(Source: CDC)

I'm not expert enough to comment on this any further, but as far as I see, there is a risk of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well, and what happened in South Korea serves as a reminder of this risk. Harvard scientists believe that social distancing policies will extend through 2022 as the world fights to curb the spread of the virus.

The new normal for Disney, therefore, will be characterized by a significant uncertainty regarding the continuity of its business operations, even if the global economy reopens gradually in the coming weeks. This is the second unique characteristic that I see in the company's new operating conditions.

The new normal points to disappointing earnings

The reopening of the Shanghai Disneyland and tickets selling out in the first few hours after opening for booking are positive signs for the company. There's no denying that. This goes on to highlight that park-goers are likely to flock to theme parks even before a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed. This surprises me, and I'm beginning to think I'm being a bit too conservative!

There are reasons to believe that this new normal for Disney will be a massive drag on its earnings.

First, let's not forget that the Parks segment accounted for the highest segmental revenue in 2019. If theme parks are mandated to operate at a significantly reduced capacity, Disney earnings will only trend one way in the next 12 months.

Second, the continuity of social distancing policies and other precautionary measures will curb the enthusiasm of some park-goers, as theme parks would not be normal for quite some time. For instance, The New York Times reported on Monday that parades have been suspended at the Shanghai Disneyland, as people crowd sidewalks to watch them, theatres remain closed, and there are no fireworks. The Times reported a lack of enthusiasm building up in China already as a result of many popular attractions at Disneyland being canceled as safety precautions. The initial positive reaction in China might fade away as time passes by, and things could be similar when Disney opens all the 13 parks that remain closed.

Third, the operating costs of these parks will surge as Disney is required to implement safety measures including, but not limited to, conducting temperature checks at the gates, constantly disinfecting ride vehicles, and handing out gloves and masks where necessary. Operating at reduced capacity levels will also be a drag on operating earnings. Food and merchandise sales will also take a hit because of the fewer number of people allowed in on a daily basis. These developments will likely lead to a contraction in operating profit margins.

Takeaway: The high degree of uncertainty regarding the Parks segment makes Disney shares less attractive

In the coming weeks, Disney will gradually reopen its parks and adjacent shopping malls. This will likely improve the sentiment of investors. Disney Springs in Florida will begin phased reopening on May 20, and shares will likely react positively. However, the new normal for parks creates substantial doubt about the earnings of the company. The impact of COVID-19 will be felt through the next 12 months, and it would likely take more than a year for the company to return to normalcy. Disney shares have declined by 27% this year, but are still trading at a P/E of around 40. What Disney did in the last 12 months, however, will not be repeated in the next 12 months, in my opinion. This leads me to conclude that it is still overvalued.

