Wolf's Corona Discounts: Omnicom Group

The company is one of the few class 1 media and telecommunications stocks that I consider extremely investable at the moment due to low valuation and high quality.

In this article, we take a look at a company I began writing on some time ago, but haven't gotten around to complete until now - The Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (OMC) is one of the stocks I've been banging on about in a few articles over the past couple of weeks. It's a relatively new holding for me as well, growing in appeal when uncertainties arose in ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Meredith (MDP). The company seems to weather the storm better than at least the latter of these, and this is only one of the qualities that makes Omnicom interesting here.

I'm all about finding quality combined with undervaluation in this market. A company which despite sector-wide headwinds persists in its dividend policy and shows the fundamentals that Omnicom does is an excellent company in my view.

But just what are these excellent qualities? For those of you who have been watching my articles and wondering what company I've been going on about, here's Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group - What does the company do?

Omnicom, much like its peers in the same industry, is a company that provides advertising, corporate communications services, and marketing services. It has branded networks and agencies not just in the USA, but in the entire world. The total number of services that the company offers is over 20, but let's try to at least mention some, so you know what you're getting.

CRM - Customer Relationship Management, Customer, experience, and executions & support/PR

Advertising, including creative services as well as strategic media planning and data analytics.

Corporate Communications & Crisis management, public affairs and media relations services.

IR services

Mobile marketing, package design, product placement, retail marketing.

Field marketing, experiential marketing, entertainment marketing

Healthcare, including advertising and media services to healthcare clients.

...and much more.

Omnicom has a client-centric business model that basically means the company does what the clients need it to do. The company will restructure based on client needs and allocate resources and offerings in accordance with where the market is going.

The company has been enjoying some excellent tailwinds from increasing focus to pan-regional and global markets when it comes to client brands. The integration of digital marketing into traditional marketing channels as well as new communications/digital platforms has also played into the company's hand, as Omnicom can act as a one-size-fits-all sort of company that can provide clients with quite literally anything they could need.

In this, the company's 1500 advertising agencies specialize in the aforementioned marketing disciplines, usually each with a specific focus.

Company clients are found in every sector, and it's not uncommon that several of Omnicom's agencies service different brands and product lines of the same client. The company has an incredible diversification and lack of individual exposure on a client basis, where the largest client represented merely 3% of the company's entire 2019 revenues and was served by more than 210 of the company's individual agencies. The company's 100 largest clients, many of which represent the world's major marketers, were no more than 51% of revenues and were served on average by over 60 agencies each.

There is, as I see it, a good spread here.

The company was founded in 1986, by merging the then-three larger advertising conglomerates. In terms of size, it's the world's second-largest provider of advertising and marketing communications services across the entire world.

While the 100 largest clients represent 50% of revenues, the company has over 5000 clients in more than 100 countries. The company has corporate offices across the world and on every major continent.

Reportable segments are as follows in terms of revenue as of 2019.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

As expected, the company has a weighting towards advertising in all of its forms making up for the vast majority of company revenues. We can also choose to see this in terms of marketable segments, or customer industry sectors, which shows a very appealing diversification.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

There's also the geographical view, which looks as follows.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

Again, a clear weight, this time towards NA, but with a significant portion of revenues generated overseas in Europe and other locations.

As always, the initial question was, what does the company do? The company in question, the Omnicom Group, makes money by providing full-service marketing services to the entire world, with a focus on NA and Europe. The company has done this in its current form for nearly 35 years, and in its individual forms (as it was a merger) for much longer. It has diversification in terms of industries, geographies, and service segments, but weights towards advertising revenues and the US specifically.

Omnicom Group - How has the company been doing?

The fact that the company has paid an uninterrupted dividend with a growth streak of 10 years should tell you something about how the company has been doing. Historically speaking, ad services has always been a good place to invest money. The fact is that the entire ad service market is controlled by the "big five," a number of companies that include WPP (WPP), Omnicom, Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY), Interpublic Group (IPG) and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF). Together, these control 70% of the global advertising market.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The fact is that bigger here is truly better. Companies like Omnicom spend billions on improving their RoI and have better cost control due to higher degrees of vertical integration. Clients also have a history of preferring to work with one partner as it gives them negotiating leverage and maximizes spend efficiency - all of the aforementioned companies enjoy the advantage of fulfilling these demands.

Omnicom, as a result, has been doing well and continues to do well despite COVID-19. 1Q20 is the latest report we have, and it gave us:

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

Extension of a $2.5B credit facility.

No more share repurchases

Issuing of $1.8B in senior notes as well as $400M in a 364-day credit facility.

YoY EPS growth of $0.02/share.

Organic growth of 0.3%, mainly related to an expected boom in healthcare spending/advertising and growth in the company's core regions, less Euro markets excepting the UK.

Improved FCF, growing to $362M YoY ($340.7M), which are used to pay dividends, a lower amount of CapEx, and some stock repurchases prior to the halting of the program.

A small, 10bps decline in operating margins

A small, 2% decline in operating profit.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The company has no debt maturing until 2022, at which point corona should have passed into near-term memory. The company has a net debt to EBITDA of 1.0X, marking its debt position as "Not an issue" even following the new notes and facilities.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The company also has little-to-no exposure to the Oil & Gas industry. While it is not expected for a company of this sort to even have this, it's always good to point out that even without corona and focusing on the current oil scare, Omnicom will hardly see any noticeable negative effects from this.

The fact is, since the financial crisis, Omnicom has been an absolutely stellar investment in terms of returns. When looking at net cash returned to shareholders, we see this when we look at both dividends and share repurchases.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

How has the company been doing? Prior to corona, Omnicom enjoyed a significant period of overvaluation. Even during corona, all the company has done is return to slight undervaluation of 11.7X earnings. The company has been doing more than fine. The company does expect things to go down further in April (Source: 1Q20 Earnings Call, Phil Angelastro), but as of yet this is unclear.

The picture that is clear is that the company has prepared extensively through the use of new debt, shoring up credit lines, and preparing for a stronger financial hit. Even in the case of further corona issues, things with Omnicom should be more than fine going through 2020.

Let's look at risks.

Omnicom Group - What are the risks?

As always, there are risks to the company.

The rise of digital media and advertising is the most prominent one, with digital sales now being more important than TV, and offline ad sales (such as television, print, radio and out of home) are flat. This requires Omnicom to adapt and change in order to meet market demand, and these forms of advertising are far more fragmented and cost controls are far more stringent than before. This, coupled with higher development costs for cross-platform solutions has lowered company margins. While Omnicom has done better than its peers, it's slowed in terms of revenue growth nonetheless.

is the most prominent one, with digital sales now being more important than TV, and offline ad sales (such as television, print, radio and out of home) are flat. This requires Omnicom to adapt and change in order to meet market demand, and these forms of advertising are far more fragmented and cost controls are far more stringent than before. This, coupled with higher development costs for cross-platform solutions has lowered company margins. While Omnicom has done better than its peers, it's slowed in terms of revenue growth nonetheless. Similar to issues with other advertising firms, contracts in this industry are usually very short, and clients can cancel business without much notice. This again requires Omnicom to be at the top of its game to keep up. Demands from clients are higher than it was only 5-10 years ago, and the structure of how companies hire agencies is changing, from media fees to project-based assignments.

This again requires Omnicom to be at the top of its game to keep up. Demands from clients are higher than it was only 5-10 years ago, and the structure of how companies hire agencies is changing, from media fees to project-based assignments. FX is always a risk for a company with significant parts of the business located outside of the US, though in the case of Omnicom, I believe even a severe FX headwind would do little except hamper a quarter somewhat, with more than 50% of the business still being within NA.

The risks with Omnicom, and any ad company, is that the companies need to adapt to the current age of advertising and media. While legacy advertising services still exist, and I doubt the demand for them will go away, the revenue mix of a 2020-2030 advertising company will undoubtedly look somewhat different from a 1986 advertising company. It serves us well to make certain that Omnicom adapts to grow and survive here.

Omnicom Group - What is the valuation?

There is excitement to be had here, as always.

Omnicom is a company that typically trades well above 15 times earnings - however, I believe the reasons for this premium, namely excellent revenue growth, is something the company can't count on going forward due to a multitude of factors. As such, I will estimate company earnings and trends going forward at a fair value of 15X.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

The current forecasts estimate that Omnicom group, on an EPS basis, will not grow until 2022, but will in fact move negatively in the order of negative 0.39% EPS. However, looking at the company's current valuation below 10 times earnings, even at such forecasts, there are upsides to be made from here. Even trading roughly sideways to 11-12 times earnings, annual returns based on current dividend trends would amount to market-beating 13.05% annually, with potential returns up to 22-25% annually possible at a return to normal valuation within the next 2-3 years.

Forecast estimates are rock-solid and have a 100% accuracy rating with a 10% margin of error when looking at the FactSet data. Currently, estimates include a 24% EPS drop in 2020, which I personally based on 1Q20 trends view as questionable and giving little credence to the company's management - but it may of course occur.

The fact is, the company has been on an excellent growth trend going on 10 years since the last recession when the preceding growth trend was cut short by the financial crisis. If history repeats itself, the company will begin another growth streak going into 2020-2030. Even if I agree that this growth streak - due to sector-specific headwinds and revenue mix mentioned in key risks - will be smaller, the fact is that the company is being undervalued to a degree I do not agree with.

While 18 times earnings for a company no longer growing at 6-9% annually in earnings (as has been the case since 2001) is too much, a 15X fair valuation currently puts the company at around $80/share when the company returns to fair value - $70/share if you want to be conservative and use the 2020E EPS. This puts company undervaluation between 30-45% at current prices, indicating a very strong upside.

A few words on the company through my classification system. It's a rare, class-1 communications stock with a Very safe-recently affirmed dividend trading at an earnings yield of nearly 11% with an average 3-Y PEG ratio of 1.88. The payout of the dividend is below 50% (43%) on an LTM basis, and the company sports a BBB+ credit rating. The 31-year dividend streak is the cherry on top, and Omnicom is considered having a "Narrow" moat by M*. The yield for this type of stalwart is high, at 4.72% as of the writing of this article.

All of this brings the combined quality and opportunity score to a 3.6 out of 4.3. That's better than Comcast (CMCSA) from an opportunity perspective although equal on a quality basis, and better in both quality and opportunity than the only other class 1 media/telecommunications stock I currently follow - Verizon (VZ). There is, of course, more than simple numbers to consider here, as Verizon and Comcast can most certainly be considered more defensive - but in terms of potential upside and safety, Omnicom still shows us some truly excellent metrics with the history to go along with it.

My target for Omnicom stands between $75-80/share, indicating a current potential upside of up to 45% on today's share price - and that marks the current thesis.

Thesis

Don't get me wrong, and I hope I pointed this out emphatically. All companies are potentially experiencing headwinds as a result of COVID-19. Omnicom is no different, and I tried to be exhaustive and clear in the risks. However, even if the company experiences a structural decline in revenue growth that we've seen the advent of during the past 2-3 years, there is still much value in a marketing giant like Omnicom.

I don't see how digital marketing could ever replace the traditional advertising agency as a whole. What it will do is force the agencies to exist to adapt to evolving customer needs. Omnicom is doing this. Looking at advertising is similar to looking, as I see it, at asset management companies. Who will survive and who will thrive in a changing market? Much like with the latter, there are companies that will fall, and there are companies that will thrive.

I consider Omnicom to be the latter of the two. The company has long enjoyed both a predictable and profitable business model, and despite the slowdown, the company has continually increased dividends to the tune of 11% dividend growth annually for the past 20 years. While the shift to digital advertising still continues, it's hard to argue against the fact that Omnicom is investing - and investing in the "right" sort of things to secure a profitable future.

When it comes to the world of advertising companies, Omnicom is the best of its breed. The best in its class - and I expect the company will continue to show this going forward.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to an undervaluation that unfairly reflects Omnicom's forward potential, I consider the company at least 30-45% undervalued long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMC, CMCSA, IPG, VIAC, VZ, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.