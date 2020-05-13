Big Tobacco: Our Quick Picks

Dividends are one of the chief reasons to invest in tobacco, so our picks try to meet the objective of being able to ensure the dividend, while also providing value.

After years of constant and determined decline, the COVID-19 pandemic offers a moment of reprieve for Big Tobacco as seasoned smokers take their habits home with them. For the first time in a long time, idling at home has meant structural resilience in smoking volumes. Indeed, we've seen this is exemplary results for some of the most important global tobacco firms. We think that given the discounts tobacco has from pre-COVID-19 levels, they all seem to differing extents attractive from a valuation perspective, as discounts due to increased discount rates aren't a strong reason to trade down stocks. Below, we discuss the various reasons for which we think some of our select picks could be interesting in the current environment, with specific attention to dividends and resilience.

Altria

Altria had a great Q1 with knockout results in all products and particular strength in discount and Middleton cigars. Altria is nice because it hocks a lot of Philip Morris International's (PM) products but in the US geography only. On one hand, this is a less attractive market for Big Tobacco, as it's progressively moving away from smoking, but it also gives them presence to transition smokers to their robust non-combustible portfolio of snus and other oral products.

Although the company's IQOS presence is rolling out less than optimally due to the pandemic-related reasons, this product also lends itself to Altria's overall strategy to retain current smokers in different markets for the future. What's more concerning is Altria's tendencies with equity-accounted investments, all of which do not look even remotely promising. E-vapor category volume in the U.S. fell 12% sequentially and 10% year on year in Q1 2020, with Juul's market share dropping further (to 39% of volume from 43% in Q4 2019). These figures imply a 21% sequential volume decline for Juul volume and a 6.6% sequential volume decline for other e-vapor products. Ste. Michelle is evolving poorly as well, in a manner that might end up being more permanent, not to mention Cronos (CRON) with its internal control weaknesses and the unlucky timing with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD).

Despite these ill-fated projects, the company's dividend is still substantial, well-covered and much appreciated by investors, being paid reliably enough where Altria qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands is definitely the most aggressive pick here, but it's definitely the best-suited for the COVID-19 environment. The company has an extensive portfolio of cheaper cigarettes and rolling tobacco products. Where the rising unemployment figures are represented disproportionately by smokers, a downtrading environment is imminent, and these discount brands are going to see volume like they did with Altria (MO).

(Source: Altria Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

Moreover, the COVID-19 shutdowns present an opportunity for Imperial Brands' lagging blu products to prepare for more a foothold, while first-mover products like IQOS have to slow down commercialization efforts. Although they will be hard to topple, for these efforts COVID-19 is somewhat of a blessing in disguise. Additionally, the company's control over Logista is also a source of alpha on this stock, where the albeit low-margin logistics business is nonetheless critical in tobacco distribution and provides a valuation buffer that is difficult to match in this sector.

On the downside with Imperial Brands, there is a dangerously high payout ratio with a bloated dividend that could probably excusably be reduced come H1 earnings. Moreover, the company sold its cigar business, which is one of the few smokeable products that are actually building volume rather than losing it. This was in order to combat its debt-load, which is putting an unpleasant amount of pressure on the company, making it a bit more of a cigar butt equity compared to PMI. Nonetheless, if the dividend of 13% comes through and the COVID-19 environment yields desired results, things are looking good for this oft-ignored issue.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

It is not lost on the investment community that British American Tobacco is definitely of some quality. The company's payout ratio is low at around 65% at a 7% yield. Its debt isn't really a problem, and in the coronavirus environment, tobacco is a nice business to be in, as Altria has proved. Although Big Tobacco still relies primarily on traditional combustible products for revenue, what didn't perform so well were products in strategic transition portfolios. For companies like Philip Morris International and Altria, which have the first-mover IQOS product, this is more of a problem. For BTI, with its lagging glo product, this is more of a golden opportunity. In addition to the general resilience that we can expect from the company's combustible portfolio, we think this an opportunity for BTI to drop its discount to PMI, so there's both a dividend and value opportunity here.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International is definitely our highest-quality pick in the sector. The company has a strong grasp and global presence with leading brands like Marlboro, which is incidentally also one of the most premium brands, along with Parliament to a lesser extent. It even has some presence with mid-range brands like Chesterfield. Moreover, its financial quality is also very good as well, with a relatively safe balance sheet and a lower payout ratio than peers.

But the crowning jewel in the Philip Morris crown is the IQOS reduced-risk product, which continues growing in all geographies and has reached a double-digit share in important cities in Eastern Europe and Italy. It's the leading product in Japan with the vast majority of that pilot market. Although COVID-19 puts a damper on the commercialization efforts for IQOS, there should be some cost buffers in that too that can provide more margin against any possible downtrading activity in this environment.

Concluding Remarks

Markets are pretty troubled right now, so it's important to consider companies that are likely to continue to generate cash flows despite the current situation. All the companies above are relatively insulated from the issues related to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the risk that we enter a depression would impact all these companies. However, either through quality or a scrappy product portfolio, we think that these picks should weather the storm well and come out on the other side with robust (if not better) margins and sales.

