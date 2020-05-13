The Market On Pulling Guidance: This Is The Way

The common thread of not providing guidance this earnings season appears to be any sector in tech where orders are not in weeks or months ahead of time. This narrows it down to memory or chip manufacturers with the only near-term visibility to provide guidance - albeit in a wider range. Others like Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP), or Apple (AAPL) don't have the industry dynamics to predict what their income will be just a few weeks out as consumer demand and business demand is more or less real-time, on top of being consumer-direct.

Companies like Micron (MU), Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and Western Digital (WDC) are not just suppliers of products for consumer devices; they provide the backbone to data center infrastructure, which remains supported, and often ameliorated, by the COVID-19 situation. Arguably, data center products have become the dominant division in each of their respected companies. Data center and enterprise orders come in weeks and sometimes months ahead of shipment and give these companies the (relative) visibility over consumer or direct-to-consumer businesses. This has been the difference so far in this historic environment.

(Source: techcrunch.com)

However, the market hasn't reacted with this in mind.

Facebook, for example, didn't provide but a snippet of March and April's ad environment by saying, "After the initial steep decrease in advertising revenue in March, we have seen signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April, where advertising revenue has been approximately flat compared to the same period a year ago..." and the stock rallied, moving up 5.5% the following day.

Compare this to Western Digital, which issued revenue guidance of $4.35B (at the midpoint) versus consensus of $4.3B and EPS of $1.20 (again, at the midpoint) versus consensus of $1.22. Perhaps the stock would not have sunk 12% if the board didn't suspend the dividend, but the "guidance stocks" are not faring as well as the non-guidance stocks.

It seems the market is rewarding less (or zero) certainty over more certainty in the form of guidance (which has been meeting or nearly meeting consensus). Add to this, the guidance stocks are the ones seeing a boost because of the work-at-home-learn-at-home - benefiting from the conditions, not being hurt - yet, it makes no difference.

A look at the stocks reporting over the last two weeks, those giving guidance versus not giving guidance, provides us with some perspective on the market reactions.

Guided Stocks INTC AMD WDC AMZN Avg -5.13% Return since earnings -1.49% -3.15% -11.10% -4.8%

No Guide Stocks FB SNAP AAPL NFLX* Avg 13.44% Return since earnings 8.20% 39.71% 6.30% -0.46%

If you're leery about the high numbers of SNAP and the low numbers of WDC, we can remove them and rerun the numbers.

Guided Stocks INTC AMD AMZN Avg -3.15% Return since earnings -1.49% -3.15% -4.8%

No Guide Stocks FB AAPL NFLX* Stocks Avg 4.68% Nasdaq Avg 3.72% Return since earnings 8.20% 6.30% -0.46% Nasdaq (QQQ)(COMP) return since earnings 0.99% 1.27% 8.9%

(*Netflix did technically guide but said it was guesswork and I explain my rationale in an article to my subscribers for putting it in this category)

The market is clear: it favors stocks pulling guidance against the stocks which are able (and willing) to guide. Most of the guided stocks are semiconductors, and cyclicality fears could be a primary factor in them trading down. Still, the strength just reported, and the strength for the current quarter does not suggest the cycle is heading downward.

For a one-to-one comparison, we can evaluate Micron, which guided, and Broadcom (AVGO), which pulled guidance, both back in March.

MU AVGO Return since earnings 7.5% 24.8%

The trend seems to push through the semiconductors, and while Micron is more prone to cyclical swings than Broadcom, the outperformance is clear: stocks pulling guidance are in favor.

This may change as we get to the other end of this pandemic, where the true business strength will shine, but by that time, companies like Facebook will be returning to strength in revenue growth. As counter-intuitive as it seems, the market is showing its hand, and it's not easy to go against the market.

All of this being said, I favor the stocks which haven't had a good total return over this pandemic period. So let's look at the chart to see which ones those are.

Data by YCharts

I've taken the timeframe of February 10th up to April 20th (before these last few weeks of earnings, except MU and AVGO). These are the stocks that have outperformed or underperformed within the pandemic-driven news cycle. I see the outperformers underperforming the rest of the year compared to the same group. Add in the market love for guidance-free stocks over the last two weeks, and I want the intersection of these groups.

Those are Facebook, Broadcom, Snap, and Apple.

Guidance free, pandemic underperformers seem to be the best year-out bets. I'll stick with that for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, FB, INTC, MU, WDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.