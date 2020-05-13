Guardant Health: Long-Term Catalysts Outweigh The Near-Term Headwinds

After more than doubling in value last year, the company’s share price has lost its mojo in the year so far.

Investment Thesis

After more than doubling its share price last year fueled by an impressive growth momentum over nearly two years, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) has witnessed its share price faltering this year. With cancer patients delaying their treatments amid pandemic fears, and biopharma customers diverting their attention to COVID-19, the test volumes have dried up. Even though an immediate recovery is unlikely, the impending FDA approval leading to an NCD for the Guardant360 test could sustain the near-term revenue growth while the pan-cancer testing reaches the private payer coverage.

Despite a slowdown in patient enrollments, the LUNAR program, a long-term catalyst for the stock, is on track, powered by Guardant’s robust liquidity level. Meanwhile, the recent foray into COVID-19 testing offsets any negative impact due to the pandemic. With management withdrawing the 2020 revenue guidance, our relative valuation, assuming a conservative NTM EV/Sales multiple to reflect the hazy near-term outlook, implies an overvalued stock based on the near-term revenue forecast. However, we believe, Guardant is a "Hold" for the long-term investor, as our 2021 revenue estimate indicates a premium.

A Reversal of Fortunes in 2020

After an impressive performance in 2019 when its share price more than doubled, a pan-cancer LCD (local coverage determination) issued by Palmetto GBA at the end of 2020 was exactly what Guardant Health needed to propel its revenue growth this year. Seeking an FDA approval for its liquid biopsy test, Guardant360 (G360), that could lead to an NCD (National Coverage Determination) to further broaden its clinical uptake, the stock had a plenty of catalysts lined up for 2020. However, the stock has only risen ~21.2% this year, compared to an ~11.0% gain in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. At a time that personalized medicine is gaining popularity, pushing the shares of data-driven biotech companies such as Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) by ~27.4% % YTD (year to date), the performance of Guardant, a pioneer in precision oncology, looks mediocre.

Source: Koyfin

The Pandemic Slows Revenue Growth

The company faced multiple headwinds when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., which accounts for ~96% of its top line as of Q1 2020 (first quarter of 2020). Even though the revenue from precision oncology testing, forming ~89% of the top line, more than doubled for the fifth consecutive quarter, the test volumes from both clinical and biopharma customers dropped from the prior quarter.

Source: Author; Data from company financials

As biopharma customers turned their attention to COVID-19, their revenue component, making up ~37% of testing revenue, slowed to ~90.6%, putting an end to a growth streak of more than 100% over three consecutive quarters. Even though the clinical test revenue surged ~120.9%, the pandemic fears have kept patients from visiting clinics, resulting in a 30% decline in average test volumes in the last two weeks of the quarter compared to the first ten weeks. The revenue from development services, making up slightly over a tenth of the total revenue, dropped ~7.1%, as the pandemic slowed the clinical trial enrollments by biopharma companies and large medical institutions.

Source: Koyfin

Medium-term Potential Remains

Pointing to the near-term uncertainty due to COVID-19 impact, Guardant has withdrawn its revenue guidance for 2020. However, in the recent conference call, management ruled out a major pandemic-related impact on oncology-based biotech companies in the medium to long term. Being less invasive, the liquid biopsy tests for cancer minimize the infection risk of COVID-19 for both the patient and the medical professional. As cancer patients are unable to delay their treatments for long periods, the clinical test volumes have recovered since late April, supported by company’s mobile phlebotomy service. Following the pan-cancer LCD last year, the private payer coverage for G360 will expand beyond NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), gradually improving the reimbursements and the test’s clinical uptake further.

Long-Term Catalysts Are Intact

However, Guardant’s LUNAR program has suffered the biggest pandemic-related setback. The program is comprised of two blood-based tests: LUNAR-1 detects the minimal residual disease and cancer recurrence when therapeutic intervention improves its clinical outcome, and LUNAR-2 aims for early cancer detection in asymptomatic and higher-risk individuals. When the contagion hit, the COBRA study was in progress to evaluate the clinical utility of LUNAR-1 in early-stage colon cancer, while the ECLIPSE study was evaluating the efficacy of LUNAR-2 in detecting colorectal cancer in average-risk individuals. As the pandemic delays the patient enrollment, initially estimated at 1.4K and ~10K subjects for the COBRA and ECLIPSE studies, respectively, the competitors in early cancer diagnosis are gaining an upper hand.

GRAIL, Inc., which raised $390 million of financing recently, is going ahead with patient enrollment for two clinical studies for its blood-based multi-cancer early detection test. According to the validation data published in Annals of Oncology, the test, which is capable of detecting more than 50 cancer types, has 99% of specificity and can locate the cancer’s tissue of origin with ~93% of accuracy. While a protracted LUNAR program could darken the long-term outlook of Guardant Health amid the fast-moving competition, the company’s recent foray into COVID-19 diagnostics attempts to offset a negative impact.

Foraying into COVID-19 Testing

Responding to the surging testing needs as the U.S. strives for a gradual reopening of the economy, Guardant Health has just announced its plans to develop a saliva-based COVID-19 test. With the U.S. requiring more than 900K tests per day, well ahead of the current daily average of ~248K, the convenience in testing will be a major step to combat the virus at a time when the FDA has green-lighted only one saliva-based test. The venture, eyeing 10K such tests per day, could sustain the company’s long-term term revenue growth at a time when G360 and GuardantOMNI test volumes are drying up and the LUNAR program is slowing.

Currently, the consensus revenue estimate for Guardant stands at $281.1 million and ~$373.4 million for 2020 and 2021, respectively, implying a growth of ~31.1% YoY and ~32.8% YoY, respectively. With its average LTM (last twelve-month) revenue growth standing ~114.0% YoY over the past one and half years, we believe, the company’s revenue could recover in 2021 at a growth rate of ~42.0-48.0% YoY despite a slowdown projected at ~30.0-36.0% YoY this year. Our revenue forecast, therefore, stands at ~$278.6-291.5 million for 2020 and ~$395.6-431.4 million for 2021.

Robust Liquidity Powers LUNAR Studies

Over the years, Guardant's gross margins have risen and negative EBITDA margins have narrowed. However, the ongoing research into COVID-19 testing could reverse the trend, even though the exact impact remains hazy given the unclear development timeline. To improve patient enrollment for the ECLIPSE trial, Guardant was compelled to increase the number of clinical sites from 100 to 150. With management ruling out any cost overruns as a result, we don’t expect a significant deterioration in margins in the near term. However, the cash and equivalents averaging over half a billion dollars over the past four quarters could power the LUNAR program even through the stagnating revenue growth.

Source: Koyfin

Source: Koyfin

Conservative Multiple to Reflect Hazy Outlook

Given its recent high-profile collaborations to fight COVID-19, Adaptive currently trades at ~39.2x in terms of its EV/NTM (next-twelve-month) sales, implying a premium of ~39.5% to Guardant’s current multiple of ~28.1x.

Source: Koyfin

Being conservative over the long-term prospects of the latter, as its rivals lead the competition with more advanced tests, while the pandemic clouds its near-term outlook, our relative valuation assumes an NTM EV/Sales multiple of ~23.9x, the average over the past three months. Given the near-term headwinds to Guardant's top line, our revenue forecasts for this year indicate an overvaluation of ~20.3-16.9% for the stock. However, the premium of ~10.9-20.4%, based on the revenue projections for 2021, suggests a "Hold" strategy as the company keeps its mid- to long-term catalysts intact.

Sources: Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and Author's estimates

Conclusion

With patients delaying their cancer treatments amid the pandemic fears, Guardant’s test volumes have shrunk, ending a nearly two-year-long growth spree. Even though an immediate recovery to the pre-pandemic level is unlikely, the private payer coverage for pan-cancer testing, backed by an NCD following the impending FDA approval, can sustain the company's near-term revenue growth. With the LUNAR program in progress, the stock’s long-term catalysts are intact as the company forays into COVID-19 testing. Despite an overvaluation implied in this year’s revenue forecast, with next year's revenue projection indicating a premium, our relative valuation calls for a "Hold" strategy for Guardant Health.

