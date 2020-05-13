U.S. Inflation Fell 0.8% In April, Largest Drop Since 2008

In a stunning reflection of the current U.S. economy, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that U.S. inflation fell 0.8% in April, the largest drop since December 2008, at the opening of the Great Recession.

Year-over-year U.S. inflation has now plummeted to just 0.3%, down from 2.5% at the beginning of the year.

Even more significant was a decline of 0.4% in April's core inflation, which removes food and energy from the index. That is the largest monthly decline in the history of the core inflation series, which dates to 1957. Core inflation has now increased 1.4% over the last year, after running at 2.0% or higher for 27 consecutive months, dating back to March 2018.

Gasoline prices, as expected, were a major factor in the decline in the all-items index, formally known as the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or CPI-U. Gas prices fell a whopping 20.6% in April and are now down 32% year over year. The entire energy index was down 10.1% for the month.

Apparel prices also suffered a big drop, down 4.7%, as most of the nation's departments stores were closed for the month. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined 7.2% in April, and the index for airline fares decreased 15.2%. Shelter costs were unchanged.

Food prices, however, rose 1.5% in the month, and more significantly, the cost of food at home rose 2.6% in April. Prices for all six major grocery store food groups increased at least 1.5% over the month. Food shoppers aren't seeing a lot of bargains in this time of hoarding and economic distress.

Here are the 1-year trends for headline and core inflation, showing the accelerating move toward deflation, triggered initially by falling energy prices but now spreading across the entire economy:

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For April, the BLS set the inflation index at 256.389, down 0.67% from the March number.

For TIPS. The news isn't good. The April inflation report means that principal balances for all TIPS will decline by 0.67% in June, following a decline of 0.22% in May. That's a combined drop of 0.89% in two months and reflects an increase of just 0.3% over the 12 months ending in June. More bad news: since the drop in seasonally adjusted inflation was less than the drop in the seasonally adjusted number, we can expect bigger relative declines to come. These two indexes balance off after 12 months.

Here are the new June Inflation Indexes for all TIPS. For a real-world example of the effect of these declines, take a look at the last TIPS on the chart, CUSIP 912828ZJ2, a 5-year TIPS that just auctioned in April. It had an inflation index of 1.00137 on the settlement date of April 30, and that index will fall to 0.99282 on June 30, a decline of 0.85% in two months. Ouch.

For I Bonds. The April inflation report is the first of a six-month series that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset again on November 1. One month of data is pretty meaningless, but it looks likely that we will be heading toward a six-month period with a variable rate below 0.0%, which will also eat into the I Bond's fixed rate. That will mean a composite rate of 0.0% for most I Bonds for six months.

I Bonds, however, never lose value in a period of deflation. The composite interest rate can never fall below 0.0%. And because they don't decline in value, they get a strong "bounceback" effect when inflation rises again off deeply negative levels.

Here is the relevant inflation data:

What this means for future interest rates

Today's inflation report was more negative than expected, but it probably won't have a major effect on interest rates. The Federal Reserve has lowered its Federal funds rate to the rock-bottom level of 0.00-0.25%, and I doubt that it will intentionally force short-term rates to go negative.

But the Federal Reserve - and Congress - would be alarmed by an extended period of deflation. April's decline of 0.8% wasn't a "worst-ever" event, but it was the deepest monthly decline since December 2008, just as the financial crisis was unfolding. We could see stepped-up attempts at quantitative easing and fiscal stimulus in the near future.

In the longer term, conditions are being set for a surge in inflation, especially if the COVID-19 crisis can be resolved in the next 12 months. Higher inflation would mean higher interest rates, but many experts don't see a threat from inflation on the horizon. From today's Wall Street Journal report:

“I’m hard pressed to see inflationary pressures now or any time soon,” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans told reporters last week. “We couldn’t even get inflation sustainably up to 2% during the last expansion, which was the longest on record since World War II.” ... “The fallout from the coronavirus has a large disinflationary effect on prices due to the large demand shock, plunge in oil prices, and strong dollar,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics. “A surge in inflation is the least of our worries.”

Conclusion

Deflation, not inflation, is the world's focus right now. In this environment, if you are seeking safety, nailing down the best possible nominal interest rate, for one to five years, makes sense. That means insured bank CDs, which have best-in-nation rates of 1.5% for 1 year and 1.65% for 5 years. If inflation falls to negative 2.0% over the next year, that 1-year CD will have a real return of 3.5%, better than you can do in nominal Treasurys, TIPS or I Bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.