iHeartMedia: Biggest Name In Radio And Podcasts Selling For Just 2X Free Cash Flow And Below Book

With several years' worth of NOL carryforwards now available, earnings will be robust. Cost savings plans are underway to net them several hundreds annually.

This pandemic has people turning to radio more than ever before. Once advertiser spend comes back online, IHRT will take a huge share of the pie.

On April 8th of 2020 I had an article published that was decidedly bullish on iHeartMedia (IHRT). What was interesting about my experience with IHRT was that I went into my due diligence process rather skeptical: they had recently emerged from bankruptcy, were still saddled with high debt, and they had what I presumed to be a slowly dying business model, that of traditional broadcast AM/FM radio. The more I learned about IHRT, the more my mind changed:

- Broadcast radio is actually the number one entertainment medium in the U.S. for consumer reach. IHRT market share is at a multiple of their nearest competitor.

- Their business model is actually rather diverse, with digital radio and podcasts making up more of their total revenue year after year.

- Their debt maturities are a long way away.

- Their cash generation is actually quite healthy.

At the end of it all, I turned from bear to bull.

About a month later they released their first quarter 2020 results, and much of what was revealed mostly reinforces that bull thesis. My intent with today's article is to dissect the details. Bottom line up front: On the bear front, continued monitoring is needed on book value numbers. They took a huge impairment charge in the quarter. Revenue predictably took a hit as advertisers have pulled back. On the bull front, with the coronavirus pandemic and everyone being holed up in their homes, IHRT radio stations, podcasts, and digital radio are reaching more people than ever. Free cash flow generation is still robust. When advertisers come back, IHRT is set up to benefit.

The Consumer and the Advertiser

IHRT cited some powerful statistics in their earnings call:

As more consumers shifted their lives into the home in late March and April, we saw the listening follow, not only on AM/FM, but listening on home devices exploded. Let me give you a few numbers. Web is up 43%. Smart TVs are up 35%, up 28% on gaming consoles, and up 18% on Siri. Even devices that the consumer is already using a lot in the home, like Alexa, are also up. Others have measured that same impact. Nielsen did a survey in late March showing 28% of consumers listening to the radio more during the pandemic versus just 17% who are listening less. Havas Group, one of the large advertising agency groups, released a study from April that 34% of respondents were doing more radio listening than pre-COVID, and a Mindshare study showed the same. In addition to our AM/FM and digital platforms, we're also seeing real growth in our podcast platform. We continue to maintain our lead as the number one commercial podcast publisher with about a 2:1 lead over the next largest commercial podcaster, that's according to Podtrac, the industry standard for podcast measurement. And we are one of only two major podcast publishers who grew in terms of unique audience from February to March, another sign of our strong momentum. We also grew usage by 35% year-over-year based on unique audience. And more importantly, our podcast revenue in Q1 grew 80% year-over-year and is currently pacing at over 100% year-over-year for Q2.

In other words, IHRT is reaching more people, more often than ever before. Naturally, people want to stay up to date on the pandemic and how it is affecting people nationally and locally. Radio is geared specifically for that. On the other hand, people sometimes want to escape COVID related stuff. Radio has plenty of offerings for that too. Notably and in response to consumer demand, IHRT made the decision to extend their morning talk show programming for one hour every day, to go until 11:00 am instead of just 10:00.

Now let's be clear about how IHRT business model works. They provide audio content, but people listening to that content doesn't itself make any money. IHRT makes money only to the extent that advertisers buy spots to be aired with the content. IHRT could produce the absolute best content in the world (and in many instances they do), but it means nothing if brands don't approach the company to purchase advertising air-time. The content is intended to attract advertisers, who want the popularity of that content to give them access to hundreds of thousands of ears. In our current environment where many businesses, large and small, are having to cut costs at historic rates, the chunk allocated to advertising is being reduced. That is why IHRT revenue went down 1.9% this quarter compared to the same period a year prior. The second quarter will almost certainly be much worse, as both January and February were fine in terms of revenue. March is when the drop started happening, so only one month out of three for the quarter. According to the conference call, the declines accelerated through April.

CEO Robert Pittman said it this way:

Advertising overall and most of our advertising streams have seen a major drop, and the reasons are obvious. Many businesses are shut down. Businesses and brands needed time to rebuild their messages to be relevant in a completely changed world. And companies needed to save money, and many did so by reducing or eliminating ad spend.

Interestingly, there were pockets of strength. Podcast in particular is performing remarkably in these conditions:

.... our podcast revenue in Q1 grew 80% year-over-year and is currently pacing at over 100% year-over-year for Q2.

The other pocket of strength is political ad spend. It is an election year. Candidates are pushing their campaigns through various media channels, and the money spent is material. In the 2018 election cycle, IHRT saw $72.2 million in political revenue alone, which by itself boosted that year's revenue by 2.1%. Q1 of this year saw political revenue of more than $20 million, well on the way to surpassing the 2018 full-year total. When asked about political spend in the back half of the year management said:

In terms of political, we have no reason to believe that political is not going to be as robust as we initially expected it to be and are looking forward to that.

Let's see if we can roll all this up then. IHRT is seeing unprecedented demand across all their segments. They have more listeners, and people are listening more often. But that is not being backed up by corresponding ad revenue, at least as it relates to the business at large. This means that IHRT is spending money on content and operations without a corresponding influx of ad revenue to support continued content creation. Is that a problem? Only temporarily. Here is what matters though: IHRT is taking the steps necessary to stay close to the consumer, even though it will mean short-term pain. That proximity to the consumer, to include of course their new listeners, will come to bear when advertisers come back. IHRT can now boast of a listener base that is now larger and more engaged in terms of hours listened. That will attract advertisers to their various platforms.

To speak more specifically to the point of how IHRT is working to stay close to their consumers:

- As previously mentioned, they extended the duration of the morning talk shows.

- On March 29th IHRT partnered with Fox to host a "Living Room Concert for America," to entertain folks and offer relief in the midst of stay-at-home orders. They featured hugely popular musicians performing from their own living rooms: *Image from iheart.com, linked above

- IHRT teamed up with Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) in New York to host light shows set to music. From the article announcing the event:

Some people need a break, a chance to sing out loud and shake off the stress of the week. We encourage everyone at home, First Responders, and people around the world to look outside and have a moment of fun,” said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "In moments like these, it’s important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York’s most iconic building with a synchronized music-to-light show, this time on our New York classic rock station, Q104.3.”

*Image from untappedcities.com

- With high school proms postponed or cancelled across the country, IHRT aired a virtual prom concert on May 8th, hosted by Dua Lipa, with mixes from popular DJs and special messages from the likes of John Legend and others. IHRT CEO further explains:

.... we're filling the void for graduates with commencement speeches for the class of 2020, which will be delivered as both podcast and over our 850 radio stations nationwide. Speakers include John Legend, Eli Manning, Mellody Hobson, Katie Couric, Bobbi Brown, David Solomon, Halsey, Pitbull and over 30 more.

We could certainly get into the altruistic aspect of these efforts. All involved are doing a great social good. Be that as it may, this is an investment website so I will stick with the financial. Again, these things keep IHRT close to their customers. It keeps the radio in people's ear. Furthermore, it introduces people to and/or solidifies the IHRT brand in the minds and in fact the hearts of the young folks who tune into the prom or graduation events. When advertising resumes, IHRT is going to have a vast audience. IHRT will make good money on advertisements as brands use IHRT's reach to get their businesses humming again. In fact, that process is already underway. From the conference call:

... we did see May bookings slightly up over April, and we see June better than May. And Q3 a bit better than Q2. So we have some evidence that says, yes, we see that return.

Valuation

IHRT took an enormous impairment charge in Q1. Here is their commentary:

If you recall, when we emerged from bankruptcy in May of 2019, when the macroeconomic environment was drastically different than today, we applied fresh start accounting, which resulted in a significant write-up of our intangible assets. And now with the downturn associated with COVID-19, we have to readjust the book value of those intangible assets.

That upends my thesis of buying IHRT well below book value. When my first article was published, book value was around $20 but they were trading for around $6.00. With the impairment charge of $1.7 billion, their book value per share is now only $8.65. They are currently trading ~$7. Interestingly, I mentioned the potential effects of impairment in my first article:

... if you are inclined to believe that IHRT intangibles have been valued too generously, there is plenty of wiggle room, and they would still be trading below book. In fact, you could take 25% off the value of their goodwill, FCC licenses, and other intangibles, and still end up with $6.86 in book value per share, well above Tuesday's close at $5.71.

Now I didn't see an impairment charge coming. Rather my point was to emphasize the margin of safety. But now that intangibles have indeed been reduced substantially, it underscores why a margin of safety is important.

Due to the impairment charge, IHRT had a stunning loss of $11.60 in the quarter. Were it not for the impairment, earnings would have been positive $0.26. That is pretty decent, all things considered. But the impairment charge has some pretty significant forward implications. The new tax cuts and jobs act has limited the carryforward on net-operating losses to 80% of taxable income. But it removes the 20-year time limit. In other words, IHRT has many years ahead of them of reducing their tax bill substantially. I don't think they will use the full 20 years. But still, this will power earnings for a while. They had $1.17 in earnings last year. I think they will be able to put together at least $1.00 this year. That would put them at a P/E ratio of only 7 or so.

What isn't talked about enough is IHRT's cash generation power. Cash from operations actually increased over last year by 2.8%. FCF was $0.48 in the quarter, almost double their earnings. This is a cash rich business model. Since emerging from bankruptcy, or as measured from May 2 of 2019, IHRT has generated $3.19 of free cash flow per share. At current trading levels of $6.60, that brings the Price to Free Cash Flow ratio to only 2.1, and that is without the twelfth month to make a full year's worth of cash generation. In other words, the market either thinks that A) IHRT has about two years left of life and then they will cease to generate a cent of free cash flow or B) free cash flow per share will decrease materially and stay down for a long time. This in spite of the fact that free cash flow is already trending higher this year than last even with a poor march. In context of cost savings initiatives that management says will produce a couple hundred million in savings every year, along with NOL carryforwards, I highly doubt either of those highly pessimistic things is going to happen. Cash generation is still going to be good. I think IHRT is a masked opportunity. Things look worse than they are, and I remain bullish.

Conclusion

IHRT has the largest network of radio and collection of podcasts in the nation. If radio, in one of its many forms, has a future, so does IHRT. All the numbers point to audio media being alive, well, and growing. During this unique time of turmoil, IHRT is extending their reach and expanding their listener base so that when advertising spend comes back, they will be in a prime position to profit. In spite of big impairments to goodwill and intangibles, IHRT is still trading below book. What's more, market participants are assigning a slim multiple to their cash generation. At just over 2X free cash flow, IHRT is a steal. Yes, this year might be rough, particularly quarter two. But IHRT has ample liquidity, with enough cash on their balance sheet to fund their operations for nearly two years. They don't have any debt maturing until 2023, and that is only $350 million worth. They currently have $1.3 billion on the balance sheet between cash and good receivables, so they could knock out that debt this year if they wanted to. After 2023, their next debt falling due isn't until 2026. They can ride out this storm, and will emerge on the other side in good shape. Even with all that is going on, I am bullish on iHeartMedia.

And we've sort of got a flywheel effect going now because we've got such a large broadcast radio audience that we can continue to promote these podcasts the way others can't. I think we ran the numbers. We give it something like $100 million of broadcast radio advertising, cost us nothing because it was advertising we didn't sell. But by using that to promote podcasts, it gives us a machine to continue to crank out these hit podcasts.

