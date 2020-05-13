Are The ECB And BoJ Approaching The Limits Of Conventional QE Programs?

With policy interest rates at the lower bound, and flat yield curves, the challenge for the ECB and the BoJ is how to ease the cost of capital and financial conditions, particularly if unemployment rates remain elevated and business failure rates rise.

But despite broader QE, financial conditions have barely eased in the eurozone and Japan during the last three months.

By Robin Marshall, director, fixed income research

The ECB and Bank of Japan have pursued broader-based and upgraded QE programs since the COVID-19 shock. These are variations on "conventional QE" schemes, supplementing government bond purchases with expanded purchases of corporate bonds and easing collateral requirements to include bonds that were "fallen angels" on April 7 (ECB). The BoJ has also doubled the target for its equity ETF purchases and trebled the target for corporate bond and commercial paper purchases to JPY 20 trillion.

The ECB's initial success in narrowing eurozone credit spreads might have been expected to ease financial conditions in the eurozone (see "Lesson of the credit-market rally: don't fight the Fed"). But despite broader QE, financial conditions have barely eased in the eurozone and Japan during the last three months, as the chart below shows (based on the FTSE Russell composite measure of financial conditions). In contrast, financial conditions have eased substantially in the US, UK and Canada. Why is there such a marked difference in the development of financial conditions?

Financial Conditions versus January 2020

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of April 30, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

... since the ECB and Bank of Japan are trapped at the lower bound on interest rates

There are two main reasons. Firstly, with interest rates trapped at the lower bound in the eurozone and Japan, scope to cut interest rates is minimal, particularly as driving interest rates deeper into negative territory may damage financial systems by squeezing bank profitability. Therefore, the ECB has not adjusted its main policy rate of -0.50%, and the BoJ has kept its policy rate at -0.10% during the crisis. Unlike the ECB and BoJ, both the Fed and the Bank of Canada have cut policy rates by 150bp between February 2020 and April 2020, and the Bank of England by 65bp (in addition to substantially increasing QE), as the chart below shows.

Short-term interest rates in US, UK, Eurozone, Japan and Canada

Source: FTSE Russell / Refinitiv. Data as of April 30, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Secondly, and as a result, eurozone and Japanese bond yields have only moved marginally lower in recent months, preventing the cost of capital from falling significantly. In contrast, much lower UK and Canadian interest rates have helped drive 7-10 year yields sharply lower since January 2010, and loosen financial conditions in Canada and the UK, as the following chart shows:

7-10 year government bond yields

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of April 29, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Policy options within conventional QE are becoming limited...

With policy interest rates at the lower bound, and flat yield curves, the challenge for the ECB and the BoJ is how to ease the cost of capital and financial conditions, particularly if unemployment rates remain elevated and business failure rates rise. Similar considerations apply to the Fed, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada after their interest-rate reductions in Q1. Simply buying more risk-free government debt or targeting the yield curve - policies that worked during and after the GFC - are unlikely to effect a recovery in a liquidity trap, after a colossal negative shock to global demand and employment.

Broadening out asset purchases and accepting more credit risk may help via the impact on credit spreads, though the ECB has been reluctant to take term credit risk directly onto its balance sheet. With Italy's sovereign credit rating only just at investment grade, this is an increasing challenge, even if the sovereign issuer limit of 33% has been waived (March 26). For the BoJ, the corporate bond market is also much smaller in Japan, at less than 17% of GDP (with a total size of less than JPY100 trn). Buying equities is another option, but the BoJ already does so, and its balance sheet has now expanded to over 100% of GDP.

... strengthening the case for helicopter money?

None of these policy options come without difficulties, and if these options are rejected, all roads appear to lead to helicopter money. This would combine monetary and fiscal policy, and governance procedures could be introduced to allow central banks to control this process (see "Will QE programs and fiscal stimulus morph into helicopter money?"). This would allow central banks to revive demand in the global economy without the substantial increase in global debt burdens currently underway.

________

