MercadoLibre: Resilience In The Face Of Uncertainty

MELI navigated challenges particularly well and can be expected to benefit, going into the pandemic from a position of strength.

MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered another fine result, consistent with its previous operating history, in the face of arguably the worst conditions that the business has faced since inception. Being battle tested by the various economic crises that have historically affected Latin America has clearly been beneficial for MELI's business in demonstrating resiliency in the face of considerable challenges.

MercadoLibre delivered top line revenue of $653M in Q1, which represented a 38% year on year improvement in revenue. In fact the result was even better than it appears on first blush with revenue on a currency neutral basis up almost 71% year-over-year.

E-commerce engine continues to deliver

MELI's e-commerce portal was the foundation of the business and is the dominant e-commerce portal in Latin America. The business has a sizable lead over a competitive offerings such as Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) in the Latin American market, as measured by unique visitors. MercadoLibre has exceptionally high network effects in the business which reinforce the company's dominance with over 300 million registered users, well in excess of 50% of the addressable Internet users in MELI's markets.

In spite of such dominant market share, the business continues to rapidly acquire users and further extend its network effects. In the first quarter, MercadoLibre's active unique users increased almost 30%, merchandise volumes transacted on the platform increased 34% on an FX neutral basis while items sold increased almost 28%.

MercadoLibre 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

As the pandemic took hold in Latin America, MELI was a net beneficiary of category increases in healthcare and CPG. While e-commerce marketplace volume growth was notably muted in March, the business saw strong rebounds in April, with merchandise volumes increasing 73% in the month, suggesting that the worst of the crisis as far as consumption is concerned is likely over.

Payments business is experiencing a temporary setback

MercadoLibre's payments business, MercadoPago has similarly benefited from the network effects and the built-in advantages that come from running a payments business at scale. Taking a play out of eBay's (EBAY) clever use of PayPal (PYPL) and ultimate expansion of that business, MercadoLibre started by having MercadoPago be the captive payment platform for the processing 'on network' transactions for the MercadoLibre platform.

The business has successfully expanded MercadoPago since then to also be a dominant off network payments business in Latin America, processing other payments for both online portals and increasingly off-line and in person payments. It’s really in this off platform payments area that MELI has seen increasing scale, with recent deals with large merchants such as Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald’s (MCD) which will increasingly power the growth in this business.

MercadoLibre 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

MELI's off platform payments business has grown to such an extent that it now contributes more in payment volume for MELI then the on platform processing. The most recent quarter saw a relatively minor hit to MercadoLibre's on network payments volume processing however there was a more substantial hit to the off network volume that was processed. To put this in context MELI's Q1 payment volume processed increased only 140% year on year for the quarter versus 194% in the comparable quarter in 2019. The impacts of at home quarantining and generalized fear of the pandemic reduced in person transactions and consequently, the payment volume that was processed.

Coronavirus implications and potential concerns

MELI's first quarterly results since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic provided some interesting insights about how the business may be impacted, both during the pandemic and thereafter.

It was encouraging to hear from management that e-commerce volumes, while dipping strongly in March, subsequently recovered through the beginning of April and that there were encouraging signs that the worst of the declines may have been seen. Overall, I expect a similar impact on MercadoLibre’s business similar to that which Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) also saw in their respective markets which was an acceleration of the secular trends away from in person retail towards online distribution on the MercadoLibre platform. What’s also encouraging for MercadoLibre is that it may well be able to make new inroads into categories where it has not been showing as much strength traditionally such healthcare. It’ll be interesting to see if these trends continue over time.

MercadoLibre 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

MercadoLibre's emerging consumer and merchant lending business MercadoCredito is also an area that I am a little concerned about as we get deeper into the crisis and transition to more of an economic crisis from a healthcare one. MercadoLibre has been meaningfully expanding its volume of credit origination over the course of the last year. While management noted in commentary that they did not see the deterioration in bad debts exposure in the quarter, this is something that may gradually rear its ugly head as we get further into the crisis.

I was pleased to see that a measured approach was taken with respect to pace of merchant and consumer credit origination last quarter. Nonetheless, the level of bad debts exposure is something that warrants close attention over the next couple of quarters. Fortunately MELI's lending business is still small and the business only has a total loan book of $178M, a level that is very manageable.

MELI has been proactively planning for an ongoing period of disruption and has drawn on available credit facilities to complement the $2.3B in cash and cash equivalents that the business holds. Both Argentina and Brazil were experiencing some level of economic disruption prior to the pandemic that may be exacerbated during the pandemic.

A higher margin of safety required for a new position

MercadoLibre's business continues to hum along exceptionally well and I’ve never had any overall doubts or concerns on the quality of the business nor the assets it holds. MELI's management are also top notch, and have shown the ability to both execute on large existing opportunities in the form of the core commerce platform and the on network payments business, as well as being able to innovate into new areas including off network payments as well as consumer and merchant lending. Fortunately management have been also battle tested by having to deal with mixed economic conditions that have persisted throughout the region for an extended period of time.

Unfortunately, the main downside to MercadoLibre at the current time is its price and valuation. While the business has a long and growing list of markets in front of it, it’s run very hard in the last few weeks on the back of its quarterly results which were very warmly received.

The company currently trades at the highest levels of all time, and at the highest price to sales ratio that it has in the last decade. MELI's price to sales ratio at almost 16x sales is almost double that of Alibaba and just under four times that of Amazon. As the company's recent history has shown, this is a business that’s prone to frequent pullbacks based on rapid shifts in 'risk on' and 'risk off' sentiment and new investors considering a position would be better off waiting for a better entry point. Existing investors who can deal with the immense volatility that will inevitably arise over the next few months should be happy continuing to hold. I certainly plan to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.