FX Weekly: No Economy, No Volatility

The euro will remain vulnerable in the near to medium term as political uncertainty is set to rise again in the periphery.

The 10Y US yield has settled around 70bps; however, the sharp rise in unemployment could increase the term premium in the coming weeks, pushing the 10Y higher.

Volatility has eased across all asset classes in the past few weeks; the VIX is trading below 30 for the first time since early March.

Macro News

US: Last week was marked by the dismal US jobs report, according to which there were 20.5 million jobs lost in the month of April, ten times more than during the Great Depression, which raised the unemployment rate to 14.7%. Interestingly, this number gets even worse if you include people who dropped out of the labor force in the past two months (+8.1 million) and the number of workers classified as "not at work for other reasons" (+7.5 million); adding these two figures to the 23.1 million of unemployed people reported by the BLS, the number of effectively unemployed people would surge to 38.7 million, which would increase the unemployment rate to 23.5% (the civilian labor force denominator was of 164.5 million in February). Some economists even include the involuntary part-time workers (currently estimated at 6.6 million) in the total unemployed people, which would raise the jobless rate to 27.5% (Figure 1, left frame). Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model forecasts real GDP growth to drop to -34.9% annualized in the second quarter of this year, in line with general consensus, and is on its way to experience its worst year since the Great Depression (US real GDP growth collapsed by 13.1% in 1932). However, the equity market has persistently ignored the economic reality and continues to trade significantly higher relative to fundamentals. If equities ignore the economic fundamentals in the second quarter, what will happen when the economy recovers post lockdown?

Euro: The euro area will be challenged by the German Constitutional Court on the new PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) EUR 750 billion bond-buying program in the medium term, which could result in fewer purchases of Italian government bonds. As the crisis intensifies in the eurozone, the risk of political uncertainty will surge in the coming months, which could result in higher long-term yields in the peripheral countries, especially Italy. The euro is likely to weaken under that scenario, which should continue to drive the US dollar higher against most of the currencies.

UK: On Sunday, PM Boris Johnson announced three key phases of the "recovery strategy" post lockdown, which will first start this Wednesday allowing workers who cannot work from home to go to their workplace. School and non-essential shops will begin reopening starting June 1 (phase two), and the last step is to take place no earlier than July 4 with the reopening of some social places such as restaurants, pubs and cinemas. Johnson also warned that the COVID-19 treatment or vaccine "may never arrive," and therefore, the easing of restrictions will be contingent upon no resurgence of the virus, implying that there is still a lot of uncertainty over new tight restrictions in the coming months.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries continued to increase in the week ended May 5th, up 71.6K to 831K contracts as volatility eases across all asset classes. The 10Y US bond yield has settled around 70bps in the past month, with some speculators expecting the long end to rise in the medium term as the economy enters a recession (higher term premium).

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The implied vol has decreased sharply in the past few weeks, and the pair has been trading withing a tight 300-pip range (1.0750-1.1050). We will continue to try to play the range in the short run, buying the dip at 1.0750 and selling the pair at 1.1050, keeping a tight stop 100 pips away from the entry level.

EUR/GBP: The pair has been receiving strong support at 0.8690 in the past few weeks, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310-0.93 LT range. Momentum looks slightly bullish in the short run; hence, we could see the pair trading at a higher retracement in the coming weeks. ST resistance on the upside stands at 0.8920.

USD/JPY: The yen was sold "aggressively" against the US dollar in the past few days after the pair flirted with its psychological support at 106. Even though we are confident that the yen could experience further weakness against the greenback in the medium term, our sentiment is mixed in the short run. We went short on AUDJPY at 70.05, as we do not think that the trend will continue in the coming week, keeping a stop at 70.75.

USD/CHF: The pair has also been trading within a tight 200-pip range in the past few weeks (0.9590-0.9790). We see a strong resistance at 0.9790 (200-day SMA and 50% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250-1.0330 range); it could be worth trying to sell some at around that level, keeping a tight stop at 0.9840.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD): We think that the upside pressure on long-term US yields could challenge gold prices in the near to medium term. GLD seems to struggle to break through its ST resistance at 165; even though we remain bullish in the long run, we could see a small consolidation in the coming weeks.

Chart Of The Week

Debates over whether inflation will rise or not post lockdown may be mitigated among economists, but the probability of an unexpected rise in inflation in the coming 12-18 months is non-negligible. Hence, investors should not underestimate a stagflationary environment in the medium term, and therefore, should have a defensive asset allocation. We know that traditional 60/40 equity-bond portfolios perform poorly when inflation rises, while gold, inflation-linked bonds and long-volatility assets generate strong returns.

This chart shows an interesting pattern between bitcoin and the USDJPY exchange rate (inverted); in the past few years, a rise in bitcoin prices has usually been associated with a stronger yen. Even though bitcoin has been vulnerable to equity selloffs, we saw that the cryptocurrency tends to recover quite quickly in uncertain times, and could even start to appreciate much higher if inflation suddenly rises in the near future.

