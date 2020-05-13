Why Shopify Is Too Expensive (And I Will Trim My $83 Cost Base Position)

But at $750, I think Shopify is severely overvalued. I see the fair price at somewhere between $275 and $350 and I show you how I get to that price.

In 2017 and 2018, I argued that the stock was cheap, although everybody said that it was severely overvalued.

Introduction

Last Wednesday, Shopify (SHOP) reported its Q1 2020 earnings and those were terrific again, as we have come to expect of this premium company. As a long-term shareholder of the company (since May 2017, when I picked Shopify as the first Potential Multibagger) I was happy, of course. But its price starts to get me nervous. In this article, I look at what Shopify may be worth and if I should trim my position.

My Shopify history

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a value investor, I'm willing to pay premium prices for premium companies and I can handle a lot of volatility. I see price targets as a petty game because you never know what a stock or the general market will do and how investors are going to feel about it all. I think this recent rally amidst a severe crisis shows that again.

Therefore, I never pay too much attention to 'fair price' estimates, except when they really make no sense at all, like with cannabis stocks in 2018 and 2019. And I'm a big fan of this great company and of its founder and CEO Tobi Lütke. I have already stated in previous articles that the future of tech is unscaling and Shopify provides an excellent platform for this trend. Small (and bigger) businesses can focus on their clients much better and brands can let their customers have an experience rather than that of Amazon (AMZN). Service becomes a competitive advantage again and Shopify is one of the ways brands can give that to their customers.

After the earnings, the stock shot up to above $700 and at the moment of writing even just above $750. The Canadian company now has a market cap of $90B, which is enormous for a company with revenue expected to be just above $2B this year. Even if this great over-deliverer would do $2.25B in revenue this year, that is still a forward P/S of 40.

I have a cost base of $83.57 and I already sold 80% of my position from the end of June to September 2019, at prices between $350 and $400. The reason was that I thought Shopify was overvalued then too. That move seemed a good move initially. From September to early November 2019, the stock price fell by 25%:

Data by YCharts

But we all know what the stock price did since then. Don't worry about my returns, though. I invested the money in stocks like The Trade Desk (TTD) and some other Potential Multibaggers and they have done really well too. And I felt more relaxed with just 20% of my initial stake of the 'overvalued' stock.

But now, after doubling again in just a few months, I start to wonder if the position should be trimmed again. This is a strange question for me, as I advocate buying and holding premium companies for very long periods. Normally, I don't advocate trimming and selling but if I can really see no upside at all, even with the most optimistic scenarios, I think I should break my own rules. Before we have a look at the valuation, I want to take you through the last earnings, of Q1 2020, which were released last week.

The earnings

As has become the tradition for Shopify, the earnings estimates were crushed again in Q1 2020. Revenue was up 46.7% YoY to $470M, crushing the consensus of $442.9M. Non-GAAP EPS came in at a surprising $0.19 versus the expected -$0.18, a beat by $0.36. The GAAP EPS even beat by more: $0.50, coming in at -$0.27. The Canadian company had already withdrawn its guidance for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GMV or gross merchandise volume (the dollar amount of everything that was sold on the platform) was up 46% YoY to $17.4B. GPV or gross payments volume came in at $7.3B, from penetration of 41% of GMV in Q1 2019 to 42% in Q1 2020. Of course, the GPV in dollars is up because the GMV was up 46% but I was a bit disappointed that Shopify couldn't speed up its payment solution to make it a part of more transactions as a percentage of the total GMV.

Shopify, just as Square (SQ), also has a POS or point-of-sale solution. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GMV there dropped by a whopping 71% from mid-March to the end of April but that was compensated for the most part by online sales. From the press release:

While GMV through the point-of-sale channel declined by 71% between March 13, 2020, and April 24, 2020, relative to the comparable six-week period immediately prior to March 13, as most of Shopify’s Retail merchants suspended their in-store operations, Retail merchants managed to replace 94% of lost POS GMV with online sales over the same period.

There's more COVID-19 impact. Several Shopify Plus clients have downgraded their plans and GMV slowed down for certain merchants. Shopify's CFO Amy Shapero on the Q1 2020 conference call:

Yes as we said, we did see cancellations in kind of mid-March start to escalate. It was mostly low GMV merchants due to COVID. As we moved into April, subscriptions moved back to more normal levels from what we've seen historically. And also to talk a little bit more about the plus downgrades that we saw in March. Those slowed considerably into April.

Shopify keeps investing heavily in its Shopify Fulfillment Network. It has a 5-year plan there and it bought 6 River Systems for that reason in September 2019 for $450M.

Also noticeable was the launch of the Shop app recently. It's an e-commerce mobile shopping app. It is seen as a competitor to Amazon by some media outlets but I don't agree with that. Maybe it could become a competitor to FBA (Fulfilled By Amazon) over time, but it's not meant to serve the bigger brands, but the small entrepreneurs that suffer now from the coronavirus impact.

It's not that I don't like Shop, I do. But for now, the Shop app looks more like a way to encourage repeat purchases with the same merchants you bought from in the past and not a recommendation algorithm machine like Amazon's platform. Over time, this could be added, of course. This is not so simple and I have the feeling that investors are a bit too enthusiastic about Shop, based on the media coverage of the potential. There certainly is potential, but this is not comparable to Amazon, not by far. And there's no Prime-like feature, which could really boost the returns.

Valuation

There is no doubt that Shopify is an outstanding business and over the long term, I think Shopify shareholders will do well. Shopify's management, with CEO Toby Lütke, COO Harley Finkelstein and CFO Amy Shapero is top-notch and, probably as a consequence, the company's execution is world-class, leaving expectations in the dust quarter after quarter.

(Tobi Lütke and Harley Finkelstein around the time of Shopify's IPO, source)

But there is one big hurdle: valuation. Shopify has been called overvalued since it shot up 51% on the day of its IPO in May 2015, if we would believe the experts.

If you look at the classic ratios, Shopify's stock price never made sense. But I have bought Shopify in May 2017, thinking it was actually cheap compared to its potential. I reiterated that view in November 2018, when the stock was at $140 and everybody believed it was severely overvalued. But this time, at $750, I think that it has become too expensive, even compared to its huge opportunities. I really hate to say that because I love this company. But closing my eyes for the reality won't make it go away.

Let's look at the company from the perspective that Shopify has become a mature company. This may take a decade and probably more, but I always invest for the very long term and try to think along those lines for companies too. The numbers are not set in stone, of course, but it gives an impression. A bit of optimistic imagination goes a long way in growth investing.

At this moment, the consensus projections for Shopify's revenue come in at $2.16B for 2020. Mostly Shopify beats expectations, so let's take $2.25B. There are 119.08M shares outstanding if you add the newly-issued shares. That is revenue of $18.90 per share. The gross profit margin of Shopify is 54.5%.

Net margins are negative now, but once the company becomes more mature, net profit margins will rise too. Bigger SaaS companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Intuit (INTU) have net profit margins of 20% to 30%. Revenue growth for the next decade will inevitably decrease as the numbers grow, that's completely normal. But I didn't take the numbers of the analyst projections, as Shopify always beats them. I see the revenue growth slowing down less sharply. But please keep in mind that this is a really optimistic projection because of that.

(compiled by the author)

That projection is still consistent with the projection I did in November 2018, where I got to $23.57B.

If Shopify has a profit margin of 22.5% by 2030, which is high and very optimistic considering the fulfillment network that it's building, this would add up to earnings of $5.5B. We don't know how many shares will be outstanding by then. But suppose the number of shares grows by 3% yearly, which doesn't seem unlikely because of the share offerings and the stock-based compensations. That would take us to roughly 160 million shares. Earnings of $5.5B and 160 million shares outstanding, that would add up to EPS of $34.38.

With Shopify's stock price of $750 now, that is a 10-year forward PE of 21.81. For reference: stalwarts like Coca-Cola (KO) and McDonald's (MCD) trade at a 10-year forward P/E now of around 11, PepsiCo (PEP) even at more than 15. But less assumptions are built in there, because their revenue streams are more predictable.

I would consider everything under a 10-year forward P/E of 10 (or PE10 for short) for Shopify cheap, which means $343.8 ($34.38x10). At $500, the PE10 would be around 15. Now, beware, this is with very optimistic earnings and a very high net profit margin.

But let's take another method here too, with less assumptions. Let's take the final net profit margin of 22.5% and apply it to the revenue projection of 2020: $2.25B. That would add up to $506M in profits. With the current 119M shares, that would mean EPS of $4.25. With the current stock price of about $750, this would mean a P/E ratio of 176.5. With a growth of around 43%, the 'virtual PEG' is above 4. This 'virtual PEG' is very high, and I'd prefer it to be at 1.5 or lower. That would mean $274 (1.5*43*4.25). Again, this method shows, even with very optimistic net margins, that Shopify is severely overvalued. In November 2018, when I called Shopify cheap, the virtual PEG was just 1.

Now I know that there are a lot of ifs and assumptions here, but if they are off the chart, it will be on the optimistic side, not the pessimistic one. I still love Shopify and I will keep my eyes on the stock price. But at this level, there's too much growth priced into the stock. The PE10 and the virtual PEG show that the stock is worth between $275 and $350 and that's with very optimistic numbers.

Conclusion

I would really love to have more shares of Shopify, as it is one of the best companies of our time. But at a stock price of $750, I don't think there's upside that has not been priced into the stock. A very optimistic projection puts the stock price somewhere between $275 and $350.

At more than double that price, I see more downside than upside for Shopify. That's why I will consider trimming my position by at least 50%. If you see holes in my reasoning, you can try to convince me of not doing that in the comment section.

If you like this article, feel free to hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

As investors we all dream of multibaggers, stocks that go up 10 times or 100 times in value over the years and that is exactly what Potential Multibaggers focuses on. Potential Multibaggers is not for those who trade in and out of stocks a lot. It's for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with life-changing returns. The results are there, with an average of more than 70% alpha per pick versus the S&P 500. At Potential Multibaggers, you get exclusive updates, several live portfolios, a watchlist and much more. Feel free to start the free trial now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, TTD, AMZN, SQ, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.