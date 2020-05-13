Bausch Health's Turnaround Is Underway

When Bausch Health (BHC) issued a revenue guidance warning blaming Covid-19, markets did not go far enough in selling the stock further. Conversely, Teva Pharmaceuticals(TEVA) is a substantially bigger rebound play in the next few quarters. Not only did the generics giant post stronger cash flow from operations but its new product sales are growing. Why are things different with Bausch Health and what should investors expect from the turnaround play?

First-Quarter Loss

BHC posted losses that doubled from last year to $152 million, or 43 cents a share. Revenue did not change much from last year, at $2.012 billion. While B+L revenue fell 0.4%, Salix revenue grew 7.2% to $477 million. The company said that Covid-19 hurt Q1 revenue by $35 million, or a negligible 2%. This consisted of a $30 million sales boost for vision products as customers stock-piled. The shutdown postponed elective procedures, hurting pre- and post-operative prescriptions and BHC’s ophthalmology prescriptions. With the more shut-down weeks counted in Q2, investors should brace for lower revenue in the near-term.

Only the Global Consumer unit of B+L posted favorable Y/Y growth:

In the Ortho Dermatologics unit, Global Solta grew by 34% but was not enough to offset the 18% decline in the Ortho Dermatologics unit. Despite a weak quarter, BHC paid down around $220 million of debt using its cash flow from operations. Whereas Teva improved its debt profile, BHC’s net debt is almost unchanged from last year, at $23.789 billion:

The company does not have any debt maturing until 2022, so investors do not need to worry about its ability to manage its debt/equity. On May 11, the company is refinancing $1.25 billion. With the Fed setting 0% interest rates, BHC may enjoy the lower costs of paying for its debt.

Bausch Health's Outlook

BHC is bracing for the Covid-19-driven lockdown hurting the current quarter the most. In the latter part of Q2 and into Q3 and Q4, it expects businesses recovering. The business may fully recover in six to nine months as, for example, eye surgeries resume in hospitals. Conversely, Global Surgical, Ortho Dermatologics, and Dentistry will lag the recovery. Management trimmed its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Fortunately, R&D expenses will fall by only $25 million to $475 million. So, BHC will not fall behind competitors in developing better products.

Teva is a Top DIY Marketplace guide idea and is up compared to BHC stock year-to-date:

In 2022, the company trimmed its 4%-6% CAGR forecast down to 3%-5%. Revenue will be $8.995 billion - $9.525 billion. With adjusted EBITDA at $3.775 billion to $4.110 billion, the company will generate enough cash flow to continue to pay down its debt. Also, because management is lowering its guidance instead of giving no guidance at all, it has a clear view of the rebound potential. Much of the business recovery depends on the country re-opening the economy and loosening the stay-at-home order. And ultimately, crushing its revised, conservative guidance will depend on people doing whatever they can to not get infected with Covid-19.

Catalysts Ahead

B+L’s contact lens business, particularly its Biotrue product and Ultra contact lenses, continue to grow. For example, Biotrue ONEday lenses grew by over 23% in the U.S. in the first quarter. Management said that “the read-through here is that as we gear up for the launch of the daily silicone hydrogel lenses in the U.S., which is still on track for 2H 2020.”

Vyzulta is still a small play for BHC but sales grew 56% Y/Y to $13 million. As total prescriptions grow, revenue will continue increasing at a strong pace. On the clinical studies front, the company expects the FDA will approve its SiHy Daily lenses. Investors will wait for more positive news for its new rifaximin soluble solid dispersion. BHC is also seeking new formulations for the drug. For example, the first application will be in sickle cell anemia. Clinical trials will start later this year or by early 2021.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

Analysts have a whopping $29.38 price target on BHC stock, 71% above its recent closing price of ~$17 (per Tipranks). Most of the recent analyst ratings are a mix of “hold” and “buy” calls:

Based on a value score of 65, a growth score of 55, and a quality score of 53 (score out of 100 by Stock Rover), BHC has a fair value of $22.00. The site also noted that BHC just entered it seasonally strong performance period:

The market’s positive reaction on BHC after the earnings report suggests that investors are willing to give management a chance to prove itself. As the lockdown eases now, if society does its part in minimizing the virus spread, the government will open up more of the economy. Seasonal strength is underway, so the stock’s recent turnaround may hold up.

This will help BHC’s consumer division and give its drugs sales a strong lift.

