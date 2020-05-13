Tesla Inc.: Anatomy Of A Trade

This trade could be funded with a very small long position in shares or to those that benefit from short-term share appreciation.

I normally focus my writing about Tesla (TSLA) on the fundamentals and liquidity status of the company, as this is where my background lies. However, I wanted to look today into a trade on the company that occurred late last week.

The inspiration for this article came from this tweet and the associated thread:

Source: Twitter

I usually glaze over and ignore comments when I hear the word “manipulation” used with respect to stock prices, especially for a company as large as Tesla with a market cap of over $150 billion. It is often used when long shareholders are upset about a stock’s decline and pin it on unseen outside forces. However, the Twitter account in question has posted terrific data and insight over my four-plus years of following the Tesla story, so I decided to take a look at why this would be interpreted as manipulation.

The Trade

The component of the trade I wanted to look at was the accumulation of Tesla $850 weekly call options, expiring May 8, 2020. We can see that over the course of May 7 and early morning May 8, a substantial amount of this option contract was purchased.

Source: Twitter

Between these two days, 48,400 call option contracts were entered into for a strike price of $850 within a day of expiration. For context, Tesla shares were trading at around $770 per share on May 7, more than $80 out-of-the-money for these options. Rational expectations would assume that something fairly material would need occur for these to pay out. These were trading at roughly $0.50 per share on the Thursday and traded up to $0.60 per share early on Friday, which would make the total cost of this position $1.79 million for the first 35,800, and a further $756k for the next 12,600 on Friday morning, bringing the total cost of the position to $2.55 million.

This is a very substantial-sized bet to make for a very unlikely event to occur. The notional value of this trade becomes even more as it represents $3.7 billion worth of Tesla stock at the trading price of $770, where the stock was trading at the close of Thursday, May 7, 2020. This represented 2.6% of Tesla’s market cap at the time in just this trade that expired within one day. The size of this position cannot be understated, especially with something that appeared to have a small chance of success.

Impact from the OCC Margin Requirements

With the likelihood of profit on the trade somewhat of a long shot, I wanted to know what type of security would be required by the clearing house to backstop this transaction within the OCC rules. The background to this question is that should the trade end up coming to pass, the dealers need to have a portion of the stock available, since the call option itself is the commitment to buy the shares at $850, if the options are in-the-money at the time. The broker-dealers need to have some margin level (per Rule 601 of the OCC rules); this can vary by broker-dealer and is subject to calculations with these rules. I have heard a typical ratio is roughly 20% on hand, so for the purpose of this exercise, I will use that.

With a 35,800 initial contract position at the end of business day, this would necessitate a purchase of 716,000 shares of Tesla to cover this trade. With the company’s trading volume over the last 3 months at 18.5 million shares daily, this does not seem like a lot of volume at just 3.9% of daily volume.

What makes it more interesting is the timing. Per Rule 605 of the OCC rules, broker-dealer margin requirements are sent out by 10:00 am EST, or within the first ½ hour of trading. These are not made public, as it could cause unnecessary alarm in the markets for the broker-dealer or the security in question. The broker-dealer is likely already aware of its margin requirements and would have a bid in for the shares right at the open. This would create a potential spike in buying at the open, causing shares to spike. The following 12,800 options would then require a further 256,000 shares to be purchased using the same margin requirement methodology.

Let us look at how Tesla shares traded on May 8, 2020:

Taken alone, it would appear that the trade was a loser; Tesla shares never came close to reaching $850, even with news at the time that the company was preparing to re-open its Fremont plant. The spike in the share price at 10 am, the same timing as the margin requirement report goes out, is very apparent.

The Rationale

More interesting would be what if this option trade is paired with a long position in Tesla common shares. The option purchase itself would bring in a certain amount of forced purchases, close to 1.0 million shares in a very tight time period that could create upside pressure on the company’s shares. Shares ended up close to $40 on the day. For this trade to break even, a long position of 63,750 shares would need to be held long, or roughly $49.1 million worth of Tesla stock. For a large-cap company like Tesla with the volume of shares that have been trading over the last several months, this option position would be a relatively in expensive cost to generate some forced buying, at a cost of just 5% of the open position.

Takeaway

I do not know the reasons behind the options trade highlighted above. The effect of these trades is to generate a high level of forced buying to cover the option contracts in a very short period of time, in effect a “squeeze” due to the short timeline of the expiring options due to the OCC rules to ensure efficient market operation. This trade could also be remarkably effective with other securities, especially those with high short interest. It will be interesting to see if this same trade is repeated this Thursday, especially with the incredible amount of news flow and volatility surrounding Tesla shares with the drama unfolding at its Fremont facility.

I’d like to thank a few twitter accounts for serving as either inspiration or as a direct sounding board for this article, including @cppinvest, @dowdEdward, and @evdefender, as well as @profplum99, who has helped me get a better understanding of market structure.

