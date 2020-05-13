Mosaic: First Steps Towards Higher Prices

Potash prices may have bottomed after the signing of the China contract recently and phosphate prices have already bottomed.

Mosaic (MOS) is probably one of the most unloved stocks in this market. Q1 was the worst quarter in multiple years, but fertilizer prices are now well off their lows and multiple positive developments have happened that should continue to drive prices up further. The company is executing amazingly well in a harsh pricing environment yet is trading at a very low valuation. We are very confident that the company should outperform over the next few years and are positioned accordingly.

Market development

Interestingly, while the prices of many agricultural products like corn, soybean, and palm oil are near multiyear lows due to COVID-19, Mosaic is seeing record demand for fertilizer.

While our expectations have been modestly lower due to pressure on grain and oilseed prices, we expect good growth, in line with the steady growth in demand we’ve seen for decades. We are in the peak spring season in the Northern Hemisphere, and demand is running high. In fact, our retail customers are reporting that demand is outpacing even their high expectations. Source: Q1 2020 call

This is likely due to the fact that farmers can easily switch between crops, so even if the price of corn sees a sharp decline, farmers can switch to soybean, which has seen a much lower price decline. In addition, fertilizer demand from Brazilian farmers has also been robust due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real, which helps to improve farmer economics.

We are aware that analysts have been very negative towards the fertilizer space recently, with one analyst downgrading all agriculture stocks as crop prices have declined to record lows. While the stock price has reacted violently to the downgrade, dropping 10% at its lowest point, we continue to be bullish as we have not seen any major near-term drop in fertilizer prices despite the record low crop prices.

Potash

Source: Q1 2020 presentation

In Q1, weakening potash prices led to another poor quarter for Mosaic's potash segment, but with the signing of the China contract in early May, prices have increased $20 from trough levels. While the China contract was $70 below the previous contract due to spot price erosion, the signing of the contract does help to maintain price stability and could potentially mark a bottom in potash prices (the trough in 2016 was also marked by the signing of a China contract).

The company is also aiming to lower costs over the long run with the development of its K3 mine, which management believes can be the "most efficient mine in the world." This mine has already helped to lower potash costs substantially below the 2021 target and, in addition, has helped to lower brine management costs by $7 mil YOY. With lower costs and price stability from the Chinese contract, adj EBITDA should improve sequentially over the next few quarters.

In potash, the first of these, of course, is the K3 development. Today, we have 3 [miners] running, soon to have 4. And by the end of the year, we’ll be close to eliminating the need for the K1 mine. That’s a big step forward in this project and really a nice segue into having no need for brine inflow costs and pushing K3 to being the most efficient mine in the world. Source: Q1 2020 call

Phosphates

Phosphate had a pretty bad quarter in Q1, with just $8 mil in adjusted EBITDA and ($43) in gross margin per tonne. Apparently, prices realized by Mosaic lags the market price by around 3 months, so Q1 still had to deal with the trough prices in late 2019, which, even with lower raw material costs, were unprofitable for the company.

Source: Q1 2020 presentation

Things should be much better in Q2 going forward as the company would start to realize the massive $20-30 price increase that occurred after January. In fact, you can already see realized prices went up $28 from March to April.

We believe phosphate markets should rebound longer term, though this may only begin after the coronavirus outbreak. Current prices are near multi-year lows and many producers are barely breaking even at current prices. There is no incentive to add to the supply on the market, so we believe there is a good chance that prices should rebound eventually.

Mosaic Fertilizantes

Despite the poor performance in the potash and phosphates segments, Mosaic Fertilizantes did surprisingly well even though it saw lower selling prices. By capturing synergies, Mosaic Fertilizantes generated $68 mil of adjusted EBITDA, up $6 mil from last year.

The future of this segment continues to look very bright, especially with demand from Brazil being so strong. Costs continue to come down and Mosaic expects to hit its 2020 and 2021 cost reduction targets.

Valuation

Currently, Mosaic is trading at its lowest price since the mid-2000s. There are obviously real fundamental reasons why Mosaic has performed so badly - Crop and fertilizer prices are near all-time lows, but we can't help but think that the negativity seems to be far overdone.

When fertilizer prices return to normal, it would be easy for Mosaic to generate $2 bil per year in adjusted EBITDA, and if it continues to execute well on its savings target this number will only grow. Meanwhile, its EV is currently just $9 bil so it is trading at an estimated 4x EV/normalized adj EBITDA.

Source: Q1 2020 presentation

Takeaway

Overall, while Mosaic did not have the best Q1, it is clear that the fertilizer market is improving. Despite low crop prices, demand for fertilizer remains incredibly strong and prices are already moving off the lows. Execution has been nothing short of amazing as costs have continued to come down and management has way outperformed its original synergy targets. Despite the negativity surrounding the sector, we remain optimistic that prices should recover over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.