American Axle: Hard To Get Past Neutral Given Ongoing Industry Uncertainty

We expect the stock to remain under pressure given the weak outlook for a recovery in the automotive industry.

The company is taking steps to support its financial position which appears stable in the near term but still pressured by its large debt position.

American Axle reported Q1 earnings highlighted by the significant disruptions to the automotive industry leading to an impairment charge and loss in the quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is a leading global supplier of driveline systems and powertrain components for the automotive industry. The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has represented a perfect storm for the company that has been challenged in recent years from soft trends in vehicle sales and production worldwide. American Axel just reported its latest quarterly result which included a large impairment charge and financial loss based on the ongoing disruptions. While management has laid out a plan to survive the current environment, we expect the stock to remain under pressure considering the company's weak financial position and uncertain recovery for the industry.

AXL Q1 Earnings Recap

American Axel reported its fiscal Q1 earnings on May 8th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.20, which was $0.28 ahead of estimates. This adjusted measure excluded a large impairment charge of $510 million leading to a GAAP EPS loss of -$4.45 per share. Revenue in the quarter at $1.34 billion was down by 22.1% year over year but slightly ahead of the estimates.

The report and conference call were mainly centered around the disruptions and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March, the company pulled its prior full-year guidance and continues to cite high uncertainty for the year ahead. The company has been materially impacted since customers shut down global vehicle production which has continued into Q2.

The company is taking various actions to support financial conditions including reducing variable costs like headcount reductions and cutting pay for salaried employees along with reducing internal CAPEX. The silver lining here is that management maintained an optimistic tone in terms of near-term liquidity conditions. From the conference call:

Due to the level of uncertainty associated with COVID-19, we withdrew our 2020 financial guidance on March the 25th. Clearly, the level of uncertainty continues to remain high including country and state executive orders, customer plan, restart date and global and domestic production volumes and ultimately end consumer demand. And as a result, we are not issuing revised 2020 financial targets at this time. However, we are offering a view of our free cash flow breakeven scenario for the year. We estimate that we can be breakeven from the adjusted free cash flow perspective in the scenario in which 2020 full year sales are 25% to 30% lower than our initial expectations for the year.

In a scenario where full-year 2020 sales are down between 25% and 30% based on the COVID-19 impacts, the company believes it can break-even in terms of its adjusted free cash flow metric. This would be consistent with a level that would just cover the required cash needs for capital expenditures, interest payments, tax payments, and working capital totaling approximately $465 million. This would be achieved through various cost-cutting initiatives and cash preservation actions.

The result is that the balance sheet position appears relatively manageable in the near term despite the weak profile. The company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in total liquidity consisting of $683 million of cash on hand and the remainder available under committed revolving credit facilities and approximately $85 million available on its foreign credit facilities.

AXL Large Debt

Total debt at $3.7 billion remains a concern. The net debt to EBITDA level at the end of the quarter based on adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months reached 3.3x. Considering an adjusted EBITDA guidance of $465 million for 2020 based on the table above, the company is on track to end the year with a leverage ratio approaching 7x on the current net debt position.

For context here, the net interest expense in Q1 of $48 million was 25% of the total gross profit of $195 million highlighting how the debt position weighs on the financial outlook. On the other hand, American Axel does not have any major debt maturities until the end of 2022, but the challenge here will be to materially improve earnings over the period to service its liabilities.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The company entered 2020 before the pandemic gaining some momentum through a consolidation of its market share position as the number one player in global driveline and metal-forming components. American Axel was also benefiting from trends in electric vehicles with the launch of new eDrive products.

Unfortunately, the situation has deteriorated with the latest forecasts suggesting global auto sales may decline by 22% this year, including a 26.2% drop in the U.S. market. The repercussions here are that auto manufacturers will cut back on production and the industry will face challenges for the foreseeable future.

Even if the auto sales and production figures can improve in 2021 on a year-over-year basis, it's likely the trends will be below levels from 2019. The major headwind here continues to be a poor macro outlook with recessionary conditions in most parts of the world. The environment remains deeply bearish for American Axel.

Looking ahead, the market thinks American Axel can reach an adjusted level of positive EPS by next year. Keep in mind that the consensus estimate of $0.48 per share in 2021 is an average of nine analysts with targets ranging between -$0.83 and $1.15 highlighting the significant uncertainty. We expect the stock to remain volatile and pressured by continued poor sentiment with risks tilted to the downside.

AXL is currently trading at an EV to revenue multiple of 0.57x which is above levels reached between 2016 and 2017 implying the stock is more expensive now based on that metric. Our point is that considering the challenges, it's hard to find value in these circumstances.

Along with the market's move higher from the lows in March, AXL has rallied over 110% to the current share price at $5.50. Notably, the stock is now within 10% from where it traded back in September 2019 at $6.00. We rate shares of AXL as a sell with a year-end price target of $4.50 as the outlook has deteriorated.

Verdict

American Axel Q1 earnings were defined by the unprecedented challenges for the company and the automotive industry amid the global pandemic. With the current outlook, AXL remains a highly speculative stock facing fundamental headwinds. To the upside, the company will need to see a growth renaissance in the automotive market that would drive sharply better than expected earnings to really improve its financial position. We are skeptical of significant improvements and see risks tilted to the downside.

